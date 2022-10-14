cam-akers-1400.jpg

From game-time decisions to injuries so significant they affect the value of every single position, let's break down the Fantasy and DFS impact of injuries for every Week 6 matchup. Know when to pivot and how your fantasy roster will be affected.

Below, you'll find a game-by-game look at the injuries you need to know that will have the biggest impact for Fantasy leagues, as well as the implications for DFS players. This week's list of notable names includes quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa, Mac Jones and Jameis Winston; running backs Damien Harris, Jonathan Taylor and James Conner; receivers Keenan Allen, Chris Olave, Cooper Kupp and Michael Thomas; tight ends Kyle Pitts and Dawson Knox; and many others, including key offensive line and defensive injuries to know. 

San Francisco 49ers
@
Atlanta Falcons
Sun, Oct 16 at 1:00 pm ET •
ATL +5.5, O/U 44.5

Notable injuries

49ers

Falcons

Analysis coming soon.

New England Patriots
@
Cleveland Browns
Sun, Oct 16 at 1:00 pm ET •
CLE -2.5, O/U 43

Notable injuries

Patriots

Browns

Analysis coming soon.

New York Jets
@
Green Bay Packers
Sun, Oct 16 at 1:00 pm ET •
GB -7.5, O/U 45

Notable injuries

Jets

Packers

Notable injuries

Jets

Packers  

Jacksonville Jaguars
@
Indianapolis Colts
Sun, Oct 16 at 1:00 pm ET •
IND -2, O/U 42

Notable injuries

Jaguars

  • WR Zay Jones (ankle) - Questionable
  • WR Marvin Jones (hamstring) - Questionable
  • OLB Foye Olukun (calf) - Questionable

Colts

  • RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) - Questionable
  • RB Nyheim Hines (concussion) - Questionable
  • WR Ashton Dulin (foot) - Out
  • C Ryan Kelly (hip) - Cleared
  • DE Kwity Paye (ankle) - Out
  • LB Shaquille Leonard (concussion) - Out

Analysis coming soon.

Minnesota Vikings
@
Miami Dolphins
Sun, Oct 16 at 1:00 pm ET •
MIA +3.5, O/U 45.5

Notable injuries

Vikings

Dolphins

Injuries continue to plague the Dolphins as they prepared to start Skylar Thompson at quarterback in Week 6. This will have a significant impact on the offense as a whole. With Thompson at quarterback in Week 5, Mostert had 18 carries for 113 yards and a touchdown. If Mostert is healthy, should be started in all formats. Production will likely drop for Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Hill was the preferred target in Week 5 and should be started in all formats. Fantasy managers can pivot from Waddle if possible in shallow leagues. Waddle failed to reach double digit fantasy points for the second week in a row.

DFS impact

While Hill and Waddle may be start-worthy in season-long formats, they should be avoided in DFS. Mostert is a solid value play at running back if healthy. For the Vikings, while Mattison's potential absence has little affect in season-long leagues, in DFS, his absence could strengthen the upside of Dalvin Cook. Mattison has had an increased presence in the Vikings offense in 2022. 

Cincinnati Bengals
@
New Orleans Saints
Sun, Oct 16 at 1:00 pm ET •
NO +2, O/U 43

Notable injuries

Bengals

Saints

  • QB Jameis Winston (back) - Questionable
  • WR Jarvis Landry (ankle) - Out
  • WR Michael Thomas (foot) - Out
  • WR Chris Olave (concussion) - Questionable
  • WR Deonte Harty (foot) - Out
  • SS Marcus Maye (ribs) - Questionable
  • CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) - Out

Analysis coming soon.   

Baltimore Ravens
@
New York Giants
Sun, Oct 16 at 1:00 pm ET •
NYG +5.5, O/U 45

Notable injuries

Ravens

Giants

  • RB Saquon Barkley (shoulder) - Cleared
  • WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring) - Out
  • WR Kenny Golladay (knee) - Out
  • WR Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) - Questionable
  • LB Azeez Ojulari (calf) - Doubtful
  • DE Leonard Williams (knee) - Questionable

Analysis coming soon.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
@
Pittsburgh Steelers
Sun, Oct 16 at 1:00 pm ET •
PIT +9, O/U 45

Notable injuries

Buccaneers

Steelers

Analysis coming soon.  

