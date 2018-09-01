Henry (knee) will be on the PUP list to start the season, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Henry tore an ACL on May 22 and is an extreme long shot to play this season, but the Chargers aren't quite ready to shut the door on the possibility. There's a good chance he's moved to injured reserve at some point, as even a deep playoff run would put him at just eight months removed from the initial injury. The Chargers are left with one of the weaker TE groups in the league, led by offseason acquisition Virgil Green.