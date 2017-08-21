Play

Switzer (hamstring) was a limited participant in Monday's practice, Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Switzer has missed all three of the Cowboys' preseason games thus far after suffering a hamstring injury in late July. The rookie fourth-round pick was expected to challenge for the starting kick and punt return jobs, and still has a few days before Dallas' next preseason matchup against the Raiders on Saturday.

