I know I'm about to lose some of you, and hey, I don't blame you. The whole goal of this is to help you make the playoffs and win a championship, and if you fall short, you may not want to click on an email telling you about all the fun you're missing out on. 

For the record, that's the fate I'm staring at in at least four of my 14 leagues, where I've already been eliminated from contention heading into the final week. There are a few more where I'm a real long shot, so half of my leagues may be discarded to the dustbin of Fantasy Football history after this week. Sometimes, your season just goes sideways -- starting a SuperFlex league with Lamar Jackson, Alvin Kamara, Derek Carr, and Deebo Samuel wasn't the best idea I've ever had, as it turns out. 

Nonetheless, we don't give up until we're fully out of it, and this newsletter is, as always, here to help. Today, I've got the first look at the Week 14 waiver wire from Jamey Eisenberg plus my initial Week 14 rankings. And those rankings have a bit of a bonus for you, as I've got a quick rest-of-season tiered rankings for quarterback, running back, and wide receiver for you -- tight end isn't deep enough to deserve tiers, but I've got a rest-of-season rundown there for you, too. 

The last week of byes are here, so there's a pretty good chance you're going to need some help. Here are Jamey Eisenberg's top targets on waivers for Week 14:

Jamey Eisenberg's top targets

  1. James Cook, RB, Bills (40%) -- I've been a skeptic of Cook since the draft, but the case for him was always that, in the long run, his talent would win out and make him the lead back in Buffalo. I think it's too early to say that's the case right now, but he did manage to play just one fewer snap than Devin Singletary in Week 13 while leading the team in carries, rushing yards, and RB targets. I think this is still a split, and likely one that still leans toward Singletary, but Cook has shown enough to be a must-roster player. 
  2. DeeJay Dallas, RB, Seahawks (0%) -- Don't make a big investment in the Seahawks backfield just yet, because there are a lot of moving parts here -- Kenneth Walker is dealing with an ankle injury, but Dallas was also dinged up during Sunday's game, as well Tony Jones. We could be looking at a situation where practice squad-er Darwin Thompson could be the lead back for Week 14 against the Panthers.  
  3. Tyler Huntley, QB, Ravens (3%) -- It looks like Lamar Jackson is going to be out for at least a week, and that makes Huntley the clear top target at QB if you need one for this week. His rushing abilities give him a solid floor, though there may not be much upside in an offense that has struggled of late even with Jackson. Still, Huntley is in the top-15 discussion for me. 
  4. Nico Collins, WR, Texans (48%) -- If you're a believer in Collins' talent, this is a clear opportunity to buy. He's averaging 9.0 targets per game in four games since coming back from a groin injury, but isn't doing much with them with just a 53% catch rate and 9.3 yards per catch. He could be a viable starting option down the stretch, though it's asking a lot of Kyle Allen (or Davis Mills) to make it happen. 
  5. Michael Gallup, WR, Cowboys (56%) -- We're starting to see some signs of Gallup figuring it out, with a 63-yard performance in Week 12 followed up by a two-touchdown effort in Week 13. He hasn't had a truly huge all-around game, and the pass volume for the Cowboys has been a bit disappointing overall, but there's still room for him to become a viable starting option, especially with matchups against the Texans and Jaguars over the next two weeks. 

📈Week 14 Rankings📉

Here are my initial rankings for Week 14 at quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and tight end. And those will be updated throughout the week, so make sure you keep them handy for when you're setting your lineups. These are all for PPR leagues:

Quarterbacks

  1. Patrick Mahomes @DEN
  2. Josh Allen vs. NYJ
  3. Jalen Hurts @NYG
  4. Joe Burrow vs. CLE
  5. Kyler Murray vs. NE
  6. Tua Tagovailoa @LAC
  7. Dak Prescott vs. HOU
  8. Geno Smith vs. CAR
  9. Justin Herbert vs. MIA
  10. Trevor Lawrence @TEN
  11. Derek Carr @LAR
  12. Kirk Cousins @DET
  13. Daniel Jones vs. PHI
  14. Deshaun Watson @CIN
  15. Tom Brady @SF
  16. Tyler Huntley @PIT
  17. Mike White @BUF
  18. Jared Goff vs. MIN
  19. Kenny Pickett vs. BAL
  20. Russell Wilson vs. KC
  21. John Wolford vs. LV
  22. Mac Jones @ARI
  23. Sam Darnold @SEA
  24. Ryan Tannehill vs. JAX
  25. Kyle Allen @DAL
  26. Brock Purdy vs. TB

