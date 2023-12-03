Hurts is being evaluated for a concussion after going to the locker room with a concussion spotter in the second half of Sunday's game against the 49ers, Josh Tolentino of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Marcus Mariota replaced Hurts under center. Hurts went to the blue medical tent after taking a big hit, then made his way to the locker room shortly afterward. Prior to his exit, Hurts completed 17 of 29 passes for 196 yards while rushing six times for 17 yards and a touchdown.