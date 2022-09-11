Tagovailoa completed 23 of 33 passes for 270 yards and one touchdown in Sunday's 20-7 win over the Patriots. He also rushed twice for no gain.

After the defenses dominated for most of the first half, Tagovailoa finally produced the game's first offensive touchdown in the final minute of the second quarter by perfectly leading Jaylen Waddle, who outraced New England's secondary to the end zone to give the Dolphins a 17-0 lead. With Waddle and Tyreek Hill racking up plenty of yards after the catch, Tua's set up for success without taking too many chances downfield. He'll lead the Dolphins into Baltimore for Miami's first road game of the season in Week 2.