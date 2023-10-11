Breece Hall was a star at Denver in Week 5 for the first time this season as the Start of the Week, and it was fantastic to watch. He had 22 carries for 177 yards and a touchdown, along with three catches for 17 yards on three targets, and he scored a season-high 28.4 PPR points.

He seems to be all the way back from last year's torn ACL, and hopefully he's ready to dominate for the rest of the season. But I'm a little worried about his matchup against the Eagles in Week 6.

The Jets lost standout right tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker (Achilles) for the season in the victory against the Broncos, and this is a tough run defense for Philadelphia. The Eagles have allowed just one touchdown to a running back this season with Brian Robinson Jr. in Week 4, but no running back has run for more than 53 yards. And Rhamondre Stevenson in Week 1 is the lone running back with more than 62 total yards.

I'm not benching Hall in any leagues, but you should lower expectations for him in this matchup. With a beat up offensive line, and facing a tough run defense, there could be a slight letdown for Hall after his breakout game against Denver.

Now, the great news for Hall is that after the bye in Week 7, the Jets return with matchups against the Giants, Chargers, Raiders, Bills and Dolphins. Hall is set for an amazing stretch run of production coming very soon.

Matthew Stafford QB LAR L.A. Rams • #9

Age: 35 • Experience: 15 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI LAR -7 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 28th PROJ PTS 21.7 QB RNK 12th YTD Stats PAYDS 1451 RUYDS 49 TD 5 INT 5 FPTS/G 16.5

I've been skeptical of Matthew Stafford this season, and I was unsure that even Cooper Kupp coming back from his hamstring injury would turn Stafford back into a starting Fantasy quarterback. But three things have led me back to trusting Stafford in a big way in Week 6 against Arizona.

For starters, Stafford looked solid against the Eagles in Week 5 in Kupp's return. He was 21-of-37 passing for 222 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions, and he scored a season-high 20.9 Fantasy points. He could have had an even bigger outing if he connected with Tutu Atwell when he was open on a potential 63-yard touchdown catch.

Not only was Kupp amazing in his return with eight catches for 118 yards on 12 targets, but Puka Nacua also stayed hot with seven catches for 71 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets. Giving Stafford two standout receivers like Kupp and Nacua, along with Atwell, Tyler Higbee and Kyren Williams, should help Stafford thrive against the Cardinals.

The No. 2 reason to like Stafford this week is the Arizona defense. The Cardinals are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and they were just the perfect antidote for Joe Burrow's woes in Week 5 when he scored a season-high 29.4 Fantasy points. Daniel Jones had his best game against Arizona (34.7 Fantasy points in Week 2), and Brock Purdy also scored 23.3 Fantasy points against the Cardinals in Week 4.

And Stafford knows all about beating up on the Cardinals, which brings us to reason No. 3 to trust him this week. In his past five meetings against Arizona (three with the Rams), Stafford has scored at least 22.5 Fantasy points in four of those outings, with an average of 23.8 Fantasy points per game over that span.

I expect Stafford to have another quality outing against the Cardinals in Week 6, and he should build off his performance from Week 5 against the Eagles in Kupp's return. Stafford is worth starting in all leagues as a top-10 Fantasy quarterback.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Quarterbacks

QBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Joe Burrow QB CIN Cincinnati • #9

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA CIN -3 O/U 45 OPP VS QB 9th PROJ PTS 20.4 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 1045 RUYDS 10 TD 5 INT 3 FPTS/G 13 I wrote in Start 'Em & Sit 'Em last week that I needed to see Burrow look like Burrow again before we could start him with confidence. Well, he's back, and hopefully the best is yet to come. Burrow lit up the Cardinals for 317 passing yards, three touchdowns and one interception in Week 5, with all three scores going to Ja'Marr Chase. For the first time this season, Burrow didn't seem to be bothered by the calf he originally injured at the beginning of training camp, and he should have another quality outing against Seattle on Sunday. Two of the past three quarterbacks to face the Seahawks (Jared Goff and Andy Dalton) have scored at least 27.5 Fantasy points. Trevor Lawrence QB JAC Jacksonville • #16

