Rodgers, who missed the entire 2023 season due to a suspension for violating the NFL's gambling policy, has been one of Philadelphia's most impressive players this offseason, Tim McManus of ESPN reports.

Rodgers doesn't seem to have slowed down at all despite being a year removed from the NFL field, with teammate A.J. Brown saying "he's flying around, and he's going to do special stuff for us this year." McManus reports that Rodgers will be in position to compete for a starting spot at outside corner opposite Darius Slay during training camp, primarily vying with Kelee Ringo and rookie first-round pick Quinyon Mitchell for the role.