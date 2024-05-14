Wilson has more competition for targets from quarterback Kyler Murray after the team selected Marvin Harrison fourth overall in this year's draft and then signed seven-year pro Zay Jones last week, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Wilson spent much of the offseason No. 2, at best, in the pecking order in the Cardinals passing game behind tight end Trey McBride, but the recent additions leave Wilson's potential volume in the upcoming campaign up in the air. As a rookie second-round pick last year, Wilson put together a 38-565-3 line on 58 targets in 13 contests, but he produced just 13 catches (on 25 targets) for 164 yards and one touchdown in five outings with Murray under center. The arrival of the dynamic Harrison likely leaves Wilson fending for looks with Jones, who has three years with at least 500 receiving yards on his resume.