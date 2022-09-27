usatsi-mark-andrews-lamar-jackson-ravens.jpg

Here's a good lesson in why you don't want to bet against elite talents.

Every Monday night, I go on CBS Sports HQ after Monday Night Football to help wrap up the game, and I have to give my picks for things like winners and losers from the game before it ends so they have time to make graphics and prepare video packages and all that nifty stuff. So, a few minutes into the fourth quarter, I sent my notes to the producer, with CeeDee Lamb listed as my loser for the game. After all, he had just four catches for 39 yards entering the fourth quarter. It was looking like another disappointing effort from Lamb. 

And then Lamb took over. On one 11-play drive to put the Cowboys up for good, he caught four of five passes thrown his way for 48 yards, capped off by one of the most impressive catches you're going to see from anyone not named George Pickens this season. 

Lamb has been a frustrating player for Fantasy, but he's still an incredibly talented player, and you want to bet on incredibly talented players to figure things out. There are going to be frustrating stretches from Lamb without Dak Prescott, but he's going to have enough flashes to be worth sticking with. Keep that lesson in mind when worrying about guys like Kyle Pitts or Alvin Kamara in the early going, too. Talent doesn't always win out, but it usually pays to bet on it. 

And now, we turn our attention to Week 4. In today's newsletter, we've got Jamey Eisenberg's top waiver-wire targets and my first round of rankings for Week 4 for each position, along with my top-150 flex rankings down at the bottom. For more help with what could be one of the pivotal waiver runs of the season, make sure you tune in to Fantasy Football Today on CBS Sports HQ at noon ET today as we talk about the latest injuries and storylines. And for more help locking in your waiver-wire claims make sure you tune into the FFT YouTube stream tonight at 8 p.m., where we'll be taking your questions live for an hour. 

Tomorrow, we'll have Heath Cummings' previews for each position plus some trade talk coming out of Week 3 -- email your trade questions to Chris.Towers@ViacomCBS.com to be included. And here's what else we've got on tap in today's newsletter: 

  • ➕Top Week 4 Waiver Wire Targets
  • 📈Week 4 Rankings📉

Top Week 4 Waiver Wire Targets

usatsi-khalil-herbert-bears.jpg
USA TODAY Sports

This hasn't been a great season on the waiver wire so far -- unless you grabbed Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson when they were available, at least. But Week 4's top options could help change that with one running back who could be both a short-term and long-term starter and some young wide receivers who are looking very enticing -- and that's not even counting Jamaal Williams, who should be viewed as a must-add in the 28% of leagues where he is available, or Alexander Mattison, who could be a top-12 RB this week and is available in the same number of leagues. Here are Jamey Eisenberg's top waiver-wire targets for Week 4:

Jamey Eisenberg's top targets

  1. Khalil Herbert, RB, Bears (59%) -- Herbert looked good in a couple of starts last season, and he's looked great to open this one. We're not sure what the extent of David Montgomery's injury is at this point, but if he has to miss any time, Herbert is going to be close to a top-12 RB. And there's long-term appeal here too because Herbert has looked good enough that it's not unreasonable to think he could cut into Montgomery's role even when healthy -- Montgomery, after all, isn't under contract for next year. If we learn Montgomery is expected to play this week, that dampens Herbert's prospects some, but he's still a very good target on waivers for the long-term potential. 
  2. Romeo Doubs, WR, Packers (35%) -- Doubs garnered a ton of hype in training camp, and he started to live up to it in Week 3. Granted, it took a couple of injuries to get the snaps he needed, but this was always the case for investing a late-round pick in one of the Packers young wide receivers -- that they would get an early opportunity and show they were better than the motley collection of also-rans and journeymen the Packers put together. Doubs' eight catches for 73 yards and a touchdown in Week 3 showed he might be good enough to do that, and there's at least a chance he ends up being Aaron Rodgers' No. 1 option moving forward. 
  3. Zay Jones, WR, Jaguars (8%) -- The Jaguars are making a lot of people look pretty silly right now because they drew a lot of criticism for their offseason spending spree on Jones and Christian Kirk. Well, Jones has been excellent as Trevor Lawrence's favorite short-area target, with two games of 12.5 PPR points out of three, with 19 catches total through three games. He's playing a ton of snaps and has been heavily involved early, and that may not change with how well he's played. 
  4. Greg Dortch, WR, Cardinals (27%) -- It's not clear what is going to happen with Dortch's playing time in the long run, but at least for the next few weeks, he looks like a viable starting wide receiver. He caught nine of 10 passes in Week 3 and now has 20 catches through three games with Rondale Moore (hamstring) sidelined. With DeAndre Hopkins suspended through the first six games, we could have another few weeks of Dortch putting up numbers as the team's primary slot option. 
  5. David Njoku, TE, Browns (39%) -- Njoku showed what his upside is in Week 3, as he set a career-high with nine catches for 89 yards and a touchdown against the Steelers. Njoku remains one of the better downfield playmakers at the tight end position when the Browns opt to use him that way, and Jacoby Brissett looked unusually confident and effective. Maybe this is the start of the Browns establishing him as their No. 2 option. There aren't a lot of tight ends with his kind of upside. 

