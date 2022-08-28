Tagovailoa completed six of seven passes for 121 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 48-10 preseason win over Philadelphia.

Tagovailoa uncorked a deep pass on the first play of the game, connecting with Tyreek Hill for a 51-yard completion. He otherwise completed passes in the short and intermediate areas of the field and was sharp for the second consecutive exhibition game. Tagovailoa will head into the regular season with plenty of momentum, as he completed 12 of 15 passes for 179 yards in two preseason contests.