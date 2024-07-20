Barrett has informed Miami that he intends to retire, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Barrett entered the NFL with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2014 and played 131 regular-season games over the course of a nine-year career that included four campaigns with Denver and five with Tampa Bay. He joined the Dolphins on a one-year contract this March but won't end up playing for the organization. Barrett finishes his career as a two-time Pro Bowler and a two-time NFL champion, having accumulated 400 career regular-season tackles, including 59.0 sacks, along with three interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown. His retirement will reduce the Dolphins' depth on the edge, especially with both Bradley Chubb (knee) and Jaelan Phillips (Achilles) opening training camp on the reserve/PUP list.