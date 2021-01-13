We do a lot of mock drafts in the offseason. And this one that you're reading about now -- which is a 12-team, 0.5 PPR league -- is the second one we've done already since the regular season ended. You can see the results of the other 12-team, PPR mock draft that we did by clicking here.
A lot is going to change with free agency and the NFL Draft, which will make these results potentially obsolete. But I never expected it to happen for one player this soon, before Super Bowl LV is even played.
I drafted Jalen Hurts as my starting quarterback in Round 10. When the regular season ended, I projected him to be a top-10 Fantasy quarterback going into next season. And that still could be the case.
But with the Eagles firing coach Doug Pederson, it seems like the team could stick with Carson Wentz as its starting quarterback. If Wentz is the starter, there's little chance Fantasy managers are going to trust Hurts going into the season.
When I built this team, I was initially thrilled with my quarterback duo of Hurts and Taysom Hill, who could be the Saints starter in 2021 if Drew Brees retires. But there's also the chance neither one is a starter next season.
The fun of doing these early mock drafts is to speculate on what could happen in the upcoming season. Our managers are taking into account what just happened in the regular season, as well as what could take place this offseason.
The rookies and free agents will alter that, but it's fun to think about what could happen in certain situations. For example, I drafted D.J. Chark in Round 7, and he could be a star Fantasy receiver with the Jaguars expected to select Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence in the NFL Draft. I could see Chark potentially going in Round 5 in August with the hype surrounding Lawrence.
I also drafted A.J. Dillon in Round 8, and he could be the starting running back for the Packers next season if Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams leave as free agents. I also drafted Williams in Round 13 in case he gets the chance to start for Green Bay -- or another team.
Now, I also could have made a mistake by drafting Jeff Wilson over Raheem Mostert. I got Wilson in Round 6 as a flex option, while Mostert went in Round 7, and we'll see what the 49ers decide to do with their starting running back in 2021. Maybe I was right in drafting Wilson first, or I could regret passing on Mostert there.
The fun of doing these drafts is waiting to find out what happens this offseason to see if you were right (or wrong) on these early picks. But the best part is we'll do many more mock drafts to correct any potential mistakes.
So enjoy these early mock draft results. Hopefully, by reading this you can learn something for the 2021 campaign and apply it to your leagues when it matters later this year.
In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award 0.5 points for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE) and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 15-round draft.
Our draft order is as follows:
1. Dan Schneier, NFL Editor
2. Jacob Gibbs, SportsLine Staff Writer
3. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
4. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
5. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
6. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy
7. Adam Aizer, Podcast Host
8. Frank Stampfl, Baseball Podcast Host
9. Andrew Baumhor, CBS Sports HQ Producer
10. R.J. White, Managing Editor, SportsLine and CBS Fantasy
11. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
12. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Daniel Schneier
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|2
|Jacob Gibbs
|D. Cook RB MIN
|3
|Dave Richard
|D. Henry RB TEN
|4
|George Maselli
|J. Taylor RB IND
|5
|Meron Berkson
|A. Kamara RB NO
|6
|Chris Towers
|D. Adams WR GB
|7
|Adam Aizer
