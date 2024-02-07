The Chiefs placed Omenihu (knee) on injured reserve Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Omenihu will move off the 53-man roster after he underwent surgery Tuesday to repair his torn ACL. With Omenihu out for Sunday's Super Bowl matchup with the 49ers, Felix Anudike-Uzomah should see increased playing time as the first edge rusher off the bench for the Chiefs.