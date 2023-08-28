Rodgers (suspension) signed with the Eagles on Monday, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports.

Rodgers is suspended for the 2023 season for gambling on NFL games, including bets placed on his own team. Prior to the suspension, he was expected to take on a starting cornerback role for Indianapolis. The Eagles have clearly made this signing with their eyes on the future, as the 25-year-old will likely have an impact right away in 2024. Until then, he will spend the 2023 season on the reserve/suspension list.