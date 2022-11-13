Peoples-Jones secured five of nine targets for 99 yards in the Browns' 39-17 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

Peoples-Jones paced the Browns in receptions, receiving yards and targets on the afternoon while tying and recording a season high in the first and second categories, respectively. The third-year speedster has clearly become a trusted target of Jacoby Brissett, now having logged at least five looks from the veteran quarterback in five of the last six contests. With at least 71 receiving yards in five contests over that span as well, Peoples-Jones' fantasy stock is on a firm upswing going into a Week 11 road matchup against the Bills.