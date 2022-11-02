Niang (kneecap) was designated to return for the reserve/PUP list Wednesday, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports.

Head coach Andy Reid said Wednesday that Niang is back at practice, opening a 21-day window for the team to activate him or leave him on the reserve/PUP list for the remainder of the season. The offensive lineman has been out since late August while recovering from the torn patella tendon he suffered in January. When healthy, Niang will provide the Chiefs with an additional depth option upfront protecting Patrick Mahomes.