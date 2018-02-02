Fantasy Football: Super Bowl LII last chance for NFL DFS action

You get one final chance to set a lineup for Super Bowl LII, with season-ending contests from DraftKings and FanDuel this weekend. And both sites have done something creative for the biggest game of the year.

On FanDuel, instead of their usual roster, you get to fill out five flex spots of any position, aside from defense. One of those flex spots gives you double points, so passing touchdowns are worth eight points, rushing and receiving touchdowns are worth 12 and it's full PPR, along with an increase for yardage.

For DraftKings, they also have changed their lineup to include two defensive players to go with four offensive players. The scoring is the same on offense, and the defensive scoring rewards points for sacks, interceptions, tackles and what you would usually see in an IDP league.

It's a fun twist for a one-game slate, and here's a breakdown of players from a daily Fantasy perspective for Super Bowl LII. You can see my lineup suggestions for each site below.

Quarterbacks

Tom Brady ($17,000 on FanDuel and $15,500 on DraftKings) has scored at least 19.6 Fantasy points in both of his playoff games (his point total was the same on both sites), but this is a tough matchup against the Eagles. Philadelphia has not allowed a quarterback to throw multiple touchdowns in four games in a row and has four interceptions over that span.

However, those four games were all at home against Oakland, Dallas, Atlanta and Minnesota. In three prior games on the road at the Seahawks, Rams and Giants, Russell Wilson, Jared Goff and Eli Manning combined for 860 passing yards, eight touchdowns and one interception.

In Brady's seven career Super Bowl games, he is averaging 296 passing yards and has five games with multiple touchdowns, including three in a row.

Nick Foles ($13,500 on FanDuel and $12,800 on DraftKings) just had one of the best games of his career against the Vikings in the NFC Championship Game with 352 passing yards and three touchdowns, and the Patriots have allowed three quarterbacks in their past six games to pass for at least 250 yards and two touchdowns, including Jay Cutler in Week 14, Ben Roethlisberger in Week 15 and Marcus Mariota in the divisional round of the playoffs.

In five starts for the injured Carson Wentz (torn ACL), including the playoffs, Foles has two games with at least 25 Fantasy points on either site and three games with fewer than 10 points.

Running backs

Dion Lewis ($13,000 on FanDuel and $8,900 on DraftKings) has been great down the stretch, and this is a revenge game for him since he was drafted by the Eagles in 2011. He has scored at least 18.6 FanDuel points in three of his past four games and at least 23.1 DraftKings points over that same span.

James White ($10,000 on FanDuel and $8,100 on DraftKings) has three touchdowns in two playoff games this year and now has seven touchdowns in his past five playoff outings going back to last season. Rex Burkhead ($8,500 on FanDuel and $6,900 on DraftKings) could be risky because of a potential lack of touches after hurting his knee in Week 15. He played in the AFC Championship Game against Jacksonville, but had just one carry for 5 yards.

The Eagles haven't allowed a rushing touchdown to a running back in four games in a row, but Philadelphia did give up receiving production to Devonta Freeman (five catches for 26 yards and a touchdown in the divisional round) and Jerick McKinnon (11 catches for 86 yards in the NFC Championship Game) in the past two games. And in their past two games on the road, the Eagles allowed Todd Gurley to score two touchdowns in Week 14 and Orleans Darkwa to score once in Week 15.

Jay Ajayi ($12,000 on FanDuel and $8,300 on DraftKings) has either 89 total yards or a touchdown in four games in a row, and he has 10 catches over that span. He's the only Eagles running back worth using, but the Patriots have allowed just two touchdowns to a running back in their past seven games.

For what it's worth, Ajayi faced New England three times when he was with Miami, and he has 28 carries for 75 yards (2.7 yards per carry) and no touchdowns and seven catches for 51 yards in those games.

As for the backup Philadelphia running backs, LeGarrette Blount ($9,000 on FanDuel and $5,500 on DraftKings) would need a touchdown to boost his value in this revenge game, and he has scored in both playoff games this year despite just 15 total carries. And Corey Clement ($7,000 on FanDuel and $4,300 on DraftKings) has gone eight games in a row with single digits in Fantasy points on either site.

Wide receivers

Alshon Jeffery ($12,500 on FanDuel and $10,000 on DraftKings) is coming off a tremendous game against the Vikings in the NFC Championship Game with five catches for 85 yards and two touchdowns on five targets. He has at least four catches in three starts with Foles and three touchdowns over that span, but he hasn't gone over 100 receiving yards in 27 games in a row going back to last year.

