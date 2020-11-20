Watch Now: Week 11 DFS Games To Target: Steelers at Jaguars ( 4:52 )

About the only thing Tyler Boyd and Michael Thomas have in common this season is that they were both disappointing in Week 10. Hopefully, something else they'll share is a spectacular Week 11.

Boyd came into Week 10 as the No. 13 wide receiver and despite a poor outing against the Steelers, I'm going right back to him. Boyd has been Burrow's favorite option this year, averaging 8.4 targets per game. That volume has given him a nice floor, with double-digit PPZR points in seven of nine games, but he's also shown upside, with multiple 20-point performances. I'm starting him with confidence in all formats.

It's hard to say I'm starting Thomas with confidence, and he doesn't project as a top-20 option below. But I'm starting him for at least one more week. The Falcons are the worst pass defense in the league, but it's hard to project Thomas with Taysom Hill at QB. If you're really itching to sit Thomas, we can have that discussion after Week 11.

Breaking news podcast! Taysom Hill is starting for the Saints and we break it down on the Fantasy Football Today podcast. Listen below and subscribe at Apple, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts:

More Week 11 help: Waiver Wire | Trade Values | Cut List | Believe It or Not | Winners & Losers

WR Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 11:

WR Preview Numbers to Know

WR Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that matter Projections powered by Sportsline Amari Cooper WR DAL Dallas • #19

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -7.5 O/U 48 OPP VS WR 23rd PROJ PTS 13.2 WR RNK 17th YTD Stats REC 59 TAR 83 REYDS 655 TD 2 FPTS/G 15.5 Justin Jefferson WR MIN Minnesota • #18

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL MIN -7.5 O/U 48 OPP VS WR 29th PROJ PTS 16.6 WR RNK 30th YTD Stats REC 42 TAR 54 REYDS 762 TD 3 FPTS/G 15.4 Michael Thomas WR NO New Orleans • #13

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL NO -5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 30th PROJ PTS 16.4 WR RNK 21st YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 18 REYDS 95 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.5 Antonio Brown WR TB Tampa Bay • #17

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR TB -3.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 1st PROJ PTS 9.9 WR RNK 37th YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 13 REYDS 100 TD 0 FPTS/G 10

WR Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 11 Waivers Breshad Perriman WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #19

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -8.5 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 6th WR RNK 42nd ROSTERED 10% YTD Stats REC 16 TAR 24 REYDS 219 TD 2 FPTS/G 10 For as long as Joe Flacco is quarterback, Perriman could be a boom-or-bust No. 3 with big-time upside. Jamison Crowder and Mims provide enough of a threat that Perriman should see single coverage regularly. He'll get behind the defense once or twice a game, it's just whether his quarterback will take the shot. Tim Patrick WR DEN Denver • #81

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA MIA -3.5 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 18th WR RNK 39th ROSTERED 55% YTD Stats REC 31 TAR 48 REYDS 444 TD 3 FPTS/G 11.7 Even with an ejection in Week 10, Patrick has double-digit Fantasy points in five of his past six games. In three of those games he had at least seven targets. Patrick is a solid No. 3 in PPR and a change at quarterback shouldn't change that. Josh Reynolds WR LAR L.A. Rams • #11

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -3.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 16th WR RNK 40th ROSTERED 13% YTD Stats REC 30 TAR 48 REYDS 416 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.1 Reynolds is extremely interesting, but maybe not startable yet. He has 27 targets in his past three games. He played 19 more snaps than Cooper Kupp in Week 10. The problem is that Sean McVay changes his approach so often it's hard to know what's next. Still, I'ld like to roster Reynolds just in case.

Stashes Deebo Samuel WR SF San Francisco • #19

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -7 OPP VS WR 1st WR RNK NR ROSTERED 52% YTD Stats REC 16 TAR 22 REYDS 185 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.6 With Kittle out for the year, there's a real chance that both Samuel and Aiyuk can be Fantasy relevant once Samuel is healthy. Allen Lazard WR GB Green Bay • #13

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -2.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS WR 7th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 68% YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 17 REYDS 254 TD 2 FPTS/G 17.4 I'd like to give Lazard a week to shake the rust off, but he could be a solid No. 3 receiver the rest of the way.

WR Preview DFS Plays

Top Play Projections powered by Sportsline Davante Adams WR GB Green Bay • #17

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -2.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS WR 7th PROJ PTS 21.3 WR RNK 1st YTD Stats REC 61 TAR 81 REYDS 741 TD 9 FPTS/G 26.7 Four of my top five receivers in Week 11 play in prime time, which means Adams is projected for four more Fantasy points than any receiver on the slate. It will be hard to fit him in with Alvin Kamara or Dalvin Cook, but that will be my plan.

Contrarian Play Projections powered by Sportsline Tyler Boyd WR CIN Cincinnati • #83

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS WAS -1.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 3rd PROJ PTS 16.9 WR RNK 10th YTD Stats REC 60 TAR 76 REYDS 625 TD 3 FPTS/G 16.1 Boyd was a disappointment against Pittsburgh in Week 10, but his matchup in Week 11 is much more favorable. He's averaging 8.4 targets per game and already has three games this season with at least 20 PPR Fantasy points. He sure isn't priced like it.