Achane (knee) isn't expected to play Friday against the Jets, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Achane is officially listed as questionable by the Dolphins, but Pelissero indicates that the running back is trending toward missing Friday's 3 p.m. ET contest. If that is indeed the case, Raheem Mostert would be in line to lead Miami's Week 12 backfield, with Jeff Wilson and Darrynton Evans also available to mix in.