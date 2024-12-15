Achane rushed 12 times for 41 yards and brought in all seven targets for 35 yards in the Dolphins' 20-12 loss to the Texans on Sunday. He also fumbled once but possession remained with Detroit.

Achane doubled up Raheem Mostert in carries and finished with his highest rushing yardage total since Week 11. However, Achane failed to average even 4.0 yards per carry for the fourth straight contest, but he was once again heavily involved as a receiver. Achane has recorded at least six catches in three straight games, but he'll aim to get back on track on the ground in a Week 16 home matchup against a 49ers defense that's had trouble against the run on occasion.