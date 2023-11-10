From game-time decisions to injuries so significant they affect the value of every single position, let's break down the Fantasy and DFS impact of injuries for every Week 10 matchup. Know when to pivot and how your fantasy roster will be affected.

Below, you'll find a game-by-game look at the injuries you need to know that will have the biggest impact for Fantasy leagues, as well as the implications for DFS players. This week's list of notable names includes quarterbacks Kyler Murray and Daniel Jones; running backs Aaron Jones and Dameon Pierce; receivers Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett; tight ends Pat Freiermuth and David Njoku; and many others, including key offensive line and defensive injuries to know.

Notable injuries

Colts

Patriots

Josh Downs is questionable for Week 10 and failed to log a practice this week. Monitor his status but prepare to be without Downs. His absence would increase production for Michael Pittman and Alec Pierce, if the latter is able to suit up. The most likely scenario is an aggressive target funnel to Pittman. He has top-10 upside this week.

Demario Douglas is listed as questionable but logged multiple limited practices this week. The matchup against Indianapolis is receiver-friendly but pivoting to other options is the safer bet -- unless the Patriots confirm Douglas will play with no limitations. DeVante Parker is already confirmed out and if Douglas is out, JuJu Smith-Schuster is a low-end flex option. Rhamondre Stevenson could see an uptick in pass volume as well.

The Patriots also have question marks around their entire defense. Gardner Minshew has low-end QB1 potential this week and Jonathan Taylor returns to a top-five play at running back.

DFS impact

Unfortunately, this game is off the main slate this week but for single game play, Pittman remains the most optimal player.

Notable injuries

Browns

Ravens

David Njoku logged a full practice on Friday and is cleared to play. Njoku is a solid start despite the difficult matchup.

After a breakout performance in Week 9, Keaton Mitchell is questionable with a hamstring injury. Even if Mitchell is active, his should remain on Fantasy benches with ambiguity around his workload. Edwards is a low-end RB2, high-end RB3 given the matchup. Avoid Justice Hill.

DFS impact

The Ravens' ground game has been excellent but the Browns are a difficult matchup. Even if Mitchell is out and the committee shrinks to just Gus Edwards and Justice Hill, neither back is an ideal option for DFS.

Notable injuries



Texans

Bengals

WR Ja'Marr Chase (back) – Questionable

WR Tee Higgins (hamstring) - Out

DE Sam Hubbard (ankle) – Out

LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee) - Cleared

Cincinnati's offense could look drastically different in Week 10. Tee Higgins is officially out and Ja'Marr Chase is questionable. Higgins was out in Week 5 and Trenton Irwin stepped into a larger role with eight receptions. That game has been the only productive game for Irwin this season. Tyler Boyd has the safer floor and is the ideal pivot in redraft, while Irwin is an option in deeper leagues. Chase logged two limited practices so it's possible he returns. If Chase is out, both Boyd and Irwin would be in play in all formats.

Nico Collins is out for Week 10 and Tank Dell is a must-start coming off a strong Week 9 performance. Noah Brown's Week 9 performance was impressive as well and Brown has seen two straight games with a snap count above 70% in the absence of Robert Woods. Woods' potential return makes Brown a riskier play but he still offers value in deep leagues considering the expected point total of this game.

Dameon Piece will miss his second straight game. Singletary will continue to lead the backfield but offers little upside and should remain on Fantasy benches.

DFS impact

If Chase is active, he may seem like a strong play with Higgins out but be very careful of your exposure. Cincinnati is well known for having injured players active but limiting their usage without providing that information before the game. Boyd at $4,600 and Irwin at $3K are still strong plays even if Chase is active.

Dell will likely be a very chalky play at $5,500 on DraftKings with Collins out. But given the potential for points in this game, Dell is worth eating the chalk.

Notable injuries



49ers

Jaguars

Deebo Samuel practiced in full this week and is cleared to play. Samuel's lack of consistent production has been frustrating but the Jaguars are an excellent matchup. Samuel is a WR2 in all formats.

Zay Jones returned to practice this week but will miss his fourth straight game. Jones has played just one healthy game this year and Fantasy managers should expect typical output from Christian Kirk and Calvin Ridley.

DFS impact

With Samuel's return, it's difficult to predict which 49ers player offers the most upside. However, the Jaguars give up significant volume through the air. Even with Samuel in play, all 49ers stacks are viable options in DFS.

Notable injuries

Saints

RB Kendre Miller (ankle) - Out

DE Isaiah Foskey (quad) - Out

Vikings

The Vikings have significant injuries that must be monitored throughout the weekend. TJ Hockenson stated earlier in the week that he intends to play, but players' intentions don't always pan out. If Hockenson is out, Fantasy managers will need to look elsewhere for streaming options at tight end. Justin Jefferson is also listed as questionable. It's unclear if Jefferson will play but if Jefferson is active, he should start in all formats. K.J. Osborn is listed as questionable but did log a full practice on Friday. If Osborn is active, he's a low-end flex option. If he's unable to play, Brandon Powell would see an increase in targets and snap count.

Taysom Hill is not listed on this week's injury report and is a top-10 option at tight end this week.

DFS impact

Hockenson is pricey, but a strong play if active. New QB1 Josh Dobbs tends to target tight ends and Hockenson would likely see double-digit targets. If Osborn is out, Powell becomes an interesting value play.

