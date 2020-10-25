Higgins caught all six of his targets for a team-high 110 yards in Sunday's 37-34 win over the Bengals.

Higgins stepped up after Odell Beckham (knee) left the game on Cleveland's first drive and didn't return. If Beckham's unable to play against the Raiders in Week 8, Higgins -- who had only five catches for 53 yards and two touchdowns all season coming into this game -- should continue to play an expanded role in a Browns passing game that came alive with five touchdowns in this one.