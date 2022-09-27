Watson failed to corral his lone target while playing nine snaps on offense in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Colts.
After recording a 41-yard touchdown reception in last week's win over the Chargers, Watson was unable to come through with a splash play Sunday while taking the field for just 15 percent of the Chiefs' snaps on offense. So long as Kansas City has all of JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Mecole Hardman available at receiver, Watson will be unlikely to find himself on the field for even a third of the Chiefs' offensive plays in most games.
