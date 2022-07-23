Niang (kneecap) was added to the Chiefs' active/PUP list Saturday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Niang was expected to miss the start of Kansas City's upcoming training camp, but he can still be removed from this list and practice at any point before the start of the regular season. The 2020 third-round pick played 12 games with nine starts for the Chiefs, and he should slot in as the team's starting right tackle once he fully recovers from a torn patella tendon suffered at the end of the regular season