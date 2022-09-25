Starting Week 3 with the Thursday night game featuring the Steelers and Browns, we don't have a star-power quarterback showcase until Josh Allen and high-powered Bills face the Dolphins and six-touchdown Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins in the 1 p.m. window Sunday on CBS. Any more performances like last Sunday in Baltimore could make Tagovailoa a fixture in lineups regardless of matchups the way Allen is.

For now, going against a challenging defense, Tua is no automatic start yet, but he could surprise us again. It is our objective to help you find quarterbacks you'll want to move in and out of your lineups based on matchups every week. Playing matchups is key, and we're here to find you the perfect path to a winning 2022.

QBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Matthew Stafford QB LAR L.A. Rams • #9

Age: 34 • Experience: 14 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI LAR -3.5 O/U 49 OPP VS QB 32nd PROJ PTS 22.9 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 512 RUYDS 2 TD 4 INT 5 FPTS/G 17.3 We had Stafford as our Start of the Week in Week 2, and he delivered with 24 Fantasy points against the Falcons. He should have another quality outing against the Cardinals in Week 3. Stafford has actually played the Cardinals five times over the past three seasons with the Lions and Rams, and he's averaging 284.8 passing yards per game over that span with 13 total touchdowns and one interception. He averaged 26.0 Fantasy points per game against Arizona in two meetings last year. Joe Burrow QB CIN Cincinnati • #9

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ CIN -4.5 O/U 45 OPP VS QB 21st PROJ PTS 24.8 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 537 RUYDS 73 TD 3 INT 4 FPTS/G 20.4 Burrow was supposed to have better protection this season with a revamped offensive line, but so far he's once again taken plenty of hits while running for his life. He was sacked six times in Week 1 against Pittsburgh and seven times in Week 2 at Dallas. While that's unforgivable, those are two of the better pass-rushing teams in the NFL, and things should lighten up this week against the Jets, who have just three sacks in two games. Burrow should rebound as a top 10 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues with this matchup. Derek Carr QB LV Las Vegas • #4

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN LV -2 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 28th PROJ PTS 20.2 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 547 RUYDS 9 TD 4 INT 3 FPTS/G 20.4 Carr looked like the Fantasy quarterback I expect to see all season with his performance in Week 2 against Arizona. He passed for 252 yards and two touchdowns, and he scored 22 Fantasy points. That should be the floor most weeks, and he's a safe No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in Week 3 against the Titans. Tennessee has allowed six passing touchdowns in two games to Daniel Jones (two) and Josh Allen (four), and Carr should also follow suit with multiple touchdowns in this matchup as well. Carson Wentz QB WAS Washington • #11

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -6.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 10th PROJ PTS 16.6 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 650 RUYDS 35 TD 7 INT 3 FPTS/G 34.7 Wentz has been a nice surprise for Fantasy managers through the first two games of the season, averaging 34.0 Fantasy points per game against Jacksonville and Detroit. He has a step up in competition this week against the Eagles, and hopefully he'll stay hot against his former team. It might not be pretty how Wentz is getting it done -- he has three interceptions already -- but this could be a game where garbage-time production comes into play. He already has 87 pass attempts on the season, so despite his inconsistent performance at times, the Commanders coaching staff is allowing him to make plays, which has worked well so far for his Fantasy production.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Marcus Mariota QB ATL Atlanta • #1

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -2 O/U 42 OPP VS QB 18th PROJ PTS 18.5 QB RNK 13th YTD Stats PAYDS 411 RUYDS 88 TD 3 INT 2 FPTS/G 18.6 Mariota is one of my favorite streaming quarterbacks this week with his matchup at Seattle. After facing the Saints and Rams to open the season, this is easily his best matchup to date. I hope he runs more like he did in Week 1 against New Orleans when he had 72 yards and a touchdown on the ground, and it would be great if he started to rely more on tight end Kyle Pitts. If you lost Dak Prescott (thumb) or Trey Lance (ankle) over the past two weeks, or you're frustrated with Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Tom Brady through two games, Mariota is a good pivot option against the Seahawks. Justin Fields QB CHI Chicago • #1

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU CHI -3 O/U 40.5 OPP VS QB 9th PROJ PTS 16.6 QB RNK 19th YTD Stats PAYDS 191 RUYDS 48 TD 3 INT 2 FPTS/G 13.2 Fields has been bad in the first two games of the season, and it seems like the Bears coaching staff doesn't trust him. Despite trailing for most of the game in Week 2 at Green Bay, Fields attempted just 11 passes, and he only has 29 pass attempts on the season. He's also not running as much as I expected with just 48 yards in two games. But I expect him to play better against the Texans this week, and this is his easiest matchup to date. This is a prove-it game for Fields, and if he struggles again, he'll be waiver wire fodder moving forward. Jared Goff QB DET Detroit • #16

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -6 O/U 53.5 OPP VS QB 19th PROJ PTS 16.4 QB RNK 17th YTD Stats PAYDS 471 RUYDS 7 TD 6 INT 1 FPTS/G 26.9 We had Amon-Ra St. Brown on Fantasy Football Today on CBS Sports HQ on Wednesday, and he said "everything just clicked" for him starting in Week 13 against Minnesota when he caught the game-winning touchdown in a 29-27 victory. The same could be said for Goff. Including that game, he has scored at least 21 Fantasy points in four of his past six outings. I like him as a low-end starter against the Vikings this week.