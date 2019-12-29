Fantasy Football Week 17 Injury Report Update: Lamar Jackson, Deshaun Watson among those resting
You don't just have injuries to contend with in Week 17, as plenty of big names will be resting. We try to catch you up on everything you need for Sunday.
We've come to the end of the line of another regular season, and even though many Fantasy leagues settled their championships in Week 16, there are still plenty utilizing Week 17 as the platform for their title games. The final week of the regular season always carries a particularly high degree of uncertainty due to many teams with settled playoff positioning resting starters, and we have a fair share of such Sunday. Additionally, there were a number of players placed on injured reserve this past week, and there's still the usual array of those with legitimate questionable designations on the ledger as well. With plenty of key news to cover, let's jump right into the latest as of early Sunday morning:
Week 17 Injuries
Injury Report Update
BAL Baltimore • #8
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Jackson will sit out Sunday's game against the Steelers. Robert Griffin has been preparing as the starter throughout the week, while rookie Trace McSorley could also see time during the contest according to coach John Harbaugh's remarks earlier in the week. Either quarterback will be working with a backup supporting cast for the most part, as Harbaugh is expected to rest most of his starters or play them for limited time.
HOU Houston • #4
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Watson is questionable to face the Titans in Week 17 after a trio of limited practices this past week. Early Sunday morning reports indicate the Texans plan to rest key starters, with Watson naturally a candidate for such. If he were to indeed sit, Houston, which can only improve to the No. 3 seed if the Chiefs lose to the Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium earlier in the afternoon, would roll with AJ McCarron at quarterback throwing to what could be a backup group of receivers.
Kirk Cousins QB
MIN Minnesota • #8
Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Cousins will not play in Sunday's game versus the Bears as per early Sunday morning reports, although the team has yet to officially rule him out. Sean Mannion would presumably draw the start for Minnesota if Cousins indeed sits. The absence of Cousins would normally mean a downgrade for the rest of the team's skill position players, but there is a high likelihood that the likes of Stefon Diggs, Adam Thielen and Kyle Rudolph will also potentially sit or see limited snaps as per early Sunday morning reports.
Kyler Murray QB
ARI Arizona • #1
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Murray is questionable for Sunday's divisional tilt against the Rams after practicing in limited fashion all week. Late-week reports indicate Murray appears to be trending toward sitting out the contest, with Brett Hundley taking most of the first-team reps all week at practice and Arizona also calling up undrafted rookie signal-caller Drew Anderson from the practice squad Friday. Hundley logged emergency duty in Week 16 after Murray went out against the Seahawks and completed four of nine attempts for 49 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions while adding 35 yards on six rushes.
TB Tampa Bay • #3
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Winston is questionable for Sunday's NFC South season-ending matchup against the Falcons, but he wrapped up the week with two full practices. There's been no indication Winston is in any danger of missing the contest, although he'll once again be operating with an abbreviated receiving corps that will be missing both Mike Evans and Chris Godwin due to hamstring injuries.
JAC Jacksonville • #15
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Minshew is questionable for Sunday's season finale versus the Colts after practicing in limited fashion throughout the week. Minshew was reportedly bothered by the injury heading into the Week 16 loss to the Falcons, although he did not carry an injury designation for that contest. Minshew appears set to start against Indianapolis, with Nick Foles and Joshua Dobbs waiting in the wings should the rookie suffer a setback.
WAS Washington • #7
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Haskins is out for Sunday's NFC East matchup against the Cowboys after sitting out practice all week. Haskins wraps up his rookie campaign with 1,365 yards and a 7:7 TD:INT, and he appears set to have to learn a new offense next season under a new coaching staff this offseason. Veteran Case Keenum will be under center for Washington in the finale versus Dallas.
Cook will not play in Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Bears. Cook did manage to practice in limited fashion throughout the week, but he'll be held out with the Vikings having a Wild Card game next weekend. Alexander Mattison (ankle) will start in his place if he's able to suit up, with Mike Boone and Ameer Abdullah set to fill in for both Cook and Mattison if necessary.
