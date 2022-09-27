Here's a good lesson in why you don't want to bet against elite talents.
Every Monday night, I go on CBS Sports HQ after Monday Night Football to help wrap up the game, and I have to give my picks for things like winners and losers from the game before it ends so they have time to make graphics and prepare video packages and all that nifty stuff. So, a few minutes into the fourth quarter, I sent my notes to the producer, with CeeDee Lamb listed as my loser for the game. After all, he had just four catches for 39 yards entering the fourth quarter. It was looking like another disappointing effort from Lamb.
And then Lamb took over. On one 11-play drive to put the Cowboys up for good, he caught four of five passes thrown his way for 48 yards, capped off by one of the most impressive catches you're going to see from anyone not named George Pickens this season.
Lamb has been a frustrating player for Fantasy, but he's still an incredibly talented player, and you want to bet on incredibly talented players to figure things out. There are going to be frustrating stretches from Lamb without Dak Prescott, but he's going to have enough flashes to be worth sticking with. Keep that lesson in mind when worrying about guys like Kyle Pitts or Alvin Kamara in the early going, too. Talent doesn't always win out, but it usually pays to bet on it.
➕Top Week 4 Waiver Wire Targets
This hasn't been a great season on the waiver wire so far -- unless you grabbed Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson when they were available, at least. But Week 4's top options could help change that with one running back who could be both a short-term and long-term starter and some young wide receivers who are looking very enticing -- and that's not even counting Jamaal Williams, who should be viewed as a must-add in the 28% of leagues where he is available, or Alexander Mattison, who could be a top-12 RB this week and is available in the same number of leagues. Here are Jamey Eisenberg's top waiver-wire targets for Week 4:
Jamey Eisenberg's top targets
- Khalil Herbert, RB, Bears (59%) -- Herbert looked good in a couple of starts last season, and he's looked great to open this one. We're not sure what the extent of David Montgomery's injury is at this point, but if he has to miss any time, Herbert is going to be close to a top-12 RB. And there's long-term appeal here too because Herbert has looked good enough that it's not unreasonable to think he could cut into Montgomery's role even when healthy -- Montgomery, after all, isn't under contract for next year. If we learn Montgomery is expected to play this week, that dampens Herbert's prospects some, but he's still a very good target on waivers for the long-term potential.
- Romeo Doubs, WR, Packers (35%) -- Doubs garnered a ton of hype in training camp, and he started to live up to it in Week 3. Granted, it took a couple of injuries to get the snaps he needed, but this was always the case for investing a late-round pick in one of the Packers young wide receivers -- that they would get an early opportunity and show they were better than the motley collection of also-rans and journeymen the Packers put together. Doubs' eight catches for 73 yards and a touchdown in Week 3 showed he might be good enough to do that, and there's at least a chance he ends up being Aaron Rodgers' No. 1 option moving forward.
- Zay Jones, WR, Jaguars (8%) -- The Jaguars are making a lot of people look pretty silly right now because they drew a lot of criticism for their offseason spending spree on Jones and Christian Kirk. Well, Jones has been excellent as Trevor Lawrence's favorite short-area target, with two games of 12.5 PPR points out of three, with 19 catches total through three games. He's playing a ton of snaps and has been heavily involved early, and that may not change with how well he's played.
- Greg Dortch, WR, Cardinals (27%) -- It's not clear what is going to happen with Dortch's playing time in the long run, but at least for the next few weeks, he looks like a viable starting wide receiver. He caught nine of 10 passes in Week 3 and now has 20 catches through three games with Rondale Moore (hamstring) sidelined. With DeAndre Hopkins suspended through the first six games, we could have another few weeks of Dortch putting up numbers as the team's primary slot option.
- David Njoku, TE, Browns (39%) -- Njoku showed what his upside is in Week 3, as he set a career-high with nine catches for 89 yards and a touchdown against the Steelers. Njoku remains one of the better downfield playmakers at the tight end position when the Browns opt to use him that way, and Jacoby Brissett looked unusually confident and effective. Maybe this is the start of the Browns establishing him as their No. 2 option. There aren't a lot of tight ends with his kind of upside.
