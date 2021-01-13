jalen-hurts-3-1400.jpg

We do a lot of mock drafts in the offseason. And this one that you're reading about now -- which is a 12-team, 0.5 PPR league -- is the second one we've done already since the regular season ended. You can see the results of the other 12-team, PPR mock draft that we did by clicking here.

A lot is going to change with free agency and the NFL Draft, which will make these results potentially obsolete. But I never expected it to happen for one player this soon, before Super Bowl LV is even played.

I drafted Jalen Hurts as my starting quarterback in Round 10. When the regular season ended, I projected him to be a top-10 Fantasy quarterback going into next season. And that still could be the case.

But with the Eagles firing coach Doug Pederson, it seems like the team could stick with Carson Wentz as its starting quarterback. If Wentz is the starter, there's little chance Fantasy managers are going to trust Hurts going into the season.

When I built this team, I was initially thrilled with my quarterback duo of Hurts and Taysom Hill, who could be the Saints starter in 2021 if Drew Brees retires. But there's also the chance neither one is a starter next season.

The fun of doing these early mock drafts is to speculate on what could happen in the upcoming season. Our managers are taking into account what just happened in the regular season, as well as what could take place this offseason.

The rookies and free agents will alter that, but it's fun to think about what could happen in certain situations. For example, I drafted D.J. Chark in Round 7, and he could be a star Fantasy receiver with the Jaguars expected to select Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence in the NFL Draft. I could see Chark potentially going in Round 5 in August with the hype surrounding Lawrence.

I also drafted A.J. Dillon in Round 8, and he could be the starting running back for the Packers next season if Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams leave as free agents. I also drafted Williams in Round 13 in case he gets the chance to start for Green Bay -- or another team.

Now, I also could have made a mistake by drafting Jeff Wilson over Raheem Mostert. I got Wilson in Round 6 as a flex option, while Mostert went in Round 7, and we'll see what the 49ers decide to do with their starting running back in 2021. Maybe I was right in drafting Wilson first, or I could regret passing on Mostert there.

The fun of doing these drafts is waiting to find out what happens this offseason to see if you were right (or wrong) on these early picks. But the best part is we'll do many more mock drafts to correct any potential mistakes.

So enjoy these early mock draft results. Hopefully, by reading this you can learn something for the 2021 campaign and apply it to your leagues when it matters later this year.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award 0.5 points for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE)  and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 15-round draft. 

Our draft order is as follows:

1. Dan Schneier, NFL Editor
2. Jacob Gibbs, SportsLine Staff Writer
3. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
4. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
5. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
6. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy  
7. Adam Aizer, Podcast Host
8. Frank Stampfl, Baseball Podcast Host
9. Andrew Baumhor, CBS Sports HQ Producer
10. R.J. White, Managing Editor, SportsLine and CBS Fantasy
11. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
12. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer

Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Daniel Schneier C. McCaffrey RB CAR
2 Jacob Gibbs D. Cook RB MIN
3 Dave Richard D. Henry RB TEN
4 George Maselli J. Taylor RB IND
5 Meron Berkson A. Kamara RB NO
6 Chris Towers D. Adams WR GB
7 Adam Aizer S. Barkley RB NYG
8 Frank Stampfl N. Chubb RB CLE
9 Andrew Baumhor E. Elliott RB DAL
10 R.J. White T. Hill WR KC
11 Heath Cummings T. Kelce TE KC
12 Jamey Eisenberg A. Ekeler RB LAC
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 Jamey Eisenberg J. Robinson RB JAC
14 Heath Cummings S. Diggs WR BUF
15 R.J. White G. Kittle TE SF
16 Andrew Baumhor C. Ridley WR ATL
17 Frank Stampfl J. Jacobs RB LV
18 Adam Aizer D. Hopkins WR ARI
19 Chris Towers D. Waller TE LV
20 Meron Berkson A. Jones RB GB
21 George Maselli D. Metcalf WR SEA
22 Dave Richard C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
23 Jacob Gibbs J. Jefferson WR MIN
24 Daniel Schneier M. Thomas WR NO
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 Daniel Schneier A. Brown WR TEN
26 Jacob Gibbs A. Gibson RB WAS
27 Dave Richard J. Dobbins RB BAL
28 George Maselli M. Sanders RB PHI
29 Meron Berkson A. Robinson WR CHI
30 Chris Towers D. Swift RB DET
31 Adam Aizer J. Mixon RB CIN
32 Frank Stampfl M. Evans WR TB
33 Andrew Baumhor D. Montgomery RB CHI
34 R.J. White J. Jones WR ATL
35 Heath Cummings P. Mahomes QB KC
36 Jamey Eisenberg K. Allen WR LAC
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 Jamey Eisenberg D. Moore WR CAR
38 Heath Cummings C. Godwin WR TB
39 R.J. White C. Carson RB SEA
40 Andrew Baumhor A. Thielen WR MIN
41 Frank Stampfl A. Cooper WR DAL
42 Adam Aizer C. Akers RB LAR
43 Chris Towers T. McLaurin WR WAS
44 Meron Berkson R. Woods WR LAR
45 George Maselli L. Jackson QB BAL
46 Dave Richard K. Golladay WR DET
47 Jacob Gibbs R. Jones RB TB
48 Daniel Schneier D. Johnson RB HOU
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 Daniel Schneier D. Johnson WR PIT
50 Jacob Gibbs C. Claypool WR PIT
51 Dave Richard T. Higgins WR CIN
52 George Maselli M. Gordon RB DEN
53 Meron Berkson T. Lockett WR SEA
54 Chris Towers M. Gaskin RB MIA
55 Adam Aizer W. Fuller WR HOU
56 Frank Stampfl M. Andrews TE BAL
57 Andrew Baumhor K. Hunt RB CLE
58 R.J. White C. Kupp WR LAR
59 Heath Cummings B. Cooks WR HOU
60 Jamey Eisenberg B. Aiyuk WR SF
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 Jamey Eisenberg J. Wilson RB SF
62 Heath Cummings K. Drake RB ARI
63 R.J. White C. Lamb WR DAL
64 Andrew Baumhor R. Anderson WR CAR
65 Frank Stampfl T. Boyd WR CIN
66 Adam Aizer K. Murray QB ARI
67 Chris Towers J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
68 Meron Berkson J. Allen QB BUF
69 George Maselli J. Conner RB PIT
70 Dave Richard D. Watson QB HOU
71 Jacob Gibbs C. Davis WR TEN
72 Daniel Schneier D. Samuel WR SF
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 Daniel Schneier C. Edmonds RB ARI
74 Jacob Gibbs D. Prescott QB DAL
75 Dave Richard C. Sutton WR DEN
76 George Maselli M. Brown WR BAL
77 Meron Berkson D. Parker WR MIA
78 Chris Towers J. Jeudy WR DEN
79 Adam Aizer C. Samuel WR CAR
80 Frank Stampfl O. Beckham WR CLE
81 Andrew Baumhor R. Tonyan TE GB
82 R.J. White Z. Moss RB BUF
83 Heath Cummings R. Mostert RB SF
84 Jamey Eisenberg D. Chark WR JAC
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 Jamey Eisenberg A. Dillon RB GB
86 Heath Cummings D. Harris RB NE
87 R.J. White D. Singletary RB BUF
88 Andrew Baumhor J. Landry WR CLE
89 Frank Stampfl J. McKissic RB WAS
90 Adam Aizer N. Agholor WR LV
91 Chris Towers L. Fournette RB TB
92 Meron Berkson T. Hockenson TE DET
93 George Maselli A. Brown WR TB
94 Dave Richard T. Pollard RB DAL
95 Jacob Gibbs M. Hardman WR KC
96 Daniel Schneier D. Goedert TE PHI
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 Daniel Schneier R. Wilson QB SEA
98 Jacob Gibbs L. Shenault Jr. WR JAC
99 Dave Richard T. Cohen RB CHI
100 George Maselli N. Fant TE DEN
101 Meron Berkson N. Hines RB IND
102 Chris Towers D. Mims WR NYJ
103 Adam Aizer M. Gesicki TE MIA
104 Frank Stampfl A. Rodgers QB GB
105 Andrew Baumhor M. Gallup WR DAL
106 R.J. White J. Herbert QB LAC
107 Heath Cummings G. Edwards RB BAL
108 Jamey Eisenberg H. Henry TE LAC
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 Jamey Eisenberg J. Hurts QB PHI
110 Heath Cummings M. Mack RB IND
111 R.J. White B. Snell RB PIT
112 Andrew Baumhor R. Tannehill QB TEN
113 Frank Stampfl M. Pittman WR IND
114 Adam Aizer E. Engram TE NYG
115 Chris Towers W. Gallman RB NYG
116 Meron Berkson J. Crowder WR NYJ
117 George Maselli L. Thomas TE WAS
118 Dave Richard J. Burrow QB CIN
119 Jacob Gibbs J. Smith TE TEN
120 Daniel Schneier A. McFarland RB PIT
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 Daniel Schneier P. Lindsay RB DEN
122 Jacob Gibbs C. Beasley WR BUF
123 Dave Richard I. Smith TE MIN
124 George Maselli D. Williams RB KC
125 Meron Berkson M. Jones WR DET
126 Chris Towers D. Mooney WR CHI
127 Adam Aizer J. Brown WR BUF
128 Frank Stampfl T. Hilton WR IND
129 Andrew Baumhor D. Henderson RB LAR
130 R.J. White J. Reagor WR PHI
131 Heath Cummings A. Mattison RB MIN
132 Jamey Eisenberg C. Kirk WR ARI
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 Jamey Eisenberg T. Hill QB NO
134 Heath Cummings H. Ruggs III WR LV
135 R.J. White L. Murray RB NO
136 Andrew Baumhor J. White RB NE
137 Frank Stampfl L. Bell RB KC
138 Adam Aizer T. Brady QB TB
139 Chris Towers R. Penny RB SEA
140 Meron Berkson T. Gurley RB ATL
141 George Maselli Steelers DST PIT
142 Dave Richard M. Williams WR LAC
143 Jacob Gibbs M. Davis RB CAR
144 Daniel Schneier K. Vaughn RB TB
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 Daniel Schneier S. Shepard WR NYG
146 Jacob Gibbs L. Perine RB NYJ
147 Dave Richard J. Kelley RB LAC
148 George Maselli E. Sanders WR NO
149 Meron Berkson R. Gage WR ATL
150 Chris Towers G. Davis WR BUF
151 Adam Aizer Rams DST LAR
152 Frank Stampfl G. Bernard RB CIN
153 Andrew Baumhor T. Patrick WR DEN
154 R.J. White Ravens DST BAL
155 Heath Cummings P. Williams WR MIA
156 Jamey Eisenberg J. Williams RB GB
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 Jamey Eisenberg B. Jarwin TE DAL
158 Heath Cummings D. Dallas RB SEA
159 R.J. White S. Michel RB NE
160 Andrew Baumhor Z. Pascal WR IND
161 Frank Stampfl V. Jefferson WR LAR
162 Adam Aizer D. Slayton WR NYG
163 Chris Towers K. Cousins QB MIN
164 Meron Berkson M. Ingram RB BAL
165 George Maselli S. Ahmed RB MIA
166 Dave Richard Football Team DST WAS
167 Jacob Gibbs K. Coutee WR HOU
168 Daniel Schneier C. Kmet TE CHI
Round 15
Pos Team Player
169 Daniel Schneier Buccaneers DST TB
170 Jacob Gibbs Saints DST NO
171 Dave Richard A. Green WR CIN
172 George Maselli M. Trubisky QB CHI
173 Meron Berkson Seahawks DST SEA
174 Chris Towers Dolphins DST MIA
175 Adam Aizer J. Meyers WR NE
176 Frank Stampfl Colts DST IND
177 Andrew Baumhor Bills DST BUF
178 R.J. White B. Scott RB PHI
179 Heath Cummings Bears DST CHI
180 Jamey Eisenberg 49ers DST SF
