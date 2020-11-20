About the only thing Tyler Boyd and Michael Thomas have in common this season is that they were both disappointing in Week 10. Hopefully, something else they'll share is a spectacular Week 11.
Boyd came into Week 10 as the No. 13 wide receiver and despite a poor outing against the Steelers, I'm going right back to him. Boyd has been Burrow's favorite option this year, averaging 8.4 targets per game. That volume has given him a nice floor, with double-digit PPZR points in seven of nine games, but he's also shown upside, with multiple 20-point performances. I'm starting him with confidence in all formats.
It's hard to say I'm starting Thomas with confidence, and he doesn't project as a top-20 option below. But I'm starting him for at least one more week. The Falcons are the worst pass defense in the league, but it's hard to project Thomas with Taysom Hill at QB. If you're really itching to sit Thomas, we can have that discussion after Week 11.
Week 11 WR Preview
Numbers to Know
- 17.2 --The average depth of target for Marquez Valdes-Scantling, tops among receivers with at least 30 targets.
- 41.62% -- Terry McLaurin is responsible for 41.62% of Washington's air yards, the highest rate in the NFL.
- 85.42% -- Curtis Samuel has caught 85% of his targets this season.
- 60% -- Joe Flacco threw 60% of his passes to Denzel Mims or Breshad Perriman in Week 9.
- 62 -- Tee Higgins has at least 62 receiving yards in six straight games.
- 6 -- Marquise Brown has six catches in his past three games combined.
- 9.25 -- Jakobi Meyers is averaging 9.25 targets per game since Week 7.
Matchups that matter
Amari Cooper WR
DAL Dallas • #19
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
MIN Minnesota • #18
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
NO New Orleans • #13
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
TB Tampa Bay • #17
Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Waiver Wire Targets
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #19
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
For as long as Joe Flacco is quarterback, Perriman could be a boom-or-bust No. 3 with big-time upside. Jamison Crowder and Mims provide enough of a threat that Perriman should see single coverage regularly. He'll get behind the defense once or twice a game, it's just whether his quarterback will take the shot.
Tim Patrick WR
DEN Denver • #81
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Even with an ejection in Week 10, Patrick has double-digit Fantasy points in five of his past six games. In three of those games he had at least seven targets. Patrick is a solid No. 3 in PPR and a change at quarterback shouldn't change that.
LAR L.A. Rams • #11
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Reynolds is extremely interesting, but maybe not startable yet. He has 27 targets in his past three games. He played 19 more snaps than Cooper Kupp in Week 10. The problem is that Sean McVay changes his approach so often it's hard to know what's next. Still, I'ld like to roster Reynolds just in case.
Deebo Samuel WR
SF San Francisco • #19
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
With Kittle out for the year, there's a real chance that both Samuel and Aiyuk can be Fantasy relevant once Samuel is healthy.
Allen Lazard WR
GB Green Bay • #13
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
I'd like to give Lazard a week to shake the rust off, but he could be a solid No. 3 receiver the rest of the way.
DFS Plays
GB Green Bay • #17
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Four of my top five receivers in Week 11 play in prime time, which means Adams is projected for four more Fantasy points than any receiver on the slate. It will be hard to fit him in with Alvin Kamara or Dalvin Cook, but that will be my plan.
Tyler Boyd WR
CIN Cincinnati • #83
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Boyd was a disappointment against Pittsburgh in Week 10, but his matchup in Week 11 is much more favorable. He's averaging 8.4 targets per game and already has three games this season with at least 20 PPR Fantasy points. He sure isn't priced like it.