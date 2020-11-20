Watch Now: Week 11 DFS Games To Target: Steelers at Jaguars (4:52)

About the only thing Tyler Boyd and Michael Thomas have in common this season is that they were both disappointing in Week 10. Hopefully, something else they'll share is a spectacular Week 11. 

Boyd came into Week 10 as the No. 13 wide receiver and despite a poor outing against the Steelers, I'm going right back to him. Boyd has been Burrow's favorite option this year, averaging 8.4 targets per game. That volume has given him a nice floor, with double-digit PPZR points in seven of nine games, but he's also shown upside, with multiple 20-point performances. I'm starting him with confidence in all formats.

It's hard to say I'm starting Thomas with confidence, and he doesn't project as a top-20 option below. But I'm starting him for at least one more week. The Falcons are the worst pass defense in the league, but it's hard to project Thomas with Taysom Hill at QB. If you're really itching to sit Thomas, we can have that discussion after Week 11.

Breaking news podcast! Taysom Hill is starting for the Saints and we break it down on the Fantasy Football Today podcast. Listen below and subscribe at Apple, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts:

The following players are not being projected to play Week 11:

Out Week 11
Calvin Ridley WR
ATL Atlanta • #18
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Danny Amendola WR
DET Detroit • #80
Age: 35 • Experience: 12 yrs.
Amari Cooper WR
DAL Dallas • #19
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ MIN MIN -7.5 O/U 48
OPP VS WR
23rd
PROJ PTS
13.2
WR RNK
17th
YTD Stats
REC
59
TAR
83
REYDS
655
TD
2
FPTS/G
15.5
Justin Jefferson WR
MIN Minnesota • #18
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs DAL MIN -7.5 O/U 48
OPP VS WR
29th
PROJ PTS
16.6
WR RNK
30th
YTD Stats
REC
42
TAR
54
REYDS
762
TD
3
FPTS/G
15.4
Michael Thomas WR
NO New Orleans • #13
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs ATL NO -5 O/U 50.5
OPP VS WR
30th
PROJ PTS
16.4
WR RNK
21st
YTD Stats
REC
10
TAR
18
REYDS
95
TD
0
FPTS/G
6.5
Antonio Brown WR
TB Tampa Bay • #17
Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs LAR TB -3.5 O/U 47.5
OPP VS WR
1st
PROJ PTS
9.9
WR RNK
37th
YTD Stats
REC
10
TAR
13
REYDS
100
TD
0
FPTS/G
10
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 11 Waivers
Breshad Perriman WR
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #19
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ LAC LAC -8.5 O/U 47
OPP VS WR
6th
WR RNK
42nd
ROSTERED
10%
YTD Stats
REC
16
TAR
24
REYDS
219
TD
2
FPTS/G
10
For as long as Joe Flacco is quarterback, Perriman could be a boom-or-bust No. 3 with big-time upside. Jamison Crowder and Mims provide enough of a threat that Perriman should see single coverage regularly. He'll get behind the defense once or twice a game, it's just whether his quarterback will take the shot.
Tim Patrick WR
DEN Denver • #81
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs MIA MIA -3.5 O/U 45
OPP VS WR
18th
WR RNK
39th
ROSTERED
55%
YTD Stats
REC
31
TAR
48
REYDS
444
TD
3
FPTS/G
11.7
Even with an ejection in Week 10, Patrick has double-digit Fantasy points in five of his past six games. In three of those games he had at least seven targets. Patrick is a solid No. 3 in PPR and a change at quarterback shouldn't change that.
Josh Reynolds WR
LAR L.A. Rams • #11
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ TB TB -3.5 O/U 47.5
OPP VS WR
16th
WR RNK
40th
ROSTERED
13%
YTD Stats
REC
30
TAR
48
REYDS
416
TD
2
FPTS/G
9.1
Reynolds is extremely interesting, but maybe not startable yet. He has 27 targets in his past three games. He played 19 more snaps than Cooper Kupp in Week 10. The problem is that Sean McVay changes his approach so often it's hard to know what's next. Still, I'ld like to roster Reynolds just in case.
Stashes
Deebo Samuel WR
SF San Francisco • #19
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ LAR LAR -7
OPP VS WR
1st
WR RNK
NR
ROSTERED
52%
YTD Stats
REC
16
TAR
22
REYDS
185
TD
1
FPTS/G
10.6
With Kittle out for the year, there's a real chance that both Samuel and Aiyuk can be Fantasy relevant once Samuel is healthy.
Allen Lazard WR
GB Green Bay • #13
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ IND IND -2.5 O/U 51.5
OPP VS WR
7th
WR RNK
NR
ROSTERED
68%
YTD Stats
REC
13
TAR
17
REYDS
254
TD
2
FPTS/G
17.4
I'd like to give Lazard a week to shake the rust off, but he could be a solid No. 3 receiver the rest of the way.
DFS Plays
Top Play
Davante Adams WR
GB Green Bay • #17
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ IND IND -2.5 O/U 51.5
OPP VS WR
7th
PROJ PTS
21.3
WR RNK
1st
YTD Stats
REC
61
TAR
81
REYDS
741
TD
9
FPTS/G
26.7
Four of my top five receivers in Week 11 play in prime time, which means Adams is projected for four more Fantasy points than any receiver on the slate. It will be hard to fit him in with Alvin Kamara or Dalvin Cook, but that will be my plan.
Contrarian Play
Tyler Boyd WR
CIN Cincinnati • #83
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ WAS WAS -1.5 O/U 46.5
OPP VS WR
3rd
PROJ PTS
16.9
WR RNK
10th
YTD Stats
REC
60
TAR
76
REYDS
625
TD
3
FPTS/G
16.1
Boyd was a disappointment against Pittsburgh in Week 10, but his matchup in Week 11 is much more favorable. He's averaging 8.4 targets per game and already has three games this season with at least 20 PPR Fantasy points. He sure isn't priced like it.