Notable injuries

Packers

Steelers

TE Pat Freiermuth (hamstring) – TBD



DT Cam Heyward (groin) – Cleared

DT Montravius Adams (ankle) - Out

OLB Elandon Roberts (knee) – Cleared

FS Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring) - Out

Pittsburgh's offense will likely wait another week for the return of Pat Freiermuth. The most significant injuries for the Steelers are on defense. The Packers offense has been unreliable but they could have increased upside given the injuries. Aaron Jones is cleared for Week 10 and should continue to build on a strong Week 9 performance with over 20 total touches. Fantasy managers should note Christian Watson practiced in full this week and is not listed on the injury report despite dealing with injuries in Week 9.

The Packers also have significant injuries on defense – most notably Jaire Alexander, who is listed as doubtful. The Packers secondary could be vulnerable this week.

DFS impact

Both teams have struggled but the key piece to pull from this matchup would be Diontae Johnson against the injured Packers' secondary. Johnson has dominated targets since his return. Aaron Jones could be a contrarian piece this week is a positive matchup with multiple injuries to the Steelers' defense.

Notable injuries



Titans

Buccaneers

Treylon Burks is out for Week 10. Burks' absence has little effect in redraft outside of deep leagues. Targets will continue to lean aggressively towards DeAndre Hopkins.

DFS impact

Burks' absence does make secondary options in the Titans' receiving corps potential value plays. However, they are unreliable tournament dart throws tied to a rookie quarterback. It's best to primarily focus on DeAndre Hopkins as a tournament play.

Notable injuries

Falcons

Cardinals

Kyler Murray will start in Week 10, which is welcome news to Fantasy managers across all formats. Murray's debut comes with many unknowns and he returns to a decimated offensive line, but Fantasy managers should take into consideration the lack of depth at quarterback this week. It's unlikely that Murray immediately steps into top-five type of production, but he is a low-end QB1 this week.

James Conner is questionable for Week 10 and Fantasy managers must monitor his status over the weekend. Conner logged multiple limited practices this week and appears to be trending towards playing. If Conner is active, he would likely receive the bulk of carries with Emari Demercado out. Conner is a low-end RB1 if active.

Drake London is cleared and will play this week. He logged multiple full practices and should return to a normal workload.

DFS impact

Murray is in play in DFS tournament lineups at salary at just $5,900 on DraftKings. Conner's price point is also $5,900, which is too high given the unknowns around potential workload.

Notable injuries

Lions

Chargers

WR Josh Palmer (knee) – IR

LB Joey Bosa (illness) - Cleared

David Montgomery is cleared and will play in Week 10. We don't have details around his potential workload so Fantasy managers should monitor news around Montgomery this weekend for any clues. But, Montgomery practiced in full and should start in all formats.

The Chargers placed Josh Palmer on IR. Keenan Allen remains the target hog and all other Chargers receivers should remain on Fantasy benches.

DFS impact

David Montgomery's return and unknowns around backfield splits make it difficult to lean into Montgomery or Jahmyr Gibbs. Stick with the receiving options in this matchup.

Notable injuries

Giants

Cowboys

The Giants will be led by Tommy DeVito in Week 10 with Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor on IR. Darren Waller was placed on IR as well, and while his absence does increase targets for other pass catchers, the Giants offense has struggled and it's best to avoid all players outside of Saquon Barkley.

DFS impact

As the Giants continue to struggle with injuries and offensive woes, the Cowboys are the only viable options in DFS from this matchup.

Notable injuries

Commanders

WR Curtis Samuel (toe) - Questionable

C Ricky Stromberg (knee) - IR

Seahawks

Curtis Samuel is questionable and his status should be monitored throughout the weekend. Samuel has been a flex option when healthy, but Jahan Dotson has emerged in his absence. Dotson's productivity has been strong but it's unclear if there would be changes in target share when Samuel returns. If Samuel is out again, Dotson is a strong flex play.

DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett are cleared to play for Week 10. The Seattle passing offense has been underwhelming as a whole with Geno Smith struggling. However, given Washington's defensive struggles, both receivers offer top-24 upside this week.

DFS impact

Both Washington and Seattle defenses have struggled recently. This matchup could offer sneaky upside in DFS. Monitor status around Curtis Samuel. Dotson is just $5K on DraftKings and would be a strong value play if Samuel is out.

Notable injuries

Jets

Raiders

The Jets' most significant injuries are across the offensive line. Despite the line's struggles and an underwhelming performance in Week 9, Breece Hall is still a top option. The majority of Raiders are cleared for Week 10. However, injuries have minimal impact on start/sit with either of these teams. The top options on both side are Hall, Garrett Wilson, Davante Adams and Josh Jacobs. They remain starts regardless of offensive line or defensive injuries and the remainder of players are difficult to trust.

DFS impact

Similar to redraft, injuries have little impact on the showdown for this game.

Notable injuries

Broncos

None

Bills

The Bills added Stefon Diggs to the injury report on Friday with a limited practice due to a back injury. We have limited information around the significance of this injury so Fantasy managers will need to monitor his status throughout the weekend. The Broncos are healthy and have been on a strong upswing on defense over the past several weeks. However, if Diggs is unable to play, Gabe Davis and Khalil Shakir would have an uptick in value. Davis could see a more consistent role and Shakir has be a low-end flex play over the past two weeks.

DFS impact

Similar to redraft, Diggs' absence would have the most impact on Davis and Shakir. However, Dalton Kincaid could also be a strong play in showdown lineups.