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND JAC -4 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 24th PROJ PTS 20.2 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 1258 RUYDS 132 TD 5 INT 2 FPTS/G 16.7 Lawrence only scored 17.7 Fantasy points in Week 5 against Buffalo in London, but he had his best game throwing the ball this season with 315 passing yards, one touchdown and no interceptions, and he added 31 rushing yards. He lost two fumbles, his trend of failing to throw for multiple touchdowns continued, as it has happened in four games in a row. His best Fantasy output of the season was Week 1 at Indianapolis when he had 21.7 points -- and threw two touchdowns -- and he should have another quality outing in the rematch. Two other quarterbacks have topped what Lawrence did against the Colts, who allow an average of 20.7 Fantasy points per game to the position. And Lawrence is averaging 23.4 Fantasy points per game in his past four meetings with Indianapolis. Kirk Cousins QB MIN Minnesota • #8

Age: 35 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI MIN -2.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 32nd PROJ PTS 23.2 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 1498 RUYDS 22 TD 13 INT 4 FPTS/G 25.2 Cousins lost Justin Jefferson (hamstring) for at least the next four games after he was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, but Cousins should still be considered a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback against Chicago in Week 6. He has enough weapons in T.J. Hockenson, Jordan Addison and K.J. Osborn to score well against the Bears, who allow the most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks at 27.2 Fantasy points per game. All five quarterbacks against Chicago have scored at least 20.4 Fantasy points, including Jordan Love, Baker Mayfield, Russell Wilson and Sam Howell. Cousins only has one game this year with fewer than 20.5 Fantasy points, and he's scored at least 21.6 Fantasy points in four of his past six games against the Bears going back to 2020. Brock Purdy QB SF San Francisco • #13

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE SF -6.5 O/U 37 OPP VS QB 1st PROJ PTS 16.5 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 1271 RUYDS 24 TD 11 INT 0 FPTS/G 23.4 Purdy doesn't have an easy matchup in Week 6 at the Browns, who are No. 3 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. The only quarterback with more than 12.3 Fantasy points against Cleveland is Lamar Jackson (32.9 points) in Week 4, but that might be because of the competition the Browns have faced in their other three games against an injured Joe Burrow in Week 1, Kenny Pickett in Week 2 and Ryan Tannehill in Week 3. Cleveland does have a quality defense, but I'm not sure it's better than San Francisco's offense right now, especially with how well Purdy is playing. He's scored at least 20.8 Fantasy points in four of five games this season, including three in a row with at least 23.3 Fantasy points. I'll stick with Purdy while he's hot, even on the road against the Browns.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Gardner Minshew QB IND Indianapolis • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC JAC -4 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 26th PROJ PTS 14.1 QB RNK 17th YTD Stats PAYDS 553 RUYDS 4 TD 2 INT 0 FPTS/G 6.9 Minshew should start for the Colts for the foreseeable future with Anthony Richardson (shoulder) hurt, and this is a great week to consider Minshew a low-end starter in one-quarterback leagues. He's a definite starter in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues at Jacksonville since he's facing his former team. It helps that the Jaguars have allowed four of five quarterbacks this season to score at least 22.9 Fantasy points, including Richardson in Week 1. Minshew started for the Colts in Week 3 at Baltimore and scored just 15.1 Fantasy points, but this is a much better matchup in a trip to his old neighborhood. Dak Prescott QB DAL Dallas • #4

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC DAL -2 O/U 51 OPP VS QB 21st PROJ PTS 18.9 QB RNK 15th YTD Stats PAYDS 1061 RUYDS 45 TD 5 INT 4 FPTS/G 13.8 It will take some guts to start Prescott in one-quarterback leagues after the way he played at San Francisco in Week 5 with just 153 passing yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. And he's scored 16.4 Fantasy points or less in all but one game this season. But this is a good bounce-back spot for Prescott against the Chargers, who are No. 4 in most Fantasy points per game allowed to opposing quarterbacks at 24.4 points. Only Aiden O'Connell subbing for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 4 failed to score at least 23.0 Fantasy points against the Chargers this season, and Prescott should be considered a borderline No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in this matchup on Monday night. Geno Smith QB SEA Seattle • #7

