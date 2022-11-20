Chubb rushed 14 times for 19 yards and brought in all three targets for 48 yards in the Browns' 31-23 loss to the Bills on Sunday.

Chubb got off to an encouraging start with a 17-yard reception on the first play of the game, but his day on the ground was utterly forgettable. The star back's yardage total was his lowest of the season by far, while his production through the air was ironically his best of the campaign. Chubb's streak of three straight games with at least one touchdown was also snapped, and he'll next face the Buccaneers defense in a Week 12 home matchup.