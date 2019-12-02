Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Leading receiver in big win

Kelce caught five of nine targets for 90 yards in Sunday's 40-9 rout of the Raiders.

The Chiefs' passing game was surprisingly muted despite the final score, as windy conditions at Arrowhead Stadium prevented Patrick Mahomes from stretching the field as usual -- Kelce wound up leading the team in receiving yards thanks largely to a 47-yard catch-and-run in the third quarter. The tight end has topped 60 yards in five straight games, hauling in three TDs along the way, and he's now 77 yards shy of his fourth straight 1,000-yard campaign. Kelce could have a tough time reaching that milestone in Week 14 on the road against the Patriots' league-leading defense, however.