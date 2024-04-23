Rodgers was reinstated by the NFL on Tuesday after he was suspended for the 2023 season for violating the NFL's gambling policy, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Rodgers was originally suspended in June of 2023 after making bets on NFL games, which led to him being waived by the Colts. Despite the suspension, the UMass product inked a new deal with the Eagles two months later. With his suspension lifted, Rodgers will now be able to participate in all team activities for the first time since he signed with Philadelphia.