📈Week 4 Rankings📉

usatsi-mark-andrews-lamar-jackson-ravens.jpg
USATSI

Here are my initial rankings for Week 4, but you should check out my thoughts on more than 100 players for Week 4 at quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and tight end. And those will be updated throughout the week, so make sure you keep them handy for when you're setting your lineups. These are all for PPR leagues:

Quarterbacks

  1. Josh Allen @BAL
  2. Jalen Hurts vs. JAX
  3. Lamar Jackson vs. BUF
  4. Patrick Mahomes @TB
  5. Kyler Murray @CAR
  6. Joe Burrow vs. MIA
  7. Tom Brady vs. KC
  8. Carson Wentz @DAL
  9. Justin Herbert @HOU
  10. Kirk Cousins @NO
  11. Derek Carr vs. DEN
  12. Trevor Lawrence @PHI
  13. Aaron Rodgers vs. NE
  14. Russell Wilson @LV
  15. Tua Tagovailoa @CIN
  16. Marcus Mariota vs. CLE
  17. Jameis Winston vs. MIN
  18. Matthew Stafford @SF
  19. Jared Goff vs. SEA
  20. Zach Wilson @PIT
  21. Baker Mayfield vs. ARI
  22. Daniel Jones vs. CHI
  23. Cooper Rush vs. WAS
  24. Mitchell Trubisky vs. NYJ
  25. Jacoby Brissett @ATL
  26. Justin Fields @NYG
  27. Jimmy Garoppolo vs. LAR
  28. Matt Ryan vs. TEN
  29. Ryan Tannehill @IND
  30. Geno Smith @DET
  31. Davis Mills vs. LAC
  32. Brian Hoyer @GB

Running backs

  1. Jonathan Taylor vs. TEN
  2. Saquon Barkley vs. CHI
  3. Christian McCaffrey vs. ARI
  4. Austin Ekeler @HOU
  5. Nick Chubb @ATL
  6. Leonard Fournette vs. KC
  7. Joe Mixon vs. MIA
  8. Alexander Mattison @NO
  9. Khalil Herbert @NYG
  10. Aaron Jones vs. NE
  11. Alvin Kamara vs. MIN
  12. Derrick Henry @IND
  13. Najee Harris vs. NYJ
  14. Javonte Williams @LV
  15. James Conner @CAR
  16. Josh Jacobs vs. DEN
  17. AJ Dillon vs. NE
  18. Jamaal Williams vs. SEA
  19. Jeff Wilson vs. LAR
  20. Cordarrelle Patterson vs. CLE
  21. James Robinson @PHI
  22. Miles Sanders vs. JAX
  23. Antonio Gibson @DAL
  24. Ezekiel Elliott vs. WAS
  25. Kareem Hunt @ATL
  26. Dameon Pierce vs. LAC
  27. Michael Carter @PIT
  28. J.D. McKissic @DAL
  29. Cam Akers @SF
  30. Clyde Edwards-Helaire @TB
  31. Damien Harris @GB
  32. Rhamondre Stevenson @GB
  33. J.K. Dobbins vs. BUF
  34. Breece Hall @PIT
  35. Nyheim Hines vs. TEN
  36. Darrell Henderson @SF
  37. Tony Pollard vs. WAS
  38. Chase Edmonds @CIN
  39. Devin Singletary @BAL
  40. Travis Etienne @PHI
  41. Rashaad Penny @DET
  42. Melvin Gordon @LV
  43. Raheem Mostert @CIN
  44. Zack Moss @BAL
  45. Craig Reynolds vs. SEA
  46. Eno Benjamin @CAR
  47. Tyler Allgeier vs. CLE
  48. Justice Hill vs. BUF
  49. Sony Michel @HOU
  50. Kenneth Walker @DET
  51. Mark Ingram vs. MIN
  52. Kenneth Gainwell vs. JAX
  53. Rex Burkhead vs. LAC
  54. Hassan Haskins @IND
  55. Tristan Ebner @NYG
  56. Samaje Perine vs. MIA
  57. James Cook @BAL
  58. Jaylen Warren vs. NYJ
  59. Zamir White vs. DEN
  60. Jordan Mason vs. LAR

