Broncos' Shaquil Barrett: Expected to return in September
General manager John Elway said he's been "pleasantly surprised" by Barrett's (hip) recovery, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports. "He's going to start working on the first of August with the trainers and start getting him working that way and then we'll see the progress," Elway said. "The prognosis of his return is a lot better than what we first heard of the injury, which he could have been out for the whole year. We're hoping sometime in September."
Although Barrett didn't require surgery to heal the hip injury he suffered during May's OTAs, his injury was still considered to be at least somewhat serious and it's great news that he's healing as fast as he is. However, Elway's comments still made it sound as if Barrett will miss the first couple weeks of the season.