Running backs

  1. Christian McCaffrey vs. TB
  2. Austin Ekeler vs. MIA
  3. Josh Jacobs @LAR
  4. Samaje Perine/Joe Mixon vs. CLE
  5. Derrick Henry vs. JAX
  6. Rhamondre Stevenson @ARI
  7. Saquon Barkley vs. PHI
  8. Dalvin Cook @DET
  9. James Conner vs. NE
  10. Tony Pollard vs. HOU
  11. Nick Chubb @CIN
  12. Travis Etienne @TEN
  13. D'Andre Swift vs. MIN
  14. Najee Harris vs. BAL
  15. Rachaad White @SF
  16. Miles Sanders @NYG
  17. Ezekiel Elliott vs. HOU
  18. Dameon Pierce @DAL
  19. Devin Singletary vs. NYJ
  20. Jeff Wilson @LAC
  21. Latavius Murray vs. KC
  22. D'Onta Foreman @SEA
  23. Leonard Fournette @SF
  24. Jamaal Williams vs. MIN
  25. Jerick McKinnon @DEN
  26. Michael Carter @BUF
  27. Isiah Pacheco @DEN
  28. Zonovan Knight @BUF
  29. Raheem Mostert @LAC
  30. Cam Akers vs. LV
  31. Kyren Williams vs. LV
  32. Kareem Hunt @CIN
  33. Gus Edwards @PIT
  34. Kenyan Drake @PIT
  35. Kenneth Walker vs. CAR
  36. Damien Harris @ARI
  37. James Cook vs. NYJ
  38. Rex Burkhead @DAL
  39. Mike Boone vs. KC
  40. Joshua Kelley vs. MIA
  41. Dontrell Hilliard vs. JAX
  42. Chuba Hubbard @SEA
  43. DeeJay Dallas vs. CAR
  44. Alexander Mattison @DET
  45. Kenneth Gainwell @NYG
  46. Keaontay Ingram vs. NE
  47. Jaylen Warren vs. BAL
  48. Nyheim Hines vs. NYJ
  49. Jamycal Hasty @TEN
  50. Tony Jones vs. CAR

Wide receivers

  1. Justin Jefferson @DET
  2. Tyreek Hill @LAC
  3. Stefon Diggs vs. NYJ
  4. Davante Adams @LAR
  5. Ja'Marr Chase vs. CLE
  6. A.J. Brown @NYG
  7. DeAndre Hopkins vs. NE
  8. Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. MIN
  9. CeeDee Lamb vs. HOU
  10. Chris Godwin @SF
  11. Keenan Allen vs. MIA
  12. Tee Higgins vs. CLE
  13. Deebo Samuel vs. TB
  14. Tyler Lockett vs. CAR
  15. Amari Cooper @CIN
  16. DK Metcalf vs. CAR
  17. DeVonta Smith @NYG
  18. Christian Kirk @TEN
  19. Mike Evans @SF
  20. Garrett Wilson @BUF
  21. Jaylen Waddle @LAC
  22. Josh Palmer vs. MIA
  23. Zay Jones @TEN
  24. Brandon Aiyuk vs. TB
  25. D.J. Moore @SEA
  26. Donovan Peoples-Jones @CIN
  27. JuJu Smith-Schuster @DEN
  28. Gabe Davis vs. NYJ
  29. Marquise Brown vs. NE
  30. Diontae Johnson vs. BAL
  31. Rondale Moore vs. NE
  32. Jakobi Meyers @ARI
  33. Adam Thielen @DET
  34. Tyler Boyd vs. CLE
  35. Jerry Jeudy vs. KC
  36. Darius Slayton vs. PHI
  37. Nico Collins @DAL
  38. Mack Hollins @LAR
  39. Michael Gallup vs. HOU
  40. George Pickens vs. BAL
  41. DeMarcus Robinson @PIT
  42. Devin Duvernay @PIT
  43. Corey Davis @BUF
  44. D.J. Chark vs. MIN
  45. Noah Brown vs. HOU
  46. Isaiah McKenzie vs. NYJ
  47. Marquez Valdes-Scantling @DEN
  48. Skyy Moore @DEN
  49. Marvin Jones @TEN
  50. Terrace Marshall @SEA

Tight ends

  1. Travis Kelce @DEN
  2. Mark Andrews @PIT
  3. T.J. Hockenson @DET
  4. Pat Freiermuth vs. BAL
  5. Greg Dulcich vs. KC
  6. Dalton Schultz vs. HOU
  7. George Kittle vs. TB
  8. Gerald Everett vs. MIA
  9. Tyler Higbee vs. LV
  10. Evan Engram @TEN
  11. Dawson Knox vs. NYJ
  12. Tyler Conklin @BUF
  13. Foster Moreau @LAR
  14. Trey McBride vs. NE
  15. Daniel Bellinger vs. PHI
  16. Noah Fant vs. CAR
  17. Cameron Brate @SF
  18. Cade Otton @SF
  19. Will Dissly vs. CAR
  20. Mike Gesicki @LAC
  21. James Mitchell vs. MIN
  22. Hunter Henry @ARI
  23. Isaiah Likely @PIT
  24. Austin Hooper vs. JAX