Fournette is officially doubtful for Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Colts after missing the last two practices of the week, and he declared on his social media accounts Saturday that he would be sitting out the contest. Ryquell Armstead and Devine Ozigbo would handle running back duties for Jacksonville if Fournette does indeed sit.
Chris Carson RB
SEA Seattle • #32
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
The Seahawks placed Carson on injured reserve this week, where he was joined by C.J. Prosise (arm). That pair of injuries led to the signing of Marshawn Lynch and Robert Turbin this past week, with both players expected to play Sunday night against the 49ers as per head coach Pete Carroll. Rookie Travis Homer is also available to take snaps out of the backfield for Seattle.
Sony Michel RB
NE New England • #26
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Michel was a Saturday addition to the injury report and is now listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins. Rex Burkhead and James White would lead New England's backfield should Michel miss, with the two likely to split his workload fairly evenly, though Sunday morning reports indicate Michel is expected to play.
James Conner RB
PIT Pittsburgh • #30
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Conner will not play in Sunday's AFC North showdown versus the Ravens after missing practice all week. Benny Snell Jr., Jaylen Samuels and Kerrith Whyte will handle backfield duties for Pittsburgh against Baltimore.
TEN Tennessee • #22
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Henry does not have an injury designation for Sunday's pivotal AFC South matchup against the Texans and was a full practice participant throughout the week for the first time since Week 12. He's set to assume his usual workload and will send Dion Lewis back into his usual complementary role.
Mark Ingram RB
BAL Baltimore • #21
Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Ingram will not suit up for Sunday's AFC North battle against the Steelers after suffering his injury in the Week 16 win over the Browns. Gus Edwards and rookie Justise Hill are expected to handle the majority of the backfield workload for Baltimore.
PHI Philadelphia • #24
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Howard is off the injury report after working back to a full practice Friday, leaving him poised to see his first game action in since Week 9. Coach Doug Pederson did declare Miles Sanders as his primary running back earlier in the week following Sanders' impressive multi-week stint in Howard's absence, so it remains to be seen how much work the latter will see.
Josh Jacobs RB
OAK Oakland • #28
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Jacobs has been ruled out for Sunday's 2019 finale against the Broncos, ending his rookie campaign at 13 games and 1,150 rushing yards. Jacobs will once again be spelled by Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington in the season finale.
GB Green Bay • #30
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Williams is doubtful for Sunday's divisional tilt against the Lions after missing practice all week. Aaron Jones should be a beneficiary of Williams' absence, while Dexter Williams and Tyler Ervin could see expanded workloads if/when Green Bay has the game against Detroit in hand.
IND Indianapolis • #20
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Wilkins will not suit up for Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars despite finishing the week with two limited practices. Nyheim Hines and Jonathan Williams will handle backup duties behind starter Marlon Mack.
CLE Cleveland • #13
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Beckham is questionable for Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Bengals after downgrading to a non-practice participant Friday following a pair of limited sessions to open the week. If he were to sit, Jarvis Landry, and Damian Ratley could be the primary beneficiaries.
HOU Houston • #10
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Hopkins is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Titans after sandwiching a pair of missed practices around a limited Thursday practice. With word emerging early Sunday morning that Houston is planning to rest/limit key players, it appears Hopkins is set to play less than a full game if he does suit up. With Will Fuller V (groin) already ruled out and Kenny Stills (knee) questionable, Keke Coutee and DeAndre Carter could be in for expanded roles against Tennessee, although they could be catching passes from backup AJ McCarron for most of the contest.
Adam Thielen WR
MIN Minnesota • #19
Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Thielen and Stefon Diggs could among the starters the Vikings reportedly plan to limit or hold out altogether for Sundays' game against the Bears, as per an early Sunday morning report. However, the team may not make an official announcement of such prior to game time, and it's also possible Thielen and other players are declared active but play minimally or not at all.
