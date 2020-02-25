Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Under investigation by league
The NFL has opened an investigation regarding Howard's (knee) arrest for domestic battery in December, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
The criminal charges against Howard have been dropped, but the NFL may decide to hand him a suspension under the NFL's personal conduct policy. There's no timeline for when the league will decide on the appropriate discipline, but Howard could be looking at a six-game suspension.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tua Tagovailoa Prospect Profile
Tua Tagovailoa is ranked as the No. 2 quarterback prospect by our draft team. What type of...
-
Panthers look explosive under Joe Brady
The Panthers have some questions at quarterback and offensive line, but the team's star running...
-
2020 projections for Cam in Carolina
Cam Newton is likely to stay in Carolina, but now can he get healthy?
-
Justin Herbert Prospect Profile
Justin Herbert is ranked as the No. 3 quarterback prospect by our draft team. What type of...
-
Jacob Eason Prospect Profile
Jacob Eason is ranked as the No. 5 quarterback prospect by our draft team. What type of Fantasy...
-
Joe Burrow Prospect Profile
Joe Burrow is ranked as the No. 1 quarterback prospect by our draft team. What type of Fantasy...