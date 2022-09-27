Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said Tagovailoa (back/ankle) would have been a limited participant if the team practiced Tuesday and is considered questionable for Thursday's matchup against the Bengals, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

McDaniel added that he expects a decision on a starting quarterback to come Wednesday, noting that Tagovailoa's ability to play will be matter of pain tolerance and functionality, according to Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com. Per Jackson, McDaniel added that he expects "most, if not all" of the eight players listed on the estimated injury report Monday to play Thursday, which would include Tagovailoa and Jaylen Waddle (groin). However, if the third-year QB isn't available, Teddy Bridgewater would step in as the Dolphins' starting signal-caller against Cincinnati.