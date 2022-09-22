Jewell (calf) was listed as a limited participant on the Broncos' injury report Wednesday.
Jewell returned to practice for the first time since being ruled inactive ahead of Denver's season opener against Seattle, though he still was not able to fully suit up due to a lingering unspecified calf issue. After finishing as the Broncos' second-leading tackler (112) in 2020, the 27-year-old suffered a torn pectoral that sidelined him for all but two games last season. Once healthy, Jewell should reprise his role as one of Denver's most productive defenders while playing alongside fellow starting inside linebacker Alex Singleton.