Wide receivers

  1. Cooper Kupp @SF
  2. Stefon Diggs @BAL
  3. Justin Jefferson @NO
  4. Ja'Marr Chase vs. MIA
  5. Davante Adams vs. DEN
  6. Deebo Samuel vs. LAR
  7. Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. SEA
  8. Tyreek Hill @CIN
  9. A.J. Brown vs. JAX
  10. Keenan Allen @HOU
  11. Tee Higgins vs. MIA
  12. Michael Pittman vs. TEN
  13. Jaylen Waddle @CIN
  14. Mike Evans vs. KC
  15. Marquise Brown @CAR
  16. Brandin Cooks vs. LAC
  17. Diontae Johnson vs. NYJ
  18. Christian Kirk @PHI
  19. Courtland Sutton @LV
  20. CeeDee Lamb vs. WAS
  21. Drake London vs. CLE
  22. Mike Williams @HOU
  23. Amari Cooper @ATL
  24. Curtis Samuel @DAL
  25. DeVonta Smith vs. JAX
  26. D.J. Moore vs. ARI
  27. Garrett Wilson @PIT
  28. Chris Olave vs. MIN
  29. DK Metcalf @DET
  30. Tyler Lockett @DET
  31. JuJu Smith-Schuster @TB
  32. Terry McLaurin @DAL
  33. Adam Thielen @NO
  34. Allen Robinson @SF
  35. Rashod Bateman vs. BUF
  36. Brandon Aiyuk vs. LAR
  37. Gabe Davis @BAL
  38. Jerry Jeudy @LV
  39. Elijah Moore @PIT
  40. Russell Gage vs. KC
  41. Tyler Boyd vs. MIA
  42. Julio Jones vs. KC
  43. Robert Woods @IND
  44. Zay Jones @PHI
  45. Allen Lazard vs. NE
  46. Treylon Burks @IND
  47. Greg Dortch @CAR
  48. Mack Hollins vs. DEN
  49. Corey Davis @PIT
  50. K.J. Osborn @NO
  51. Chase Claypool vs. NYJ
  52. Darnell Mooney @NYG
  53. Robby Anderson vs. ARI
  54. Romeo Doubs vs. NE
  55. Isaiah McKenzie @BAL
  56. Nico Collins vs. LAC
  57. Jahan Dotson @DAL
  58. DeVante Parker @GB
  59. DJ Chark vs. SEA
  60. Donovan Peoples-Jones @ATL

Tight ends

  1. Travis Kelce @TB
  2. Mark Andrews vs. BUF
  3. Kyle Pitts vs. CLE
  4. Darren Waller vs. DEN
  5. George Kittle vs. LAR
  6. Dallas Goedert vs. JAX
  7. Zach Ertz @CAR
  8. Tyler Higbee @SF
  9. T.J. Hockenson vs. SEA
  10. Evan Engram @PHI
  11. Gerald Everett @HOU
  12. Mike Gesicki @CIN
  13. David Njoku @ATL
  14. Tyler Conklin @PIT
  15. Dawson Knox @BAL
  16. Pat Freiermuth vs. NYJ
  17. Logan Thomas @DAL
  18. Noah Fant @DET
  19. Hayden Hurst vs. MIA
  20. Hunter Henry @GB
  21. Cole Kmet @NYG
  22. Irv Smith @NO
  23. Austin Hooper @IND
  24. Evan Engram @PHI

