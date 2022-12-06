I know I'm about to lose some of you, and hey, I don't blame you. The whole goal of this is to help you make the playoffs and win a championship, and if you fall short, you may not want to click on an email telling you about all the fun you're missing out on.
For the record, that's the fate I'm staring at in at least four of my 14 leagues, where I've already been eliminated from contention heading into the final week. There are a few more where I'm a real long shot, so half of my leagues may be discarded to the dustbin of Fantasy Football history after this week. Sometimes, your season just goes sideways -- starting a SuperFlex league with Lamar Jackson, Alvin Kamara, Derek Carr, and Deebo Samuel wasn't the best idea I've ever had, as it turns out.
Nonetheless, we don't give up until we're fully out of it, and this newsletter is, as always, here to help. Today, I've got the first look at the Week 14 waiver wire from Jamey Eisenberg plus my initial Week 14 rankings. And those rankings have a bit of a bonus for you, as I've got a quick rest-of-season tiered rankings for quarterback, running back, and wide receiver for you -- tight end isn't deep enough to deserve tiers, but I've got a rest-of-season rundown there for you, too.
➕Top Week 14 Waiver Wire Targets
📈Week 14 Rankings📉
➕Top Week 14 Waiver Wire Targets
The last week of byes are here, so there's a pretty good chance you're going to need some help. Here are Jamey Eisenberg's top targets on waivers for Week 14:
Jamey Eisenberg's top targets
- James Cook, RB, Bills (40%) -- I've been a skeptic of Cook since the draft, but the case for him was always that, in the long run, his talent would win out and make him the lead back in Buffalo. I think it's too early to say that's the case right now, but he did manage to play just one fewer snap than Devin Singletary in Week 13 while leading the team in carries, rushing yards, and RB targets. I think this is still a split, and likely one that still leans toward Singletary, but Cook has shown enough to be a must-roster player.
- DeeJay Dallas, RB, Seahawks (0%) -- Don't make a big investment in the Seahawks backfield just yet, because there are a lot of moving parts here -- Kenneth Walker is dealing with an ankle injury, but Dallas was also dinged up during Sunday's game, as well Tony Jones. We could be looking at a situation where practice squad-er Darwin Thompson could be the lead back for Week 14 against the Panthers.
- Tyler Huntley, QB, Ravens (3%) -- It looks like Lamar Jackson is going to be out for at least a week, and that makes Huntley the clear top target at QB if you need one for this week. His rushing abilities give him a solid floor, though there may not be much upside in an offense that has struggled of late even with Jackson. Still, Huntley is in the top-15 discussion for me.
- Nico Collins, WR, Texans (48%) -- If you're a believer in Collins' talent, this is a clear opportunity to buy. He's averaging 9.0 targets per game in four games since coming back from a groin injury, but isn't doing much with them with just a 53% catch rate and 9.3 yards per catch. He could be a viable starting option down the stretch, though it's asking a lot of Kyle Allen (or Davis Mills) to make it happen.
- Michael Gallup, WR, Cowboys (56%) -- We're starting to see some signs of Gallup figuring it out, with a 63-yard performance in Week 12 followed up by a two-touchdown effort in Week 13. He hasn't had a truly huge all-around game, and the pass volume for the Cowboys has been a bit disappointing overall, but there's still room for him to become a viable starting option, especially with matchups against the Texans and Jaguars over the next two weeks.
