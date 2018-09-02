Charcandrick West: Released by Jets
West was released by the Jets on Saturday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
West was released by the Chiefs last week and didn't last long with his new team. The Jets will roll with Trenton Cannon as their No. 3 RB while Elijah McGuire recovers from foot surgery.