Top-125 Flex Rankings

  1. Christian McCaffrey vs. TB
  2. Austin Ekeler vs. MIA
  3. Justin Jefferson @DET
  4. Tyreek Hill @LAC
  5. Josh Jacobs @LAR
  6. Stefon Diggs vs. NYJ
  7. Davante Adams @LAR
  8. Travis Kelce @DEN
  9. Ja'Marr Chase vs. CLE
  10. Samaje Perine vs. CLE
  11. A.J. Brown @NYG
  12. DeAndre Hopkins vs. NE
  13. Derrick Henry vs. JAX
  14. Rhamondre Stevenson @ARI
  15. Saquon Barkley vs. PHI
  16. Dalvin Cook @DET
  17. Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. MIN
  18. CeeDee Lamb vs. HOU
  19. Chris Godwin @SF
  20. James Conner vs. NE
  21. Keenan Allen vs. MIA
  22. Tony Pollard vs. HOU
  23. Tee Higgins vs. CLE
  24. Nick Chubb @CIN
  25. Deebo Samuel vs. TB
  26. Tyler Lockett vs. CAR
  27. Amari Cooper @CIN
  28. Travis Etienne @TEN
  29. D'Andre Swift vs. MIN
  30. DK Metcalf vs. CAR
  31. Najee Harris vs. BAL
  32. DeVonta Smith @NYG
  33. Christian Kirk @TEN
  34. Mike Evans @SF
  35. Garrett Wilson @BUF
  36. Rachaad White @SF
  37. Miles Sanders @NYG
  38. Jaylen Waddle @LAC
  39. Mark Andrews @PIT
  40. Josh Palmer vs. MIA
  41. Ezekiel Elliott vs. HOU
  42. Zay Jones @TEN
  43. Brandon Aiyuk vs. TB
  44. D.J. Moore @SEA
  45. T.J. Hockenson @DET
  46. Dameon Pierce @DAL
  47. Donovan Peoples-Jones @CIN
  48. JuJu Smith-Schuster @DEN
  49. Gabe Davis vs. NYJ
  50. Devin Singletary vs. NYJ
  51. Marquise Brown vs. NE
  52. Jeff Wilson @LAC
  53. Latavius Murray vs. KC
  54. Pat Freiermuth vs. BAL
  55. Diontae Johnson vs. BAL
  56. Rondale Moore vs. NE
  57. Jakobi Meyers @ARI
  58. Adam Thielen @DET
  59. Tyler Boyd vs. CLE
  60. Jerry Jeudy vs. KC
  61. D'Onta Foreman @SEA
  62. Darius Slayton vs. PHI
  63. Greg Dulcich vs. KC
  64. Leonard Fournette @SF
  65. Nico Collins @DAL
  66. Dalton Schultz vs. HOU
  67. Jamaal Williams vs. MIN
  68. Jerick McKinnon @DEN
  69. George Kittle vs. TB
  70. Michael Carter @BUF
  71. Gerald Everett vs. MIA
  72. Tyler Higbee vs. LV
  73. Mack Hollins @LAR
  74. Michael Gallup vs. HOU
  75. George Pickens vs. BAL
  76. DeMarcus Robinson @PIT
  77. Isiah Pacheco @DEN
  78. Zonovan Knight @BUF
  79. Raheem Mostert @LAC
  80. Cam Akers vs. LV
  81. Kyren Williams vs. LV
  82. Devin Duvernay @PIT
  83. Kareem Hunt @CIN
  84. Evan Engram @TEN
  85. Gus Edwards @PIT
  86. Kenyan Drake @PIT
  87. Corey Davis @BUF
  88. D.J. Chark vs. MIN
  89. Noah Brown vs. HOU
  90. Isaiah McKenzie vs. NYJ
  91. Marquez Valdes-Scantling @DEN
  92. Skyy Moore @DEN
  93. Dawson Knox vs. NYJ
  94. Tyler Conklin @BUF
  95. Marvin Jones @TEN
  96. Terrace Marshall @SEA
  97. Foster Moreau @LAR
  98. Trey McBride vs. NE
  99. Kenneth Walker vs. CAR
  100. DeAndre Carter vs. MIA
  101. Chris Moore @DAL
  102. Daniel Bellinger vs. PHI
  103. K.J. Osborn @DET
  104. Damien Harris @ARI
  105. James Cook vs. NYJ
  106. Rex Burkhead @DAL
  107. Noah Fant vs. CAR
  108. Robert Woods vs. JAX
  109. Mike Boone vs. KC
  110. Julio Jones @SF
  111. Joshua Kelley vs. MIA
  112. Dontrell Hilliard vs. JAX
  113. Trent Sherfield @LAC
  114. Van Jefferson vs. LV
  115. Cameron Brate @SF
  116. DeVante Parker @ARI
  117. Quez Watkins @NYG
  118. Chuba Hubbard @SEA
  119. Cade Otton @SF
  120. Richie James vs. PHI
  121. DeeJay Dallas vs. CAR
  122. Ben Skowronek vs. LV
  123. Josh Reynolds vs. MIN
  124. Elijah Moore @BUF
  125. Alexander Mattison @DET