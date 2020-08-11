Breida is the favorite to lead Miami's backfield in receptions and could even occasionally line up as a receiver, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

The Dolphins traded a fifth-round pick to acquire Breida back in April, a move which evidently positioned the 25-year-old to operate as the complementary 'lightning' to backfield mate Jordan Howard's 'thunder.' However, subsequent blows to the team's receiver depth -- Albert Wilson and Allen Hurns both decided to opt out of the season -- could open the window for Breida to carve out much more than a mere third-down role. It wouldn't be out of the question for Breida to compete for occasional usage in three-receiver sets, given that his primary competition will come in the form of Isaiah Ford and Jakeem Grant, neither of whom have yet managed to record 25 receptions or 300 receiving yards in a single year. Moreover, aside from DeVante Parker, the Dolphins don't have a single receiving option who logged more than 600 yards in 2019. As a big-play threat waiting to happen, if Breida is able to parlay Miami's unproven depth into even a modest uptick in target volume, he could provide legitimate fantasy utility in PPR formats.