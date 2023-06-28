Rodgers (knee) is one of a number of players expected to receive season-long suspensions for possible violations of the NFL's gambling policy, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Rodgers' suspension hasn't yet been officially confirmed, but it appears that he's in danger of missing the entire 2023 campaign. The details surrounding his alleged violation of the league's gambling policy, and the other players involved, haven't yet been revealed. The 25-year-old, who is recovering from a knee injury sustained back in December, looked primed for a starting cornerback role following Indianapolis' offseason trade of Stephon Gilmore to Dallas. Now, however, it looks like rookie second-round pick Julius Brents (wrist) may need to step up for a notable role once back to full health himself.