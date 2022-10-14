From game-time decisions to injuries so significant they affect the value of every single position, let's break down the Fantasy and DFS impact of injuries for every Week 6 matchup. Know when to pivot and how your fantasy roster will be affected.

Below, you'll find a game-by-game look at the injuries you need to know that will have the biggest impact for Fantasy leagues, as well as the implications for DFS players. This week's list of notable names includes quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa, Mac Jones and Jameis Winston; running backs Damien Harris, Jonathan Taylor and James Conner; receivers Keenan Allen, Chris Olave, Cooper Kupp and Michael Thomas; tight ends Kyle Pitts and Dawson Knox; and many others, including key offensive line and defensive injuries to know.

Notable injuries

49ers

Falcons

TE Kyle Pitts (hamstring) - Questionable

OG Elijah Wilkinson (knee) - Questionable

OLB Adetokunbo Ogundeji (shoulder) - Questionable

Analysis coming soon.

Notable injuries

Patriots

Browns

DE Myles Garrett (shoulder, biceps, hand) - Cleared

DE Jadeveon Clowney (ankle, knee, elbow) - Out

CB Denzel Ward (concussion) - Out

Analysis coming soon.

Notable injuries

Jets

OT Duane Brown (shoulder) - Questionable

OLB Quincy Williams (ankle) - Cleared

Packers

Analysis coming soon.

Notable injuries

Jaguars

WR Zay Jones (ankle) - Questionable

WR Marvin Jones (hamstring) - Questionable

OLB Foye Olukun (calf) - Questionable

Colts

RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) - Questionable

RB Nyheim Hines (concussion) - Questionable

WR Ashton Dulin (foot) - Out

C Ryan Kelly (hip) - Cleared

DE Kwity Paye (ankle) - Out

LB Shaquille Leonard (concussion) - Out

Analysis coming soon.

Notable injuries

Vikings

RB Alexander Mattison (shoulder) - Questionable

Dolphins

Injuries continue to plague the Dolphins as they prepared to start Skylar Thompson at quarterback in Week 6. This will have a significant impact on the offense as a whole. With Thompson at quarterback in Week 5, Mostert had 18 carries for 113 yards and a touchdown. If Mostert is healthy, should be started in all formats. Production will likely drop for Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Hill was the preferred target in Week 5 and should be started in all formats. Fantasy managers can pivot from Waddle if possible in shallow leagues. Waddle failed to reach double digit fantasy points for the second week in a row.

DFS impact

While Hill and Waddle may be start-worthy in season-long formats, they should be avoided in DFS. Mostert is a solid value play at running back if healthy. For the Vikings, while Mattison's potential absence has little affect in season-long leagues, in DFS, his absence could strengthen the upside of Dalvin Cook. Mattison has had an increased presence in the Vikings offense in 2022.

Notable injuries

Bengals

RB Samaje Perine (abdomen) - Cleared

WR Tee Higgins (ankle) - Questionable

TE Hayden Hurst (groin) - Questionable

OT Jonah Williams (knee) - Questionable

Saints

QB Jameis Winston (back) - Questionable

WR Jarvis Landry (ankle) - Out

WR Michael Thomas (foot) - Out

WR Chris Olave (concussion) - Questionable

WR Deonte Harty (foot) - Out

SS Marcus Maye (ribs) - Questionable

CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) - Out

Analysis coming soon.

Notable injuries

Ravens

Giants

RB Saquon Barkley (shoulder) - Cleared

WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring) - Out



WR Kenny Golladay (knee) - Out

WR Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) - Questionable

LB Azeez Ojulari (calf) - Doubtful



DE Leonard Williams (knee) - Questionable

Analysis coming soon.

Notable injuries

Buccaneers

Steelers

Analysis coming soon.

Notable injuries

Cardinals

Seahawks

WR Tyler Lockett (hamstring) - Cleared

WR Penny Hart (hamstring) - Out

WR Dee Eskridge (illness) - Questionable

WR Marquise Goodwin (knee, back) - Questionable

OLB Darrell Taylor (neck) - Cleared



The Cardinals have officially ruled out the majority of their running back group, leaving Eno Benjamin as the last man standing. The Cardinals recently signed Ty'Son Williams and Corey Clement to their practice squad for depth. But Benjamin will likely operate as the lead back on Sunday. The Seahawks have given up the sixth most Fantasy points to running backs. Benjamin is a solid RB2 in Week 6.

DFS impact

Priced at just $4,600 on DraftKings, Benjamin will be an extremely popular play. But given the matchup and upside versus cost, Benjamin is a solid option in all formats.

Notable injuries

Panthers

Rams

While Carolina has not been a source of reliable fantasy production outside of Christian McCaffrey, there are big changes in the Carolina offense this week. Mayfield is doubtful and Matt Rhule has been fired. P.J. Walker will likely start at quarterback. McCaffrey is still a top-tier start at running back. D.J. Moore can start in deep leagues but should still be benched in shallow leagues.

The injuries to Carolina's secondary are significant. Matt Stafford has struggled this season with only five touchdowns and seven interceptions. It's possible he could take advantage of the injured secondary and be a streaming option this week. If Kupp and Higbee are active, they are must-starts. Fantasy managers need to monitor status leading up to the game. Akers has been ruled out, making Darrell Henderson a low-end RB2 against a Carolina defense that has given up the ninth most Fantasy points to running backs.

DFS impact

I would not expect significant changes to the offense as Ben McAdoo still leads offensive play calling. However, Walker at quarterback could increase short dump-offs to McCaffrey. The Rams are typically a tough defensive matchup on the ground but McCaffrey is still a high-upside option in DFS.

For the Rams, any potential limitations to Kupp could make Ben Skowronek and interesting value play.

Notable injuries

Bills

Chiefs

CB Trent McDuffie (hamstring) - Doubtful

DB Rashad Fenton (hamstring) - Out

Both the Chiefs and Rams are relatively healthy heading into Week 6. This is the first time in weeks the Bills will have a nearly complete receiving corps, meaning competition for targets will increase. Diggs is still the top option and Davis is a solid start coming off a strong Week 5 performance. McKenzie remains a low-end flex option and Knox is a TE2, as he's failed to reach double-digit fantasy points in a single game this year.

DFS impact

While injuries to the Bills' secondary could make Chiefs receivers more appealing options, the Chiefs' receiving corps has been wildly unreliable and should be avoided. Kumerow's absence has little affect on the Bills receiving corps.

Notable injuries

Cowboys

Eagles

Analysis coming soon.

Notable injuries

Broncos

Chargers

WR Keenan Allen (hamstring) - TBD

OLB Joey Bosa (groin) - Out

K Dustin Hopkins (quads) - TBD

Analysis coming soon.