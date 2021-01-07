The Chargers activated Allen (undisclosed/hamstring) from the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, per the NFL's official transactions report.

Allen missed the Chargers' regular-season finale after being placed on the COVID-19 list, but he'll now be eligible to return to team facilities. It's possible that he would've been unavailable for the win over Kansas City anyway, given that he missed Week 16 due to a lingering hamstring injury, but there's not yet any reason to suspect that his availability for the start of offseason workouts is in danger. Allen appeared in 14 games in 2020, during which span he quickly emerged as the favorite target of rookie quarterback Justin Herbert but narrowly missed logging a fourth straight season with 1,000 receiving yards. In all, Allen wraps up another impressive season with 100 catches (147 targets) for 992 yards and eight touchdowns.