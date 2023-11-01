Njoku was listed as a non-participant at Wednesday's practice due to an ankle injury.

Though Njoku didn't mix into drills, the tight end was present for practice and was spotted working off to the side during the portion of the session that was open to the media, according to Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram. Njoku had been managing a knee injury leading into this past Sunday's game against the Seahawks, but he proceeded to take on a relatively normal snap share (77 percent) en route to finishing with four catches for 77 yards and a touchdown on eight targets. With a new injury in tow, however, Njoku's activity in practices Thursday and Friday will warrant monitoring heading into this weekend's game against Arizona.