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|8
|Frank Stampfl
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|9
|Andrew Baumhor
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|10
|R.J. White
|T. Hill WR KC
|11
|Heath Cummings
|T. Kelce TE KC
|12
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Robinson RB JAC
|14
|Heath Cummings
|S. Diggs WR BUF
|15
|R.J. White
|G. Kittle TE SF
|16
|Andrew Baumhor
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|17
|Frank Stampfl
|J. Jacobs RB LV
|18
|Adam Aizer
|D. Hopkins WR ARI
|19
|Chris Towers
|D. Waller TE LV
|20
|Meron Berkson
|A. Jones RB GB
|21
|George Maselli
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|22
|Dave Richard
|C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
|23
|Jacob Gibbs
|J. Jefferson WR MIN
|24
|Daniel Schneier
|M. Thomas WR NO
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|Daniel Schneier
|A. Brown WR TEN
|26
|Jacob Gibbs
|A. Gibson RB WAS
|27
|Dave Richard
|J. Dobbins RB BAL
|28
|George Maselli
|M. Sanders RB PHI
|29
|Meron Berkson
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|30
|Chris Towers
|D. Swift RB DET
|31
|Adam Aizer
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|32
|Frank Stampfl
|M. Evans WR TB
|33
|Andrew Baumhor
|D. Montgomery RB CHI
|34
|R.J. White
|J. Jones WR ATL
|35
|Heath Cummings
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|36
|Jamey Eisenberg
|K. Allen WR LAC
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Moore WR CAR
|38
|Heath Cummings
|C. Godwin WR TB
|39
|R.J. White
|C. Carson RB SEA
|40
|Andrew Baumhor
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|41
|Frank Stampfl
|A. Cooper WR DAL
|42
|Adam Aizer
|C. Akers RB LAR
|43
|Chris Towers
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|44
|Meron Berkson
|R. Woods WR LAR
|45
|George Maselli
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|46
|Dave Richard
|K. Golladay WR DET
|47
|Jacob Gibbs
|R. Jones RB TB
|48
|Daniel Schneier
|D. Johnson RB HOU
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|Daniel Schneier
|D. Johnson WR PIT
|50
|Jacob Gibbs
|C. Claypool WR PIT
|51
|Dave Richard
|T. Higgins WR CIN
|52
|George Maselli
|M. Gordon RB DEN
|53
|Meron Berkson
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|54
|Chris Towers
|M. Gaskin RB MIA
|55
|Adam Aizer
|W. Fuller WR HOU
|56
|Frank Stampfl
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|57
|Andrew Baumhor
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|58
|R.J. White
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|59
|Heath Cummings
|B. Cooks WR HOU
|60
|Jamey Eisenberg
|B. Aiyuk WR SF
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Wilson RB SF
|62
|Heath Cummings
|K. Drake RB ARI
|63
|R.J. White
|C. Lamb WR DAL
|64
|Andrew Baumhor
|R. Anderson WR CAR
|65
|Frank Stampfl
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|66
|Adam Aizer
|K. Murray QB ARI
|67
|Chris Towers
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|68
|Meron Berkson
|J. Allen QB BUF
|69
|George Maselli
|J. Conner RB PIT
|70
|Dave Richard
|D. Watson QB HOU
|71
|Jacob Gibbs
|C. Davis WR TEN
|72
|Daniel Schneier
|D. Samuel WR SF
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|Daniel Schneier
|C. Edmonds RB ARI
|74
|Jacob Gibbs
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|75
|Dave Richard
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|76
|George Maselli
|M. Brown WR BAL
|77
|Meron Berkson
|D. Parker WR MIA
|78
|Chris Towers
|J. Jeudy WR DEN
|79
|Adam Aizer
|C. Samuel WR CAR
|80
|Frank Stampfl
|O. Beckham WR CLE
|81
|Andrew Baumhor
|R. Tonyan TE GB
|82
|R.J. White
|Z. Moss RB BUF
|83
|Heath Cummings
|R. Mostert RB SF
|84
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Chark WR JAC
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Dillon RB GB
|86
|Heath Cummings
|D. Harris RB NE
|87
|R.J. White
|D. Singletary RB BUF
|88
|Andrew Baumhor
|J. Landry WR CLE
|89
|Frank Stampfl
|J. McKissic RB WAS
|90
|Adam Aizer
