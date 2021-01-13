We do a lot of mock drafts in the offseason. And this one that you're reading about now -- which is a 12-team, 0.5 PPR league -- is the second one we've done already since the regular season ended. You can see the results of the other 12-team, PPR mock draft that we did by clicking here.

A lot is going to change with free agency and the NFL Draft, which will make these results potentially obsolete. But I never expected it to happen for one player this soon, before Super Bowl LV is even played.

I drafted Jalen Hurts as my starting quarterback in Round 10. When the regular season ended, I projected him to be a top-10 Fantasy quarterback going into next season. And that still could be the case.

But with the Eagles firing coach Doug Pederson, it seems like the team could stick with Carson Wentz as its starting quarterback. If Wentz is the starter, there's little chance Fantasy managers are going to trust Hurts going into the season.

When I built this team, I was initially thrilled with my quarterback duo of Hurts and Taysom Hill, who could be the Saints starter in 2021 if Drew Brees retires. But there's also the chance neither one is a starter next season.

The fun of doing these early mock drafts is to speculate on what could happen in the upcoming season. Our managers are taking into account what just happened in the regular season, as well as what could take place this offseason.

The rookies and free agents will alter that, but it's fun to think about what could happen in certain situations. For example, I drafted D.J. Chark in Round 7, and he could be a star Fantasy receiver with the Jaguars expected to select Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence in the NFL Draft. I could see Chark potentially going in Round 5 in August with the hype surrounding Lawrence.

I also drafted A.J. Dillon in Round 8, and he could be the starting running back for the Packers next season if Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams leave as free agents. I also drafted Williams in Round 13 in case he gets the chance to start for Green Bay -- or another team.

Raheem Mostert SF • RB • 31 Att 104 Yds 521 TD 2 FL 1 View Profile

Now, I also could have made a mistake by drafting Jeff Wilson over Raheem Mostert. I got Wilson in Round 6 as a flex option, while Mostert went in Round 7, and we'll see what the 49ers decide to do with their starting running back in 2021. Maybe I was right in drafting Wilson first, or I could regret passing on Mostert there.

The fun of doing these drafts is waiting to find out what happens this offseason to see if you were right (or wrong) on these early picks. But the best part is we'll do many more mock drafts to correct any potential mistakes.

So enjoy these early mock draft results. Hopefully, by reading this you can learn something for the 2021 campaign and apply it to your leagues when it matters later this year.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award 0.5 points for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE) and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 15-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

1. Dan Schneier, NFL Editor

2. Jacob Gibbs, SportsLine Staff Writer

3. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer

4. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor

5. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer

6. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy

7. Adam Aizer, Podcast Host

8. Frank Stampfl, Baseball Podcast Host

9. Andrew Baumhor, CBS Sports HQ Producer

10. R.J. White, Managing Editor, SportsLine and CBS Fantasy

11. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer

12. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer