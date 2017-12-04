Bills' Travaris Cadet: Recovering from concussion
Cadet is in the concussion protocol, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.
Cadet filled in for Mike Tolbert (hamstring) as the Bills' No. 2 running back the past three games, gaining 67 yards on 13 carries and 79 yards on 12 receptions (14 targets). Tolbert may be back for Week 14 against the Colts, but Cadet has made a nice case to keep a minor role in the offense if his own health checks out before Sunday.