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -3 O/U 45 OPP VS QB 16th PROJ PTS 18.5 QB RNK 18th YTD Stats PAYDS 846 RUYDS 22 TD 5 INT 1 FPTS/G 16.8 Deshaun Watson in Week 1 and Lamar Jackson in Week 2 each scored at least 22.7 Fantasy points against the Bengals, but Cincinnati clamped down on its next three opponents, holding Matthew Stafford, Ryan Tannehill and Joshua Dobbs to 14.7 Fantasy points or less. The Bengals should make things tough on Smith, but I expect this game to be a shootout, which is why I like Smith as a low-end starter in all one-quarterback leagues. He only has one game this season north of 20 Fantasy points, which was Week 2 at Detroit (27.1), but I expect this to be another quality outing for Smith as he goes head-to-head with Joe Burrow.

QBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline C.J. Stroud QB HOU Houston • #7

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO NO -1.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 8th PROJ PTS 15.6 QB RNK 19th YTD Stats PAYDS 1461 RUYDS 53 TD 7 INT 0 FPTS/G 20.5 The Falcons cooled Stroud off in Week 5, holding the rookie to 16.2 Fantasy points, which snapped a three-game streak of him scoring at least 24.6 points. I expect the Saints to also keep Stroud in check in Week 6. Safety Marcus Maye returns to the New Orleans secondary after his three-game suspension, and we'll see if the Saints can be the first team to get an interception off Stroud. He also hasn't been sacked in three games in a row. The key will be if Stroud gets a second touchdown or not if he remains without a turnover (he hasn't fumbled since Week 2), and rookie receiver Nathaniel Dell (concussion) could be out in Week 6. I would only start Stroud in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in this matchup. Deshaun Watson QB CLE Cleveland • #4

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -6.5 O/U 37 OPP VS QB 5th PROJ PTS 10.1 QB RNK NR YTD Stats PAYDS 678 RUYDS 83 TD 5 INT 2 FPTS/G 20.4 Watson's shoulder is clearly a problem since he's still not able to practice coming off Cleveland's bye in Week 5 after he missed Week 4 against Baltimore. If he does play then he's not going to be at 100 percent, so Fantasy managers should be planning for an alternate option in Week 6 against the 49ers. The matchup is also clearly daunting since San Francisco has allowed just one quarterback to score more than 15.9 Fantasy points this season, and the 49ers have more interceptions (eight) than passing touchdowns allowed (five) this year. Russell Wilson QB DEN Denver • #3

Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -10.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 13th PROJ PTS 16.2 QB RNK 14th YTD Stats PAYDS 1210 RUYDS 119 TD 11 INT 2 FPTS/G 23.6 Wilson has been a nice surprise for Fantasy managers this season, scoring at least 22.7 Fantasy points in three of five games, including two in a row against the Bears and Jets. But I'm not sure this is a great matchup for him against the Chiefs on the road. While Kansas City has allowed Zach Wilson and Kirk Cousins to each score at least 23.2 Fantasy points in the past two games, those were on the road. In two games at home this year, the Chiefs held Jared Goff and Justin Fields to 16.0 Fantasy points or less in each outing. Wilson is still worth starting in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, but I would bench him in all one-quarterback leagues on Thursday night. Sam Howell QB WAS Washington • #14

