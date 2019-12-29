Fantasy Football Week 17 Injury Report Update: Lamar Jackson, Deshaun Watson among those resting

Odell Beckham WR CLE Cleveland • #13

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Injury Groin Beckham is questionable for Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Bengals after downgrading to a non-practice participant Friday following a pair of limited sessions to open the week. If he were to sit, Jarvis Landry, and Damian Ratley could be the primary beneficiaries.

DeAndre Hopkins WR HOU Houston • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Injury Illness Hopkins is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Titans after sandwiching a pair of missed practices around a limited Thursday practice. With word emerging early Sunday morning that Houston is planning to rest/limit key players, it appears Hopkins is set to play less than a full game if he does suit up. With Will Fuller V (groin) already ruled out and Kenny Stills (knee) questionable, Keke Coutee and DeAndre Carter could be in for expanded roles against Tennessee, although they could be catching passes from backup AJ McCarron for most of the contest.

Adam Thielen WR MIN Minnesota • #19

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Injury Rest Thielen and Stefon Diggs could among the starters the Vikings reportedly plan to limit or hold out altogether for Sundays' game against the Bears, as per an early Sunday morning report. However, the team may not make an official announcement of such prior to game time, and it's also possible Thielen and other players are declared active but play minimally or not at all.

Chris Godwin WR TB Tampa Bay • #12

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Injury Hamstring Godwin will not play in Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Falcons after sitting out practice all week. Breshad Perriman is expected to serve as Tampa's top wideout again in Week 17.

Nelson Agholor WR PHI Philadelphia • #13

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Injury Knee Agholor will not play in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Giants, one the Eagles must win to get into the postseason. Agholor missed practice all week and will once again be spelled by Greg Ward, who has 11 receptions for 132 yards and a touchdown over the last two games, for Sunday's contest.

Robby Anderson WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #11

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Injury Calf Anderson is questionable for Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Bills after a trio of limited practices this week. If Anderson were unable to go, Vyncint Smith would likely bump up into his No. 2 role.

Marquise Brown WR BAL Baltimore • #15

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Injury Illness Brown is questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers after failing to practice Friday. As per early Sunday morning reports, Brown is not expected to play. His expected absence could open up more opportunities for the likes of Willie Snead, Seth Roberts, Miles Boykin and Chris Moore, depending on how long coach John Harbaugh plays his starters.

Julian Edelman WR NE New England • #11

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Injury Knee Edelman is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins after a week of limited practices. As he's done numerous times this season, Edelman is expected to play through his injury.

Terry McLaurin WR WAS Washington • #17

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Injury Concussion McLaurin will miss the Week 17 final against the Cowboys after failing to practice all week. The likes of Kelvin Harmon and Steven Sims Jr. should be the primary beneficiaries of McLaurin's absence, with Sims likely to play McLaurin's downfield role due to his elite speed.

D.J. Moore WR CAR Carolina • #12

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Injury Concussion Moore will not play in Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Saints after missing practice throughout the week. Jarius Wright, Chris Hogan and Brandon Zylstra are expected to pick up the slack in Moore's absence, with Curtis Samuel and potentially tight end Greg Olsen beneficiaries in the form of extra targets as well.

Dede Westbrook WR JAC Jacksonville • #12

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Injury Neck/shoulder Westbrook is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Colts after downgrading to a missed practice Friday following two full sessions to start the week. If Westbrook were to miss, Chris Conley and Keelan Cole would bump up to the No. 2 and No. 3 spots on the depth chart, respectively.

A.J. Green WR CIN Cincinnati • #18

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Injury Ankle Green will remain out for Sunday's finale versus the Browns, meaning he'll have missed the entire 2019 season. Tyler Boyd and John Ross will head up the receiver corps once again, while Green will head into the offseason hoping to return fully healthy in 2020.

Taylor Gabriel WR CHI Chicago • #18

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Injury Concussion Gabriel will not play in Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Vikings after missing practice all week. Allen Robinson and Anthony Miller will continue serving as Mitchell Trubisky's top two wideout options.

Adam Humphries WR TEN Tennessee • #10

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Injury Ankle Humphries will remain out for Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Texans. A.J. Brown and Corey Davis will continue as Tennessee's top two receiving options for the must-win Week 17 contest.

Allen Hurns WR MIA Miami • #17

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Injury Ankle Hurns is questionable for Sunday's finale versus the Patriots after three limited practices this week. Albert Wilson and Isaiah Ford would be potential beneficiaries of extra targets should Hurns miss.

Demaryius Thomas WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #18

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Injury Hamstring Thomas is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Bills but worked back to a limited practice Friday after missing the first two sessions of the week. If Thomas misses, it would likely mean an expanded role for Vyncint Smith and Braxton Berrios.

Jake Kumerow WR GB Green Bay • #16

Age: 27 • Experience: 2 yrs. Injury Illness Kumerow is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions after missing practice Friday. Marquez Valdes-Scantling would likely bump up to the No. 4 receiver role should Kumerow miss.