📈Week 4 Rankings📉
Here are my initial rankings for Week 4, but you should check out my thoughts on more than 100 players for Week 4 at quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and tight end. And those will be updated throughout the week, so make sure you keep them handy for when you're setting your lineups. These are all for PPR leagues:
Quarterbacks
- Josh Allen @BAL
- Jalen Hurts vs. JAX
- Lamar Jackson vs. BUF
- Patrick Mahomes @TB
- Kyler Murray @CAR
- Joe Burrow vs. MIA
- Tom Brady vs. KC
- Carson Wentz @DAL
- Justin Herbert @HOU
- Kirk Cousins @NO
- Derek Carr vs. DEN
- Trevor Lawrence @PHI
- Aaron Rodgers vs. NE
- Russell Wilson @LV
- Tua Tagovailoa @CIN
- Marcus Mariota vs. CLE
- Jameis Winston vs. MIN
- Matthew Stafford @SF
- Jared Goff vs. SEA
- Zach Wilson @PIT
- Baker Mayfield vs. ARI
- Daniel Jones vs. CHI
- Cooper Rush vs. WAS
- Mitchell Trubisky vs. NYJ
- Jacoby Brissett @ATL
- Justin Fields @NYG
- Jimmy Garoppolo vs. LAR
- Matt Ryan vs. TEN
- Ryan Tannehill @IND
- Geno Smith @DET
- Davis Mills vs. LAC
- Brian Hoyer @GB
Running backs
- Jonathan Taylor vs. TEN
- Saquon Barkley vs. CHI
- Christian McCaffrey vs. ARI
- Austin Ekeler @HOU
- Nick Chubb @ATL
- Leonard Fournette vs. KC
- Joe Mixon vs. MIA
- Alexander Mattison @NO
- Khalil Herbert @NYG
- Aaron Jones vs. NE
- Alvin Kamara vs. MIN
- Derrick Henry @IND
- Najee Harris vs. NYJ
- Javonte Williams @LV
- James Conner @CAR
- Josh Jacobs vs. DEN
- AJ Dillon vs. NE
- Jamaal Williams vs. SEA
- Jeff Wilson vs. LAR
- Cordarrelle Patterson vs. CLE
- James Robinson @PHI
- Miles Sanders vs. JAX
- Antonio Gibson @DAL
- Ezekiel Elliott vs. WAS
- Kareem Hunt @ATL
- Dameon Pierce vs. LAC
- Michael Carter @PIT
- J.D. McKissic @DAL
- Cam Akers @SF
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire @TB
- Damien Harris @GB
- Rhamondre Stevenson @GB
- J.K. Dobbins vs. BUF
- Breece Hall @PIT
- Nyheim Hines vs. TEN
- Darrell Henderson @SF
- Tony Pollard vs. WAS
- Chase Edmonds @CIN
- Devin Singletary @BAL
- Travis Etienne @PHI
- Rashaad Penny @DET
- Melvin Gordon @LV
- Raheem Mostert @CIN
- Zack Moss @BAL
- Craig Reynolds vs. SEA
- Eno Benjamin @CAR
- Tyler Allgeier vs. CLE
- Justice Hill vs. BUF
- Sony Michel @HOU
- Kenneth Walker @DET
- Mark Ingram vs. MIN
- Kenneth Gainwell vs. JAX
- Rex Burkhead vs. LAC
- Hassan Haskins @IND
- Tristan Ebner @NYG
- Samaje Perine vs. MIA
- James Cook @BAL
- Jaylen Warren vs. NYJ
- Zamir White vs. DEN
- Jordan Mason vs. LAR
Wide receivers
- Cooper Kupp @SF
- Stefon Diggs @BAL
- Justin Jefferson @NO
- Ja'Marr Chase vs. MIA
