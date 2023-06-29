Rodgers has been suspended indefinitely by the NFL -- through at least the 2023 season -- for betting on NFL games last season, ESPN reports.

Rodgers made upwards of 100 bets on NFL games, including one on the Colts, according to the ESPN report. Rodgers acknowledged the violations earlier this month on a social media post where he said he made an error in judgement. The 25-year-old, who is recovering from a knee injury sustained back in December, looked primed for a starting cornerback role following Indianapolis' offseason trade of Stephon Gilmore to Dallas.