Kelce recorded four receptions on five targets for 81 yards in Sunday's 27-19 loss to the Packers.

Kelce saw surprisingly limited target volume given that the Chiefs were playing from behind for the entire game. However, he still turned in one of his better performances of the season thanks to long gains of 27, 23 and 21 yards. After combining to record only 116 yards across three games from Weeks 8-11, Kelce has now topped 80 receiving yards in consecutive contests heading into a Week 14 showdown against Buffalo.