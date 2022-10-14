From game-time decisions to injuries so significant they affect the value of every single position, let's break down the Fantasy and DFS impact of injuries for every Week 6 matchup. Know when to pivot and how your fantasy roster will be affected.
Below, you'll find a game-by-game look at the injuries you need to know that will have the biggest impact for Fantasy leagues, as well as the implications for DFS players. This week's list of notable names includes quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa, Mac Jones and Jameis Winston; running backs Damien Harris, Jonathan Taylor and James Conner; receivers Keenan Allen, Chris Olave, Cooper Kupp and Michael Thomas; tight ends Kyle Pitts and Dawson Knox; and many others, including key offensive line and defensive injuries to know.
Notable injuries
- RB Tyrion Davis-Price (ankle) - Cleared
- OT Trent Williams (ankle) - Out
- DE Nick Bosa (groin) - Questionable
- DT Arik Armstead (foot) - Out
- DT Javon Kinlaw (knee) - Out
- TE Kyle Pitts (hamstring) - Questionable
- OG Elijah Wilkinson (knee) - Questionable
- OLB Adetokunbo Ogundeji (shoulder) - Questionable
Analysis coming soon.
Notable injuries
- QB Mac Jones (ankle) - Questionable
- RB Damien Harris (hamstring) - Questionable
- WR Jakobi Meyers (knee) - Questionable
- WR Nelson Agholor (hamstring) - Questionable
- TE Jonnu Smith (ankle) - Questionable
- C David Andrews (back) - Cleared
- MLB Raekwon McMillan (thumb) - Questionable
- CB Jalen Mills (hamstring) -Cleared
- CB Jonathan Jones (ankle) - Questionable
- DE Myles Garrett (shoulder, biceps, hand) - Cleared
- DE Jadeveon Clowney (ankle, knee, elbow) - Out
- CB Denzel Ward (concussion) - Out
Analysis coming soon.
Notable injuries
- OT Duane Brown (shoulder) - Questionable
- OLB Quincy Williams (ankle) - Cleared
- WR Christian Watson (hamstring) - Out
- OG Elgton Jenkins (knee) - Cleared
- OT David Bakhtiari (knee) - Cleared
- OLB Rashan Gary (toe) - Questionable
Analysis coming soon.
Notable injuries
- WR Zay Jones (ankle) - Questionable
- WR Marvin Jones (hamstring) - Questionable
- OLB Foye Olukun (calf) - Questionable
- RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) - Questionable
- RB Nyheim Hines (concussion) - Questionable
- WR Ashton Dulin (foot) - Out
- C Ryan Kelly (hip) - Cleared
- DE Kwity Paye (ankle) - Out
- LB Shaquille Leonard (concussion) - Out
Analysis coming soon.
Notable injuries
- RB Alexander Mattison (shoulder) - Questionable
- QB Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) - Out
- QB Teddy Bridgewater (concussion) - Questionable
- RB Raheem Mostert (knee) - Questionable
- WR Tyreek Hill (foot) - Cleared
- TE Durham Smythe (hamstring) - Questionable
- OT Terron Armstead (toe) - Questionable
- CB Xavien Howard (groin) - Cleared
Injuries continue to plague the Dolphins as they prepared to start Skylar Thompson at quarterback in Week 6. This will have a significant impact on the offense as a whole. With Thompson at quarterback in Week 5, Mostert had 18 carries for 113 yards and a touchdown. If Mostert is healthy, should be started in all formats. Production will likely drop for Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Hill was the preferred target in Week 5 and should be started in all formats. Fantasy managers can pivot from Waddle if possible in shallow leagues. Waddle failed to reach double digit fantasy points for the second week in a row.
DFS impact
While Hill and Waddle may be start-worthy in season-long formats, they should be avoided in DFS. Mostert is a solid value play at running back if healthy. For the Vikings, while Mattison's potential absence has little affect in season-long leagues, in DFS, his absence could strengthen the upside of Dalvin Cook. Mattison has had an increased presence in the Vikings offense in 2022.
Notable injuries
- RB Samaje Perine (abdomen) - Cleared
- WR Tee Higgins (ankle) - Questionable
- TE Hayden Hurst (groin) - Questionable
- OT Jonah Williams (knee) - Questionable
- QB Jameis Winston (back) - Questionable
- WR Jarvis Landry (ankle) - Out
- WR Michael Thomas (foot) - Out
- WR Chris Olave (concussion) - Questionable
- WR Deonte Harty (foot) - Out
- SS Marcus Maye (ribs) - Questionable
- CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) - Out
Analysis coming soon.
Notable injuries
- RB Justice Hill (hamstring) - Doubtful
- RB Gus Edwards (knee-ACL) - Out
- WR Rashod Bateman (foot) - Out
- LB Justin Houston (groin) - Out
- RB Saquon Barkley (shoulder) - Cleared
- WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring) - Out
- WR Kenny Golladay (knee) - Out
- WR Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) - Questionable
- LB Azeez Ojulari (calf) - Doubtful
- DE Leonard Williams (knee) - Questionable
Analysis coming soon.
