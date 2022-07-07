Edmonds remains the favorite to handle the majority of touches among Miami's backfield, Mike Masala of USA Today reports.

The Dolphins will likely also work in Raheem Mostert (knee) and Sony Michel on a weekly basis, while Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed remain available as depth options. However, Edmonds' two-year, $12.1 million contract is far and away the largest monetary commitment given out by Miami within the running back room, and he boasts enough versatility to play all three downs. In fact, the 26-year-old's skill set and track record of efficiency makes him an ideal fit for coach Mike McDaniel's zone rushing scheme, at least on paper. If Edmonds can indeed emerge as a No. 1 option rather than a mere member of a backfield by committee, he could enjoy a true fantasy breakout during the 2022 campaign.