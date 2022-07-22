Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Friday that Niang (kneecap) won't participate to begin training camp and will likely land on the active/PUP list, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.

Niang suffered a torn patella tendon during Week 17 last year and was placed on injured reserve shortly after, ending his season. There was optimism that the 2020 third-round pick would be available for the start of training camp, but it sounds like Kansas City will opt to be cautious instead. If healthy, Niang projects to be the Chiefs' starting right tackle to start the regular season.