Achane (knee) isn't expected to play Friday against the Jets, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Achane is officially listed as questionable by the Dolphins, but Pelissero indicates that the running back is trending toward missing Friday's 3 p.m. ET contest. If that is indeed the case, Raheem Mostert would be in line to lead Miami's Week 12 backfield, with Jeff Wilson and Darrynton Evans also available to mix in.
More News
-
Dolphins' De'Von Achane: Questionable for Friday•
-
Dolphins' De'Von Achane: Practices in limited fashion•
-
Dolphins' De'Von Achane: In line to practice Wednesday•
-
Dolphins' De'Von Achane: Gets limited listing Tuesday•
-
Dolphins' De'Von Achane: Not ruled out for Week 12•
-
Dolphins' De'Von Achane: McDaniel explains RB's exit•