📈Week 14 Rankings📉
Here are my initial rankings for Week 14 at quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and tight end. And those will be updated throughout the week, so make sure you keep them handy for when you're setting your lineups. These are all for PPR leagues:
Quarterbacks
- Patrick Mahomes @DEN
- Josh Allen vs. NYJ
- Jalen Hurts @NYG
- Joe Burrow vs. CLE
- Kyler Murray vs. NE
- Tua Tagovailoa @LAC
- Dak Prescott vs. HOU
- Geno Smith vs. CAR
- Justin Herbert vs. MIA
- Trevor Lawrence @TEN
- Derek Carr @LAR
- Kirk Cousins @DET
- Daniel Jones vs. PHI
- Deshaun Watson @CIN
- Tom Brady @SF
- Tyler Huntley @PIT
- Mike White @BUF
- Jared Goff vs. MIN
- Kenny Pickett vs. BAL
- Russell Wilson vs. KC
- John Wolford vs. LV
- Mac Jones @ARI
- Sam Darnold @SEA
- Ryan Tannehill vs. JAX
- Kyle Allen @DAL
- Brock Purdy vs. TB
Running backs
- Christian McCaffrey vs. TB
- Austin Ekeler vs. MIA
- Josh Jacobs @LAR
- Samaje Perine/Joe Mixon vs. CLE
- Derrick Henry vs. JAX
- Rhamondre Stevenson @ARI
- Saquon Barkley vs. PHI
- Dalvin Cook @DET
- James Conner vs. NE
- Tony Pollard vs. HOU
- Nick Chubb @CIN
- Travis Etienne @TEN
- D'Andre Swift vs. MIN
- Najee Harris vs. BAL
- Rachaad White @SF
- Miles Sanders @NYG
- Ezekiel Elliott vs. HOU
- Dameon Pierce @DAL
- Devin Singletary vs. NYJ
- Jeff Wilson @LAC
- Latavius Murray vs. KC
- D'Onta Foreman @SEA
- Leonard Fournette @SF
- Jamaal Williams vs. MIN
- Jerick McKinnon @DEN
- Michael Carter @BUF
- Isiah Pacheco @DEN
- Zonovan Knight @BUF
- Raheem Mostert @LAC
- Cam Akers vs. LV
- Kyren Williams vs. LV
- Kareem Hunt @CIN
- Gus Edwards @PIT
- Kenyan Drake @PIT
- Kenneth Walker vs. CAR
- Damien Harris @ARI
- James Cook vs. NYJ
- Rex Burkhead @DAL
- Mike Boone vs. KC
- Joshua Kelley vs. MIA
- Dontrell Hilliard vs. JAX
- Chuba Hubbard @SEA
- DeeJay Dallas vs. CAR
- Alexander Mattison @DET
- Kenneth Gainwell @NYG
- Keaontay Ingram vs. NE
- Jaylen Warren vs. BAL
- Nyheim Hines vs. NYJ
- Jamycal Hasty @TEN
- Tony Jones vs. CAR
Wide receivers
- Justin Jefferson @DET
- Tyreek Hill @LAC
- Stefon Diggs vs. NYJ
- Davante Adams @LAR
- Ja'Marr Chase vs. CLE
- A.J. Brown @NYG
- DeAndre Hopkins vs. NE
- Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. MIN
- CeeDee Lamb vs. HOU
- Chris Godwin @SF
- Keenan Allen vs. MIA
- Tee Higgins vs. CLE
- Deebo Samuel vs. TB
- Tyler Lockett vs. CAR
- Amari Cooper @CIN
- DK Metcalf vs. CAR
- DeVonta Smith @NYG
- Christian Kirk @TEN
- Mike Evans @SF
- Garrett Wilson @BUF
- Jaylen Waddle @LAC
- Josh Palmer vs. MIA
- Zay Jones @TEN
- Brandon Aiyuk vs. TB
- D.J. Moore @SEA
- Donovan Peoples-Jones @CIN
- JuJu Smith-Schuster @DEN
- Gabe Davis vs. NYJ
- Marquise Brown vs. NE
- Diontae Johnson vs. BAL
- Rondale Moore vs. NE
- Jakobi Meyers @ARI
- Adam Thielen @DET
- Tyler Boyd vs. CLE
- Jerry Jeudy vs. KC
- Darius Slayton vs. PHI
- Nico Collins @DAL
- Mack Hollins @LAR
- Michael Gallup vs. HOU
- George Pickens vs. BAL
- DeMarcus Robinson @PIT
- Devin Duvernay @PIT
- Corey Davis @BUF
- D.J. Chark vs. MIN
- Noah Brown vs. HOU
- Isaiah McKenzie vs. NYJ
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling @DEN
- Skyy Moore @DEN
- Marvin Jones @TEN
- Terrace Marshall @SEA
Tight ends
- Travis Kelce @DEN
- Mark Andrews @PIT
- T.J. Hockenson @DET
- Pat Freiermuth vs. BAL