Nelson Agholor ($11,000 on FanDuel and $7,400 on DraftKings) scored in Foles' first start against the Giants in Week 15, but he's combined for 13 catches for 129 yards on 17 targets in his past four games. And Torrey Smith ($8,000 on FanDuel and $5,900 on DraftKings) just had five catches for 69 yards and a touchdown on seven targets against the Vikings, but that was only his third touchdown of the season.

The Patriots come into this game with one receiver playing well against them in each of the two playoff games, with Corey Davis (five catches for 63 yards and two touchdowns on eight targets) in the divisional round and Allen Hurns (six catches for 80 yards on seven targets) in the AFC Championship Game. And prior to the playoffs, seven receivers either scored or had at least 70 receiving yards against New England in the final four games of the year.

Danny Amendola ($12,500 on FanDuel and $9,500 on DraftKings) continues to be a threat in the playoffs. In his past three playoff games going back to last year, Amendola has 26 catches for 274 yards and three touchdowns on 33 targets, and he has become the go-to target for Brady.

Brandin Cooks ($12,000 on FanDuel and $9,100 on DraftKings) has nine catches for 132 yards on 17 targets in the playoffs, and he has two touchdowns in his past five games. And Chris Hogan ($10,000 on FanDuel and $6,400 on DraftKings) has just three catches for 24 yards and a touchdown on eight targets in the playoffs. He returned to the field against the Titans after missing the final three regular-season games with a shoulder injury.

The Eagles haven't allowed a receiver to score in the playoffs, although Julio Jones (nine catches for 101 yards on 16 targets) and Stefon Diggs (eight catches for 70 yards on 12 targets) both played well. And prior to the playoffs, nine receivers either scored or had at least 70 receiving yards against Philadelphia in the final five games of the year.

Tight ends

Rob Gronkowski ($14,500 on FanDuel and $12,400 on DraftKings) is expected to play despite dealing with a concussion from the AFC Championship Game, and he should have a big role. He has either a touchdown or 100 receiving yards in five of the last six games he was able to finish.

Philadelphia just allowed Kyle Rudolph to score a touchdown in the NFC Championship Game, and in two of the Eagles' past three road games, Jimmy Graham (three catches for 26 yards and a touchdown on four targets in Week 13) and Evan Engram (eight catches for 87 yards on 13 targets in Week 15) both played well.

Zach Ertz ($12,000 on FanDuel and $9,300 on DraftKings) has played well with Foles. In five starts with Foles, including the playoffs, Ertz has either a touchdown or at least 80 receiving yards in three games. And he has three games with at least six catches over that span.

The Patriots allowed Marcedes Lewis to score a touchdown in the AFC Championship Game, but he was the first tight end to score against New England since Week 6.

FanDuel lineup

FLEX - Dion Lewis ($13,000), RB, NE

FLEX - Danny Amendola ($12,500), WR, NE

FLEX - James White ($10,000), RB, NE



FLEX - Corey Clement ($7,000), RB, PHI

2X BONUS FLEX - Tom Brady ($17,000), QB, NE

I expect Brady to play well in the Super Bowl because of his track record, and the Eagles defense has struggled on the road compared to their dominance at home, so he's the guy I'm using in the bonus spot. And Brady should lean on his usual weapons of Amendola, Lewis and White.

Clement is the only relevant option at his price point who is guaranteed touches, but he's clearly the worst player in this lineup. I did another FanDuel lineup where I kept Amendola and White in the flex spots, and I used Ertz and Stephen Gostkowski as the other two options. In the bonus spot, I went with Gronkowski.

I consider Brady, Gronkowski, Amendola and Lewis as the best players to use in the bonus spot given their upside in this game.

DraftKings lineup

OFFENSE - Rob Gronkowski ($12,400), TE, NE

OFFENSE - Danny Amendola ($9,500), WR, NE

OFFENSE - Zach Ertz ($9,300), TE, PHI

OFFENSE - Brandin Cooks ($9,100), RB, NE

DEFENSE - Malcolm Jenkins ($4,800), DB, PHI

DEFENSE - Nigel Bradham ($4,700), LB, PHI

With the PPR scoring on DraftKings, I wanted to make sure I got four players who have the chance to be heavily involved in the passing game. That definitely applies to Gronkowski, Amendola, Ertz and Cooks.

For the defensive guys, I went with Jenkins and Bradham because I expect them to be around the ball a lot. Jenkins has at least 12.5 DraftKings points in two of his past five games, and Bradham has at least 10.0 points in three of his past five outings.

I also did a second lineup of Brady, Gronkowski, Amendola, Torrey Smith, Patrick Chung ($3,900) and Corey Graham ($2,800). I like this Patriots stack given the matchup, and Smith can always come up with one big play like he did against the Vikings. Chung has at least 6.0 DraftKings points in three of his past five outings, and Graham just had 12.5 points against Minnesota.