Arizona Cardinals
@
Seattle Seahawks
Sun, Oct 16 at 4:05 pm ET •
SEA +2.5, O/U 50.5

Notable injuries

Cardinals

Seahawks

  • WR Tyler Lockett (hamstring) - Cleared
  • WR Penny Hart (hamstring) - Out
  • WR Dee Eskridge (illness) - Questionable
  • WR Marquise Goodwin (knee, back) - Questionable
  • OLB Darrell Taylor (neck) - Cleared

The Cardinals have officially ruled out the majority of their running back group, leaving Eno Benjamin as the last man standing. The Cardinals recently signed Ty'Son Williams and Corey Clement to their practice squad for depth. But Benjamin will likely operate as the lead back on Sunday. The Seahawks have given up the sixth most Fantasy points to running backs. Benjamin is a solid RB2 in Week 6.

DFS impact

Priced at just $4,600 on DraftKings, Benjamin will be an extremely popular play. But given the matchup and upside versus cost, Benjamin is a solid option in all formats.

Carolina Panthers
@
Los Angeles Rams
Sun, Oct 16 at 4:05 pm ET •
LAR -10, O/U 41.5

Notable injuries

Panthers

Rams

While Carolina has not been a source of reliable fantasy production outside of Christian McCaffrey, there are big changes in the Carolina offense this week. Mayfield is doubtful and Matt Rhule has been fired. P.J. Walker will likely start at quarterback. McCaffrey is still a top-tier start at running back. D.J. Moore can start in deep leagues but should still be benched in shallow leagues.

The injuries to Carolina's secondary are significant. Matt Stafford has struggled this season with only five touchdowns and seven interceptions. It's possible he could take advantage of the injured secondary and be a streaming option this week. If Kupp and Higbee are active, they are must-starts. Fantasy managers need to monitor status leading up to the game. Akers has been ruled out, making Darrell Henderson a low-end RB2 against a Carolina defense that has given up the ninth most Fantasy points to running backs.

DFS impact

I would not expect significant changes to the offense as Ben McAdoo still leads offensive play calling. However, Walker at quarterback could increase short dump-offs to McCaffrey. The Rams are typically a tough defensive matchup on the ground but McCaffrey is still a high-upside option in DFS.

For the Rams, any potential limitations to Kupp could make Ben Skowronek and interesting value play.

Buffalo Bills
@
Kansas City Chiefs
Sun, Oct 16 at 4:25 pm ET •
KC +2.5, O/U 54

Notable injuries

Bills

Chiefs

  • CB Trent McDuffie (hamstring) - Doubtful
  • DB Rashad Fenton (hamstring) - Out

Both the Chiefs and Rams are relatively healthy heading into Week 6. This is the first time in weeks the Bills will have a nearly complete receiving corps, meaning competition for targets will increase. Diggs is still the top option and Davis is a solid start coming off a strong Week 5 performance. McKenzie remains a low-end flex option and Knox is a TE2, as he's failed to reach double-digit fantasy points in a single game this year.

DFS impact

While injuries to the Bills' secondary could make Chiefs receivers more appealing options, the Chiefs' receiving corps has been wildly unreliable and should be avoided. Kumerow's absence has little affect on the Bills receiving corps.

Dallas Cowboys
@
Philadelphia Eagles
Sun, Oct 16 at 8:20 pm ET •
PHI -6.5, O/U 42

Notable injuries

Cowboys

Eagles

Analysis coming soon.  

Denver Broncos
@
Los Angeles Chargers
Mon, Oct 17 at 8:15 pm ET •
LAC -4.5, O/U 45.5

Notable injuries

Broncos

Chargers

Analysis coming soon.  