- Greg Dulcich vs. KC
- Dalton Schultz vs. HOU
- George Kittle vs. TB
- Gerald Everett vs. MIA
- Tyler Higbee vs. LV
- Evan Engram @TEN
- Dawson Knox vs. NYJ
- Tyler Conklin @BUF
- Foster Moreau @LAR
- Trey McBride vs. NE
- Daniel Bellinger vs. PHI
- Noah Fant vs. CAR
- Cameron Brate @SF
- Cade Otton @SF
- Will Dissly vs. CAR
- Mike Gesicki @LAC
- James Mitchell vs. MIN
- Hunter Henry @ARI
- Isaiah Likely @PIT
- Austin Hooper vs. JAX
Top-125 Flex Rankings
- Christian McCaffrey vs. TB
- Austin Ekeler vs. MIA
- Justin Jefferson @DET
- Tyreek Hill @LAC
- Josh Jacobs @LAR
- Stefon Diggs vs. NYJ
- Davante Adams @LAR
- Travis Kelce @DEN
- Ja'Marr Chase vs. CLE
- Samaje Perine vs. CLE
- A.J. Brown @NYG
- DeAndre Hopkins vs. NE
- Derrick Henry vs. JAX
- Rhamondre Stevenson @ARI
- Saquon Barkley vs. PHI
- Dalvin Cook @DET
- Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. MIN
- CeeDee Lamb vs. HOU
- Chris Godwin @SF
- James Conner vs. NE
- Keenan Allen vs. MIA
- Tony Pollard vs. HOU
- Tee Higgins vs. CLE
- Nick Chubb @CIN
- Deebo Samuel vs. TB
- Tyler Lockett vs. CAR
- Amari Cooper @CIN
- Travis Etienne @TEN
- D'Andre Swift vs. MIN
- DK Metcalf vs. CAR
- Najee Harris vs. BAL
- DeVonta Smith @NYG
- Christian Kirk @TEN
- Mike Evans @SF
- Garrett Wilson @BUF
- Rachaad White @SF
- Miles Sanders @NYG
- Jaylen Waddle @LAC
- Mark Andrews @PIT
- Josh Palmer vs. MIA
- Ezekiel Elliott vs. HOU
- Zay Jones @TEN
- Brandon Aiyuk vs. TB
- D.J. Moore @SEA
- T.J. Hockenson @DET
- Dameon Pierce @DAL
- Donovan Peoples-Jones @CIN
- JuJu Smith-Schuster @DEN
- Gabe Davis vs. NYJ
- Devin Singletary vs. NYJ
- Marquise Brown vs. NE
- Jeff Wilson @LAC
- Latavius Murray vs. KC
- Pat Freiermuth vs. BAL
- Diontae Johnson vs. BAL
- Rondale Moore vs. NE
- Jakobi Meyers @ARI
- Adam Thielen @DET
- Tyler Boyd vs. CLE
- Jerry Jeudy vs. KC
- D'Onta Foreman @SEA
- Darius Slayton vs. PHI
- Greg Dulcich vs. KC
- Leonard Fournette @SF
- Nico Collins @DAL
- Dalton Schultz vs. HOU
- Jamaal Williams vs. MIN
- Jerick McKinnon @DEN
- George Kittle vs. TB
- Michael Carter @BUF
- Gerald Everett vs. MIA
- Tyler Higbee vs. LV
- Mack Hollins @LAR
- Michael Gallup vs. HOU
- George Pickens vs. BAL
- DeMarcus Robinson @PIT
- Isiah Pacheco @DEN
- Zonovan Knight @BUF
- Raheem Mostert @LAC
- Cam Akers vs. LV
- Kyren Williams vs. LV
- Devin Duvernay @PIT
- Kareem Hunt @CIN
- Evan Engram @TEN
- Gus Edwards @PIT
- Kenyan Drake @PIT
- Corey Davis @BUF
- D.J. Chark vs. MIN
- Noah Brown vs. HOU
- Isaiah McKenzie vs. NYJ
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling @DEN
- Skyy Moore @DEN
- Dawson Knox vs. NYJ
- Tyler Conklin @BUF
- Marvin Jones @TEN
- Terrace Marshall @SEA
- Foster Moreau @LAR
- Trey McBride vs. NE
- Kenneth Walker vs. CAR
- DeAndre Carter vs. MIA
- Chris Moore @DAL
- Daniel Bellinger vs. PHI
- K.J. Osborn @DET
- Damien Harris @ARI
- James Cook vs. NYJ
- Rex Burkhead @DAL
- Noah Fant vs. CAR
- Robert Woods vs. JAX
- Mike Boone vs. KC
- Julio Jones @SF
- Joshua Kelley vs. MIA
- Dontrell Hilliard vs. JAX
- Trent Sherfield @LAC
- Van Jefferson vs. LV
- Cameron Brate @SF
- DeVante Parker @ARI
- Quez Watkins @NYG
- Chuba Hubbard @SEA
- Cade Otton @SF
- Richie James vs. PHI
- DeeJay Dallas vs. CAR
- Ben Skowronek vs. LV
- Josh Reynolds vs. MIN
- Elijah Moore @BUF
- Alexander Mattison @DET