Chris Godwin WR
TB Tampa Bay • #12
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Godwin will not play in Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Falcons after sitting out practice all week. Breshad Perriman is expected to serve as Tampa's top wideout again in Week 17.
PHI Philadelphia • #13
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Agholor will not play in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Giants, one the Eagles must win to get into the postseason. Agholor missed practice all week and will once again be spelled by Greg Ward, who has 11 receptions for 132 yards and a touchdown over the last two games, for Sunday's contest.
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #11
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Anderson is questionable for Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Bills after a trio of limited practices this week. If Anderson were unable to go, Vyncint Smith would likely bump up into his No. 2 role.
BAL Baltimore • #15
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Brown is questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers after failing to practice Friday. As per early Sunday morning reports, Brown is not expected to play. His expected absence could open up more opportunities for the likes of Willie Snead, Seth Roberts, Miles Boykin and Chris Moore, depending on how long coach John Harbaugh plays his starters.
NE New England • #11
Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year
Edelman is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins after a week of limited practices. As he's done numerous times this season, Edelman is expected to play through his injury.
WAS Washington • #17
Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie
McLaurin will miss the Week 17 final against the Cowboys after failing to practice all week. The likes of Kelvin Harmon and Steven Sims Jr. should be the primary beneficiaries of McLaurin's absence, with Sims likely to play McLaurin's downfield role due to his elite speed.
D.J. Moore WR
CAR Carolina • #12
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Moore will not play in Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Saints after missing practice throughout the week. Jarius Wright, Chris Hogan and Brandon Zylstra are expected to pick up the slack in Moore's absence, with Curtis Samuel and potentially tight end Greg Olsen beneficiaries in the form of extra targets as well.
JAC Jacksonville • #12
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Westbrook is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Colts after downgrading to a missed practice Friday following two full sessions to start the week. If Westbrook were to miss, Chris Conley and Keelan Cole would bump up to the No. 2 and No. 3 spots on the depth chart, respectively.
A.J. Green WR
CIN Cincinnati • #18
Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Green will remain out for Sunday's finale versus the Browns, meaning he'll have missed the entire 2019 season. Tyler Boyd and John Ross will head up the receiver corps once again, while Green will head into the offseason hoping to return fully healthy in 2020.
CHI Chicago • #18
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Gabriel will not play in Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Vikings after missing practice all week. Allen Robinson and Anthony Miller will continue serving as Mitchell Trubisky's top two wideout options.
TEN Tennessee • #10
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Humphries will remain out for Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Texans. A.J. Brown and Corey Davis will continue as Tennessee's top two receiving options for the must-win Week 17 contest.
Allen Hurns WR
MIA Miami • #17
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Hurns is questionable for Sunday's finale versus the Patriots after three limited practices this week. Albert Wilson and Isaiah Ford would be potential beneficiaries of extra targets should Hurns miss.
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #18
Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Thomas is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Bills but worked back to a limited practice Friday after missing the first two sessions of the week. If Thomas misses, it would likely mean an expanded role for Vyncint Smith and Braxton Berrios.
Jake Kumerow WR
GB Green Bay • #16
Age: 27 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Kumerow is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions after missing practice Friday. Marquez Valdes-Scantling would likely bump up to the No. 4 receiver role should Kumerow miss.
Malik Turner WR
SEA Seattle • #17
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Turner will not play in Sunday night's NFC West showdown against the 49ers after missing practice throughout the week. David Moore and Jaron Brown could benefit from some extra downfield targets as a result.
Mark Andrews TE
BAL Baltimore • #89
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Andrews is questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers, although he managed to work back to a limited practice Friday after missing the first two sessions of the week. As per early Sunday morning reports, Andrews isn't expected to play. Hayden Hurst and Nick Boyle should therefore handle the majority of tight end duties for Baltimore.
Zach Ertz TE
PHI Philadelphia • #86
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Ertz is out for Sunday's NFC East showdown versus the Giants. Dallas Goedert, who has come on in recent weeks and put together a 9-91-1 line in the big Week 16 win against the Cowboys, will operate as the top tight end against New York.
Kyle Rudolph TE
MIN Minnesota • #82
Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Rudolph could one of the starters the Vikings reportedly plan to limit or hold out altogether for Sundays' game against the Bears, as per an early Sunday morning report. However, the team may not make an official announcement of such prior to game time, and it's also possible Rudolph and other players are declared active but play minimally or not at all.
CLE Cleveland • #83
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Seals-Jones is questionable for Sunday's AFC North matchup versus the Bengals, but he did manage to work back to a limited Friday practice after missing the first two sessions of the week. Demetrius Harris should continue operating as the top tight end irrespective of Seals-Jones' status, with Stephen Carlson the likely candidate to move up to the No. 2 role should the former miss.
Charles Clay TE
ARI Arizona • #85
Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Clay is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Rams despite missing practice all week. Maxx Williams and Dan Arnold would see extra snaps should Clay miss.
NYG N.Y. Giants • #85
Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs.
The Giants placed Ellison on injured reserve this week. Teammate Scott Simonson joins him due to a concussion, and both moves were preceded by Evan Engram receiving the same designation a week ago due to a foot injury, leaving rookie Kaden Smith as the unquestioned top option at the position for New York in Sunday's finale against the Eagles.
Nick O'Leary TE
JAC Jacksonville • #86
Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs.
O'Leary is questionable for Sunday's finale against the Colts after three limited practices this week. Seth DeValve remains the top tight end option for Jacksonville irrespective of O'Leary's status.
Luke Willson TE
SEA Seattle • #82
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Willson is questionable for Sunday night's high-stakes divisional showdown against the 49ers after apparently suffering the injury in Friday's practice. Jacob Hollister projects as the top tight end for Seattle irrespective of Willson's availability.
DET Detroit • #5
Age: 35 • Experience: 13 yrs.
Prater is questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers after turning in a limited practice Friday. Detroit did not add another kicker Saturday, lending credence to the notion Prater will suit up.
Key Defensive Players
Cornerbacks
- The Rams' Jalen Ramsey (knee) will not play in Sunday's game versus the Cardinals after missing practice all week.
- The Vikings' Mackensie Alexander (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears after sustaining his injury in Friday's practice.
- The Bears' Prince Amukamara (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Vikings after finishing the week with a pair of limited practices.
- The Ravens' Marcus Peters (chest) is questionable for Sunday's matchup versus the Steelers but worked back to a full practice Friday.
- The Ravens' Jimmy Smith (groin) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Steelers after two limited practices to finish the week.
- The Texans' Bradley Roby (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans after finishing the week with a pair of limited practices.
- The Saints' Eli Apple (ankle) is out for Sunday's matchup versus the Panthers after missing practice all week.
- The Jaguars' A.J. Bouye (wrist) will not play in Sunday's game against the Colts despite practicing in limited fashion all week.
- The Rams' Troy Hill (thumb) is doubtful for Sunday's game versus the Cardinals after missing practice all week.
- The Dolphins' Jomal Wiltz (shoulder) is out for Sunday's NFC East battle versus the Patriots after missing practice all week.
- The Eagles' Jalen Mills (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's NFC East must-win game versus the Giants after three limited practices this week.
- The Chiefs' Morris Claiborne (shoulder) will not play in Sunday's game against the Chargers after downgrading to a missed practice Friday.
- The Cowboys' Byron Jones (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's contest versus the Redskins after missing practice Friday.
- The Patriots' Jason McCourty (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins after three limited practices this week.
- The Patriots' Jonathan Jones (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Dolphins after a trio of limited practices this week.
- The Jets' Brian Poole (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills, but as per late-week reports, he's expected to play.
- The Titans' Adoree' Jackson (foot) is out for Sunday's divisional matchup against the Texans after missing practice all week.
- The Redskins' Josh Norman (illness) will not play in Sunday's finale versus the Cowboys.