Notable injuries
Buccaneers
- WR Chris Godwin (hip) - Cleared
- WR Russell Gage (ankle) - Cleared
- WR Julio Jones (knee) - Doubtful
- TE Cameron Brate (concussion) - Cleared
- DE Akiem Hicks (foot) - Out
- DB Logan Ryan (foot) - Out
- TE Pat Freiermuth (concussion) - Out
- C Mason Cole (foot) - Cleared
- CB Cameron Sutton (hamstring) - Out
- CB Akhello Witherspoon (hamstring) - Out
- CB Levi Wallace (concussion) - Out
- FS Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee) - Out
- SS Terrell Edmunds (concussion) - Cleared
Analysis coming soon.
Notable injuries
- RB James Conner (ribs) - Out
- RB Darrel Williams (knee) - Out
- RB Jonathan Ward (hamstring) - Out
- OG Justin Pugh (elbow) - TBD
- OT D.J. Humphries (hamstring) - TBD
- C Rodney Hudson (knee) - TBD
- NT Rashard Lawrence (hand) - TBD
- LB Dennis Gardeck (ankle) - TBD
- DB Trayvon Mullen (hamstring) - Out
- K Matt Prater (hip) - Out
- WR Tyler Lockett (hamstring) - Cleared
- WR Penny Hart (hamstring) - Out
- WR Dee Eskridge (illness) - Questionable
- WR Marquise Goodwin (knee, back) - Questionable
- OLB Darrell Taylor (neck) - Cleared
The Cardinals have officially ruled out the majority of their running back group, leaving Eno Benjamin as the last man standing. The Cardinals recently signed Ty'Son Williams and Corey Clement to their practice squad for depth. But Benjamin will likely operate as the lead back on Sunday. The Seahawks have given up the sixth most Fantasy points to running backs. Benjamin is a solid RB2 in Week 6.
DFS impact
Priced at just $4,600 on DraftKings, Benjamin will be an extremely popular play. But given the matchup and upside versus cost, Benjamin is a solid option in all formats.
Notable injuries
- QB Baker Mayfield (ankle) - Doubtful
- WR Laviska Shenault (hamstring) - Out
- WR Robbie Anderson (illness) - Questionable
- LB Frankie Luvu (shoulder) - TBD
- CB Donte Jackson (ankle) - TBD
- CB Jaycee Horn (ribs) - TBD
- RB Cam Akers (personal) - Out
- WR Cooper Kupp (foot) - TBD
- TE Tyler Higbee (ankle) - TBD
- C Brian Allen (knee) - Out
- DE Aaron Donald (foot) - TBD
While Carolina has not been a source of reliable fantasy production outside of Christian McCaffrey, there are big changes in the Carolina offense this week. Mayfield is doubtful and Matt Rhule has been fired. P.J. Walker will likely start at quarterback. McCaffrey is still a top-tier start at running back. D.J. Moore can start in deep leagues but should still be benched in shallow leagues.
The injuries to Carolina's secondary are significant. Matt Stafford has struggled this season with only five touchdowns and seven interceptions. It's possible he could take advantage of the injured secondary and be a streaming option this week. If Kupp and Higbee are active, they are must-starts. Fantasy managers need to monitor status leading up to the game. Akers has been ruled out, making Darrell Henderson a low-end RB2 against a Carolina defense that has given up the ninth most Fantasy points to running backs.
DFS impact
I would not expect significant changes to the offense as Ben McAdoo still leads offensive play calling. However, Walker at quarterback could increase short dump-offs to McCaffrey. The Rams are typically a tough defensive matchup on the ground but McCaffrey is still a high-upside option in DFS.
For the Rams, any potential limitations to Kupp could make Ben Skowronek and interesting value play.
Notable injuries
- WR Jake Kumerow (ankle) - Out
- WR Isaiah McKenzie (concussion) - Cleared
- TE Dawson Knox (foot) - Cleared
- MLB Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring) - Cleared
- FS Jordan Poyer (ribs) - Cleared
- CB Trent McDuffie (hamstring) - Doubtful
- DB Rashad Fenton (hamstring) - Out
Both the Chiefs and Rams are relatively healthy heading into Week 6. This is the first time in weeks the Bills will have a nearly complete receiving corps, meaning competition for targets will increase. Diggs is still the top option and Davis is a solid start coming off a strong Week 5 performance. McKenzie remains a low-end flex option and Knox is a TE2, as he's failed to reach double-digit fantasy points in a single game this year.
DFS impact
While injuries to the Bills' secondary could make Chiefs receivers more appealing options, the Chiefs' receiving corps has been wildly unreliable and should be avoided. Kumerow's absence has little affect on the Bills receiving corps.
Notable injuries
- QB Dak Prescott (thumb) - Questionable
- WR CeeDee Lamb (hip) - Questionable
- TE Dalton Schultz (knee) - Cleared
- DE DeMarcus Lawrence (chest) - Cleared
- LB Micah Parsons (groin) - Cleared
- RB Boston Scott (ribs) - Cleared
- RB Kenneth Gainwell (rib) - Cleared
- OT Jordan Mailata (shoulder) - Cleared
- K Jake Elliott (ankle) - Cleared
- CB Avonte Maddox (ankle) - Cleared
Analysis coming soon.
Notable injuries
- RB Melvin Gordon (neck) - TBD
- RB Mike Boone (foot) - TBD
- TE Eric Saubert (ankle) - TBD
- WR Keenan Allen (hamstring) - TBD
- OLB Joey Bosa (groin) - Out
- K Dustin Hopkins (quads) - TBD
Analysis coming soon.