Higgins remains a trusted member of the roster despite having played just 21 snaps over the first three games, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. "Higgins has been outstanding in all areas," receivers coach Chad O'Shea said. "He's worked extremely hard. He's playing in multiple positions for us on the practice field. He's been very professional in everything that he's done with us."

Higgins played 16 snaps Week 1, then five snaps Week 2 before last week's inactive designation. The minimized playing time and role is due to the emergence of KhaDarel Hodge, who is a gunner on special teams and can fill multiple spots on a gameday roster. Higgins may be part of the active roster Week 4 against Dallas. JoJo Natson (knee) was placed on injured reserve and Kareem Hunt (groin) is questionable heading into Sunday's road game.