Elliott has no injury concerns ahead of training camp, Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

"I think the biggest thing with Zeke is he's completely healthy now and he's had a tremendous offseason," Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy said Thursday. "The weight that he has been pushing in the weight room, just the numbers that he's been cranking out have been very, very impressive. I can't tell you it's been the best of his career, but he's in top shape. So, I think he's definitely set himself up for [a strong season]." Elliott played last season with a torn ligament in his knee but still ran for 1,002 rushing yards and 10 TDs, and if he's 100 percent in 2022 it should only improve his performance. The 26-year-old is closing in on 2,000 touches for his career, however, so while being in great shape during the offseason is preferable to the alternative, there's no guarantee he'll stay that way through a 17-game schedule.