- Davante Adams vs. DEN
- Deebo Samuel vs. LAR
- Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. SEA
- Tyreek Hill @CIN
- A.J. Brown vs. JAX
- Keenan Allen @HOU
- Tee Higgins vs. MIA
- Michael Pittman vs. TEN
- Jaylen Waddle @CIN
- Mike Evans vs. KC
- Marquise Brown @CAR
- Brandin Cooks vs. LAC
- Diontae Johnson vs. NYJ
- Christian Kirk @PHI
- Courtland Sutton @LV
- CeeDee Lamb vs. WAS
- Drake London vs. CLE
- Mike Williams @HOU
- Amari Cooper @ATL
- Curtis Samuel @DAL
- DeVonta Smith vs. JAX
- D.J. Moore vs. ARI
- Garrett Wilson @PIT
- Chris Olave vs. MIN
- DK Metcalf @DET
- Tyler Lockett @DET
- JuJu Smith-Schuster @TB
- Terry McLaurin @DAL
- Adam Thielen @NO
- Allen Robinson @SF
- Rashod Bateman vs. BUF
- Brandon Aiyuk vs. LAR
- Gabe Davis @BAL
- Jerry Jeudy @LV
- Elijah Moore @PIT
- Russell Gage vs. KC
- Tyler Boyd vs. MIA
- Julio Jones vs. KC
- Robert Woods @IND
- Zay Jones @PHI
- Allen Lazard vs. NE
- Treylon Burks @IND
- Greg Dortch @CAR
- Mack Hollins vs. DEN
- Corey Davis @PIT
- K.J. Osborn @NO
- Chase Claypool vs. NYJ
- Darnell Mooney @NYG
- Robby Anderson vs. ARI
- Romeo Doubs vs. NE
- Isaiah McKenzie @BAL
- Nico Collins vs. LAC
- Jahan Dotson @DAL
- DeVante Parker @GB
- DJ Chark vs. SEA
- Donovan Peoples-Jones @ATL
Tight ends
- Travis Kelce @TB
- Mark Andrews vs. BUF
- Kyle Pitts vs. CLE
- Darren Waller vs. DEN
- George Kittle vs. LAR
- Dallas Goedert vs. JAX
- Zach Ertz @CAR
- Tyler Higbee @SF
- T.J. Hockenson vs. SEA
- Evan Engram @PHI
- Gerald Everett @HOU
- Mike Gesicki @CIN
- David Njoku @ATL
- Tyler Conklin @PIT
- Dawson Knox @BAL
- Pat Freiermuth vs. NYJ
- Logan Thomas @DAL
- Noah Fant @DET
- Hayden Hurst vs. MIA
- Hunter Henry @GB
- Cole Kmet @NYG
- Irv Smith @NO
- Austin Hooper @IND
Top-150 Flex Rankings
- Cooper Kupp @SF
- Stefon Diggs @BAL
- Jonathan Taylor vs. TEN
- Saquon Barkley vs. CHI
- Christian McCaffrey vs. ARI
- Justin Jefferson @NO
- Travis Kelce @TB
- Ja'Marr Chase vs. MIA
- Davante Adams vs. DEN
- Deebo Samuel vs. LAR
- Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. SEA
- Austin Ekeler @HOU
- Nick Chubb @ATL
- Tyreek Hill @CIN
- A.J. Brown vs. JAX
- Leonard Fournette vs. KC
- Keenan Allen @HOU
- Joe Mixon vs. MIA
- Alexander Mattison @NO
- Khalil Herbert @NYG
- Tee Higgins vs. MIA
- Aaron Jones vs. NE
- Alvin Kamara vs. MIN
- Tyler Lockett @DET
- Derrick Henry @IND
- Mark Andrews vs. BUF
- Michael Pittman vs. TEN
- Jaylen Waddle @CIN
- Mike Evans vs. KC
- Marquise Brown @CAR
- Brandin Cooks vs. LAC
- Diontae Johnson vs. NYJ
- Christian Kirk @PHI
- Courtland Sutton @LV
- Najee Harris vs. NYJ