- The Colts' Kenny Moore II (ankle) is doubtful for Sunday's contest against the Jaguars after only managing a limited practice Friday.
- The Redskins' Fabian Moreau (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve this week.
Safeties
- The Jets' Jamal Adams (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills after a trio of limited practices this week.
- The Ravens' Earl Thomas (knee) is questionable for Sunday's matchup versus the Steelers after missing practice throughout the week.
- The Redskins' Landon Collins (shoulder) is out for Sunday's game versus the Cowboys after missing practice all week. Meanwhile, Troy Apke (knee) is questionable after sandwiching a pair of missed practices around a limited Thursday session, while fellow safety Montae Nicholson (neck) was placed on injured reserve this week.
- The Seahawks' Quandre Diggs (ankle) is questionable for Sunday night's showdown versus the 49ers after missing practice throughout the week.
- The Saints' Vonn Bell (knee) will not play against the Panthers on Sunday after finishing the week with a pair of limited practice sessions. Position mate Marcus Williams (groin) will also miss the game after a week of missed practices.
- The 49ers Jaquiski Tartt (ribs) is doubtful for Sunday night's matchup versus the Seahawks after three limited practices this week.
- The Colts' Khari Willis (neck) is doubtful for Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars after missing practice all week.
- The Lions' Tavon Wilson (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers but worked back to a full practice Friday.
Defensive Linemen
- The Browns' Olivier Vernon (knee) is questionable for Sunday's AFC North matchup versus the Bengals after three limited practices.
- The 49ers' Dee Ford (hamstring) will not play in Sunday night's game against the Seahawks after missing practice throughout the week.
- The Dolphins' Taco Charlton (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots after a week of limited practices.
- The Falcons' Adrian Clayborn (knee) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after missing practice all week.
- The Bears' Akiem Hicks (elbow) has been ruled out for Sunday game against the Vikings after missing practice throughout the week.
- The Bills' Shaq Lawson (hamstring) will not play in Sunday's game against the Jets after missing practice throughout the week.
- The Dolphins' Christian Wilkins (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Patriots after a trio of limited practices this week.
- The Broncos' DeMarcus Walker (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders despite practicing in full all week.
- The Colts' Denico Autry (concussion) will not play in Sunday's game versus the Jaguars after missing practice all week.
- The Bears' Eddie Goldman (concussion) will not play in Sunday's game against the Vikings after missing practice all week.
- The Jets' Steve McLendon (knee) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Bills after a trio of limited practices this week.
- The Browns' Sheldon Richardson (back) is questionable for Sunday's matchup versus the Bengals after turning in three limited practices this week.
- The Lions' A'Shawn Robinson (shoulder) will not play in Sunday's game against the Packers after missing practice all week.
- The Ravens' Brandon Williams (coach's decision) will not play Sunday against the Steelers.
Linebackers
- The Panthers' Shaq Thompson (ankle) will not play against the Saints on Sunday after missing practice all week.
- The Giants' Alec Ogletree (back) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Eagles but finished the week with a pair of limited practices.
- The Dolphins' Vince Biegel (elbow) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots after three limited practices this week.
- The Patriots' Jamie Collins (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Dolphins after practicing in limited fashion throughout the week.
- The Lions' Devon Kennard (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Packers but was able to work back to a full practice Friday.
- The Vikings' Eric Kendricks (quadriceps) will not play in Sunday's game versus the Bears after missing practice all week.
- The Cowboys' Joe Thomas (knee) is out for Sunday's game versus the Redskins after missing the last two practices of the week.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Fantasy Football picks, Week 17 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 17.
-
Week 17 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 17 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 17 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a championship Week 17 for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily...
-
Biggest questions for every NFC team
Will Cam Newton, Jameis Winston or David Johnson be on new rosters in 2020? Might Dallas and...
-
Biggest questions for every AFC team
Are we at the end of an era for Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger and Philip Rivers? Where will...
-
Week 17 news and notes
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 17, including...