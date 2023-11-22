Godwin was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice due to knee and elbow injuries, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Godwin wasn't known to be dealing with any health concerns during this past Sunday's 27-14 loss to the 49ers, so his limitations Wednesday were either the result of a previously unreported injury or an in-practice setback. Whatever the case, Godwin's practice activity will now warrant tracking over the next two days to get a sense of his odds of playing Sunday at Indianapolis.