|N. Agholor WR LV
|91
|Chris Towers
|L. Fournette RB TB
|92
|Meron Berkson
|T. Hockenson TE DET
|93
|George Maselli
|A. Brown WR TB
|94
|Dave Richard
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|95
|Jacob Gibbs
|M. Hardman WR KC
|96
|Daniel Schneier
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|Daniel Schneier
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|98
|Jacob Gibbs
|L. Shenault Jr. WR JAC
|99
|Dave Richard
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|100
|George Maselli
|N. Fant TE DEN
|101
|Meron Berkson
|N. Hines RB IND
|102
|Chris Towers
|D. Mims WR NYJ
|103
|Adam Aizer
|M. Gesicki TE MIA
|104
|Frank Stampfl
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|105
|Andrew Baumhor
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|106
|R.J. White
|J. Herbert QB LAC
|107
|Heath Cummings
|G. Edwards RB BAL
|108
|Jamey Eisenberg
|H. Henry TE LAC
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Hurts QB PHI
|110
|Heath Cummings
|M. Mack RB IND
|111
|R.J. White
|B. Snell RB PIT
|112
|Andrew Baumhor
|R. Tannehill QB TEN
|113
|Frank Stampfl
|M. Pittman WR IND
|114
|Adam Aizer
|E. Engram TE NYG
|115
|Chris Towers
|W. Gallman RB NYG
|116
|Meron Berkson
|J. Crowder WR NYJ
|117
|George Maselli
|L. Thomas TE WAS
|118
|Dave Richard
|J. Burrow QB CIN
|119
|Jacob Gibbs
|J. Smith TE TEN
|120
|Daniel Schneier
|A. McFarland RB PIT
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Daniel Schneier
|P. Lindsay RB DEN
|122
|Jacob Gibbs
|C. Beasley WR BUF
|123
|Dave Richard
|I. Smith TE MIN
|124
|George Maselli
|D. Williams RB KC
|125
|Meron Berkson
|M. Jones WR DET
|126
|Chris Towers
|D. Mooney WR CHI
|127
|Adam Aizer
|J. Brown WR BUF
|128
|Frank Stampfl
|T. Hilton WR IND
|129
|Andrew Baumhor
|D. Henderson RB LAR
|130
|R.J. White
|J. Reagor WR PHI
|131
|Heath Cummings
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|132
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Kirk WR ARI
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Hill QB NO
|134
|Heath Cummings
|H. Ruggs III WR LV
|135
|R.J. White
|L. Murray RB NO
|136
|Andrew Baumhor
|J. White RB NE
|137
|Frank Stampfl
|L. Bell RB KC
|138
|Adam Aizer
|T. Brady QB TB
|139
|Chris Towers
|R. Penny RB SEA
|140
|Meron Berkson
|T. Gurley RB ATL
|141
|George Maselli
|Steelers DST PIT
|142
|Dave Richard
|M. Williams WR LAC
|143
|Jacob Gibbs
|M. Davis RB CAR
|144
|Daniel Schneier
|K. Vaughn RB TB
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|Daniel Schneier
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|146
|Jacob Gibbs
|L. Perine RB NYJ
|147
|Dave Richard
|J. Kelley RB LAC
|148
|George Maselli
|E. Sanders WR NO
|149
|Meron Berkson
|R. Gage WR ATL
|150
|Chris Towers
|G. Davis WR BUF
|151
|Adam Aizer
|Rams DST LAR
|152
|Frank Stampfl
|G. Bernard RB CIN
|153
|Andrew Baumhor
|T. Patrick WR DEN
|154
|R.J. White
|Ravens DST BAL
|155
|Heath Cummings
|P. Williams WR MIA
|156
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Williams RB GB
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|Jamey Eisenberg
|B. Jarwin TE DAL
|158
|Heath Cummings
|D. Dallas RB SEA
|159
|R.J. White
|S. Michel RB NE
|160
|Andrew Baumhor
|Z. Pascal WR IND
|161
|Frank Stampfl
|V. Jefferson WR LAR
|162
|Adam Aizer
|D. Slayton WR NYG
|163
|Chris Towers
|K. Cousins QB MIN
|164
|Meron Berkson
|M. Ingram RB BAL
|165
|George Maselli
|S. Ahmed RB MIA
|166
|Dave Richard
|Football Team DST WAS
|167
|Jacob Gibbs
|K. Coutee WR HOU
|168
|Daniel Schneier
|C. Kmet TE CHI
|Round 15
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|169
|Daniel Schneier
|Buccaneers DST TB
|170
|Jacob Gibbs
|Saints DST NO
|171
|Dave Richard
|A. Green WR CIN
|172
|George Maselli
|M. Trubisky QB CHI
|173
|Meron Berkson
|Seahawks DST SEA
|174
|Chris Towers
|Dolphins DST MIA
|175
|Adam Aizer
|J. Meyers WR NE
|176
|Frank Stampfl
|Colts DST IND
|177
|Andrew Baumhor
|Bills DST BUF
|178
|R.J. White
|B. Scott RB PHI
|179
|Heath Cummings
|Bears DST CHI
|180
|Jamey Eisenberg
|49ers DST SF