Top-150 Flex Rankings

  1. Cooper Kupp @SF
  2. Stefon Diggs @BAL
  3. Jonathan Taylor vs. TEN
  4. Saquon Barkley vs. CHI
  5. Christian McCaffrey vs. ARI
  6. Justin Jefferson @NO
  7. Travis Kelce @TB
  8. Ja'Marr Chase vs. MIA
  9. Davante Adams vs. DEN
  10. Deebo Samuel vs. LAR
  11. Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. SEA
  12. Austin Ekeler @HOU
  13. Nick Chubb @ATL
  14. Tyreek Hill @CIN
  15. A.J. Brown vs. JAX
  16. Leonard Fournette vs. KC
  17. Keenan Allen @HOU
  18. Joe Mixon vs. MIA
  19. Alexander Mattison @NO
  20. Khalil Herbert @NYG
  21. Tee Higgins vs. MIA
  22. Aaron Jones vs. NE
  23. Alvin Kamara vs. MIN
  24. Tyler Lockett @DET
  25. Derrick Henry @IND
  26. Mark Andrews vs. BUF
  27. Michael Pittman vs. TEN
  28. Jaylen Waddle @CIN
  29. Mike Evans vs. KC
  30. Marquise Brown @CAR
  31. Brandin Cooks vs. LAC
  32. Diontae Johnson vs. NYJ
  33. Christian Kirk @PHI
  34. Courtland Sutton @LV
  35. Najee Harris vs. NYJ
  36. CeeDee Lamb vs. WAS
  37. Javonte Williams @LV
  38. James Conner @CAR
  39. Josh Jacobs vs. DEN
  40. Drake London vs. CLE
  41. AJ Dillon vs. NE
  42. Jamaal Williams vs. SEA
  43. Mike Williams @HOU
  44. Jeff Wilson vs. LAR
  45. Cordarrelle Patterson vs. CLE
  46. James Robinson @PHI
  47. Amari Cooper @ATL
  48. Curtis Samuel @DAL
  49. DeVonta Smith vs. JAX
  50. D.J. Moore vs. ARI
  51. Miles Sanders vs. JAX
  52. Antonio Gibson @DAL
  53. DK Metcalf @DET
  54. Kyle Pitts vs. CLE
  55. Garrett Wilson @PIT
  56. Nyheim Hines vs. TEN
  57. Chris Olave vs. MIN
  58. Ezekiel Elliott vs. WAS
  59. JuJu Smith-Schuster @TB
  60. Darren Waller vs. DEN
  61. Kareem Hunt @ATL
  62. Terry McLaurin @DAL
  63. Adam Thielen @NO
  64. Allen Robinson @SF
  65. Dameon Pierce vs. LAC
  66. George Kittle vs. LAR
  67. Rashod Bateman vs. BUF
  68. Michael Carter @PIT
  69. Brandon Aiyuk vs. LAR
  70. Gabe Davis @BAL
  71. Jerry Jeudy @LV
  72. Elijah Moore @PIT
  73. J.D. McKissic @DAL
  74. Dallas Goedert vs. JAX
  75. Cam Akers @SF
  76. Russell Gage vs. KC
  77. Clyde Edwards-Helaire @TB
  78. Zach Ertz @CAR
  79. Tyler Higbee @SF
  80. Damien Harris @GB
  81. Rhamondre Stevenson @GB
  82. Tyler Boyd vs. MIA
  83. J.K. Dobbins vs. BUF
  84. Julio Jones vs. KC
  85. Breece Hall @PIT
  86. T.J. Hockenson vs. SEA
  87. Robert Woods @IND
  88. Zay Jones @PHI
  89. Darrell Henderson @SF
  90. Tony Pollard vs. WAS
  91. Chase Edmonds @CIN
  92. Devin Singletary @BAL
  93. Travis Etienne @PHI
  94. Allen Lazard vs. NE
  95. Treylon Burks @IND
  96. Greg Dortch @CAR
  97. Mack Hollins vs. DEN
  98. Corey Davis @PIT
  99. K.J. Osborn @NO
  100. Evan Engram @PHI
  101. Chase Claypool vs. NYJ
  102. Rashaad Penny @DET
  103. Gerald Everett @HOU
  104. Darnell Mooney @NYG
  105. Robby Anderson vs. ARI
  106. Romeo Doubs vs. NE
  107. Isaiah McKenzie @BAL
  108. Mike Gesicki @CIN
  109. Nico Collins vs. LAC
  110. Jahan Dotson @DAL
  111. Melvin Gordon @LV
  112. David Njoku @ATL
  113. DeVante Parker @GB
  114. Tyler Conklin @PIT
  115. Raheem Mostert @CIN
  116. Dawson Knox @BAL
  117. DJ Chark vs. SEA
  118. Donovan Peoples-Jones @ATL
  119. Zack Moss @BAL
  120. Marvin Jones @PHI
  121. Nelson Agholor @GB
  122. Noah Brown vs. WAS
  123. Pat Freiermuth vs. NYJ
  124. Randall Cobb vs. NE
  125. Craig Reynolds vs. SEA
  126. Marquez Valdes-Scantling @TB
  127. Josh Palmer @HOU
  128. Logan Thomas @DAL
  129. Olamide Zaccheaus vs. CLE
  130. Noah Fant @DET
  131. Wan'Dale Robinson vs. CHI
  132. Eno Benjamin @CAR
  133. Tyler Allgeier vs. CLE
  134. Kyle Phillips @IND
  135. Cedrick Wilson Jr. @CIN
  136. Devin Duvernay vs. BUF
  137. Justice Hill vs. BUF
  138. Sony Michel @HOU
  139. Mecole Hardman @TB
  140. Kenneth Walker @DET
  141. Hayden Hurst vs. MIA
  142. Josh Reynolds vs. SEA
  143. Mark Ingram vs. MIN
  144. Hunter Henry @GB
  145. Cole Kmet @NYG
  146. Irv Smith @NO
  147. Kenneth Gainwell vs. JAX
  148. George Pickens vs. NYJ
  149. Austin Hooper @IND
  150. Evan Engram @PHI