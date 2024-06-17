Achane has prioritized improving his route-running this offseason and could earn more opportunities to line up out wide Year 2, David Furones of the Sun Sentinel reports.

Achane said during June mandatory minicamp he's been "lining up at different positions, as far as like receiver, running routes and stuff," calling those drills "something that we're doing different this year." The second-year pro, who logged record-breaking efficiency during his rookie season, said that in addition to becoming a more versatile pass-catcher, his priority this offseason has been adding muscle in order to better avoid injury. Achane will have to compete with positional mates Raheem Mostert and rookie Jaylen Wright for touches during the 2024 campaign, so it would be encouraging to see him develop into a capable enough receiver to catch passes out wide, rather than only out of the backfield. Despite the Dolphins looking primed to deploy a backfield committee, Achane's explosiveness and big-play ability make it easy to project a high fantasy ceiling Year 2. If he's indeed able to improve his versatility and durability this offseason, that could also give him a more consistent floor.