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -2.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 17th PROJ PTS 17 QB RNK 13th YTD Stats PAYDS 1349 RUYDS 101 TD 7 INT 6 FPTS/G 18.8 The Falcons have done a great job against opposing quarterbacks so far this season, with Jordan Love and Jared Goff the lone passers to eclipse 20 Fantasy points. In the past two games, Atlanta has held Trevor Lawrence and C.J. Stroud to 18.5 Fantasy points or less, and the Falcons should be able to contain Howell. He's done well as a Fantasy asset for most of the season, scoring at least 21.6 Fantasy points in three of his past four games. But I would only start him in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues against Atlanta given how well the Falcons pass defense has done through most of the first five games.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Jared Goff QB DET Detroit • #16

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB DET -3 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 3rd PROJ PTS 16.6 QB RNK 16th YTD Stats PAYDS 1265 RUYDS 12 TD 11 INT 3 FPTS/G 22.4 The Buccaneers come off their bye in Week 5 looking to remain a tough opponent for opposing quarterbacks. Kirk Cousins (20.5 Fantasy points) in Week 1 and Jalen Hurts (21.9) in Week 3 are the lone quarterbacks to score more than 20 Fantasy points against Tampa Bay, and both barely eclipsed that mark. For the season, the Buccaneers have allowed just four passing touchdowns compared to six interceptions, and now they get Jared Goff on the road. He's scored 16.0 Fantasy points or less in two road games this season at Kansas City and at Green Bay, and he's been under 17.0 Fantasy points in 13 of his past 14 road games going back to 2021. Goff is only worth starting in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 6, especially if Amon-Ra St. Brown (abdomen) remains out.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Running Backs

RBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Isiah Pacheco RB KC Kansas City • #10

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN KC -10.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 32nd PROJ PTS 16.5 RB RNK 13th YTD Stats RUYDS 325 REC 11 REYDS 99 TD 3 FPTS/G 14.3 Pacheco has been great so far this season, scoring at least 13.4 PPR points in three games in a row, and he should have the chance for another huge outing in Week 6 against Denver. The Broncos are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and Week 5's Start of the Week Breece Hall became the fifth running back in the past four games to score at least 22.2 PPR points against Denver, joining Brian Robinson Jr., De'Von Achane, Raheem Mostert and Khalil Herbert. Jerick McKinnon and possibly Clyde Edwards-Helaire also have sleeper appeal given this matchup, but Pacheco is worth starting as a No. 1 Fantasy running back in all leagues. Alexander Mattison RB MIN Minnesota • #2

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI MIN -2.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 30th PROJ PTS 14.6 RB RNK 19th YTD Stats RUYDS 276 REC 14 REYDS 76 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.8 The Bears did a good job stopping Brian Robinson Jr. in Week 5, holding him to just 8.3 PPR points. Prior to that, six running backs in the first four games against Chicago (Aaron Jones, Rachaad White, Jerick McKinnon, Isiah Pacheco, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Jaleel McLaughlin) scored at least 12.7 PPR points, and Mattison should follow suit in Week 6. While Mattison didn't have a great game in Week 5 against Kansas City with 46 total yards on just 10 total touches (two catches on three targets), he did catch a touchdown to score 12.6 PPR points. That gives him at least 12.6 PPR points in three of five games this year, and I like him as a No. 2 running back in all leagues against the Bears. James Cook RB BUF Buffalo • #4

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG BUF -14 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 27th PROJ PTS 13.4 RB RNK 15th YTD Stats RUYDS 292 REC 14 REYDS 140 TD 1 FPTS/G 12.7 Cook just had his worst game of the season in Week 5 against Jacksonville in London with five carries for minus-4 yards and three catches for 25 yards on four targets. He only scored 5.1 PPR points, after scoring at least 13.2 PPR points in each of his three previous games. He should return to that level of production in Week 6 against the Giants, who are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to running backs. A running back has scored at least 13.9 PPR points against the Giants in every game this season (Tony Pollard, James Conner, Christian McCaffrey, Kenneth Walker III, De'Von Achane and Raheem Mostert), and I expect Cook to finish as a quality No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues against this defense. Zack Moss RB IND Indianapolis • #21