- CeeDee Lamb vs. WAS
- Javonte Williams @LV
- James Conner @CAR
- Josh Jacobs vs. DEN
- Drake London vs. CLE
- AJ Dillon vs. NE
- Jamaal Williams vs. SEA
- Mike Williams @HOU
- Jeff Wilson vs. LAR
- Cordarrelle Patterson vs. CLE
- James Robinson @PHI
- Amari Cooper @ATL
- Curtis Samuel @DAL
- DeVonta Smith vs. JAX
- D.J. Moore vs. ARI
- Miles Sanders vs. JAX
- Antonio Gibson @DAL
- DK Metcalf @DET
- Kyle Pitts vs. CLE
- Garrett Wilson @PIT
- Nyheim Hines vs. TEN
- Chris Olave vs. MIN
- Ezekiel Elliott vs. WAS
- JuJu Smith-Schuster @TB
- Darren Waller vs. DEN
- Kareem Hunt @ATL
- Terry McLaurin @DAL
- Adam Thielen @NO
- Allen Robinson @SF
- Dameon Pierce vs. LAC
- George Kittle vs. LAR
- Rashod Bateman vs. BUF
- Michael Carter @PIT
- Brandon Aiyuk vs. LAR
- Gabe Davis @BAL
- Jerry Jeudy @LV
- Elijah Moore @PIT
- J.D. McKissic @DAL
- Dallas Goedert vs. JAX
- Cam Akers @SF
- Russell Gage vs. KC
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire @TB
- Zach Ertz @CAR
- Tyler Higbee @SF
- Damien Harris @GB
- Rhamondre Stevenson @GB
- Tyler Boyd vs. MIA
- J.K. Dobbins vs. BUF
- Julio Jones vs. KC
- Breece Hall @PIT
- T.J. Hockenson vs. SEA
- Robert Woods @IND
- Zay Jones @PHI
- Darrell Henderson @SF
- Tony Pollard vs. WAS
- Chase Edmonds @CIN
- Devin Singletary @BAL
- Travis Etienne @PHI
- Allen Lazard vs. NE
- Treylon Burks @IND
- Greg Dortch @CAR
- Mack Hollins vs. DEN
- Corey Davis @PIT
- K.J. Osborn @NO
- Evan Engram @PHI
- Chase Claypool vs. NYJ
- Rashaad Penny @DET
- Gerald Everett @HOU
- Darnell Mooney @NYG
- Robby Anderson vs. ARI
- Romeo Doubs vs. NE
- Isaiah McKenzie @BAL
- Mike Gesicki @CIN
- Nico Collins vs. LAC
- Jahan Dotson @DAL
- Melvin Gordon @LV
- David Njoku @ATL
- DeVante Parker @GB
- Tyler Conklin @PIT
- Raheem Mostert @CIN
- Dawson Knox @BAL
- DJ Chark vs. SEA
- Donovan Peoples-Jones @ATL
- Zack Moss @BAL
- Marvin Jones @PHI
- Nelson Agholor @GB
- Noah Brown vs. WAS
- Pat Freiermuth vs. NYJ
- Randall Cobb vs. NE
- Craig Reynolds vs. SEA
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling @TB
- Josh Palmer @HOU
- Logan Thomas @DAL
- Olamide Zaccheaus vs. CLE
- Noah Fant @DET
- Wan'Dale Robinson vs. CHI
- Eno Benjamin @CAR
- Tyler Allgeier vs. CLE
- Kyle Phillips @IND
- Cedrick Wilson Jr. @CIN
- Devin Duvernay vs. BUF
- Justice Hill vs. BUF
- Sony Michel @HOU
- Mecole Hardman @TB
- Kenneth Walker @DET
- Hayden Hurst vs. MIA
- Josh Reynolds vs. SEA
- Mark Ingram vs. MIN
- Hunter Henry @GB
- Cole Kmet @NYG
- Irv Smith @NO
- Kenneth Gainwell vs. JAX
- George Pickens vs. NYJ
- Austin Hooper @IND