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC JAC -4 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 8th PROJ PTS 8.7 RB RNK 23rd YTD Stats RUYDS 445 REC 8 REYDS 72 TD 4 FPTS/G 21.4 At some point soon, Jonathan Taylor will take over as the best running back for the Colts, and it could happen this week against the Jaguars. But Taylor is still working his way back from a long layoff due to his ankle injury, and the Colts can continue to lean on Moss until Taylor is 100 percent. We saw that in Week 5 against the Titans when Moss had 23 carries for 165 yards and two touchdowns, along with two catches for 30 yards on two targets. He's now scored at least 20.7 PPR points in three of his past five games, and I would still use him as a No. 2 running back in all leagues in Week 6. Jacksonville's run defense is tough, and the Jaguars are No. 7 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. But two of Moss' best games have come against the Ravens and Titans, so this matchup shouldn't be considered as daunting if he continues to get the work ahead of Taylor.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Emari Demercado RB ARI Arizona • #31

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -7 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 10th PROJ PTS 11.6 RB RNK 20th YTD Stats RUYDS 48 REC 6 REYDS 40 TD 1 FPTS/G 4.2 Demercado is expected to start for the Cardinals with James Conner (knee) on IR, and we'll see if Demercado can pick up where he left off in Week 5. Conner was hurt against the Bengals, and Demercado had 10 carries for 45 yards and a touchdown, along with one catch for 12 yards on three targets. He's not Conner, but the Cardinals have now had a running back score at least 12.0 PPR points in four of five games this season. This isn't an easy matchup against the Rams, who are No. 9 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, but three running backs in the past four games (Christian McCaffrey, Joe Mixon and D'Andre Swift) have scored at least 14.0 PPR points against this defense. Demercardo should be considered at least a flex option in all leagues in the first game without Conner for Arizona. Rhamondre Stevenson RB NE New England • #38

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV LV -3 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 20th PROJ PTS 12 RB RNK 21st YTD Stats RUYDS 188 REC 12 REYDS 87 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.1 I'm more hopeful than anything that this is the week where Stevenson gets going, and I would start him as a low-end No. 2 running back against the Raiders. Las Vegas has only allowed four running backs to score at least 11.1 PPR points this season, but A.J. Dillon just had 20 carries for 76 yards and a touchdown against the Raiders on Monday night in Week 5. A long road trip on a short week should help Stevenson, and the Patriots need to lean on him to help get the offense back on track. He also just had three tough matchups in a row against the Jets, Cowboys and Saints, and it would be smart to get Stevenson back involved in the passing game. You'll have to have some faith to trust Stevenson, and I hope he delivers in this matchup. Tyjae Spears RB TEN Tennessee • #32

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -4 O/U 41 OPP VS RB 12th PROJ PTS 7 RB RNK 32nd YTD Stats RUYDS 156 REC 14 REYDS 63 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.4 I hope we're not at the point where Derrick Henry is starting to slow down, but he's struggling of late, while Spears is starting to gain momentum. Spears has outscored Henry in PPR points in two of the past three games, and Spears has already played more snaps then Henry in two of five games this season. Spears also has one less rushing touchdown than Henry (2-1). I don't think that's a sign of Henry losing his job by any stretch, but it's clear the Titans want to get Spears on the field. In Week 6, if the Titans are trailing against the Ravens, we could see Spears once again play more than Henry, which puts Spears in play as a flex option in PPR. Jeff Wilson RB MIA Miami • #23

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR MIA -13.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 31st PROJ PTS 7 RB RNK NR YTD Stats RUYDS 0 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 As of Wednesday afternoon, Wilson has yet to be activated off injured reserve with his rib injury, but it seems inevitable like that will happen prior to Week 6 with De'Von Achane (knee) now on IR. When active, Wilson will work in tandem with Raheem Mostert, who is a must-start Fantasy running back in all leagues, but Wilson has flex appeal in his first game back against the Panthers. Carolina is No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to running backs, and seven running backs have scored at least 10.8 PPR points against the Panthers this year, with nine total touchdowns scored. Wilson played eight games with the Dolphins in 2022, and he scored at least 10.6 PPR points in five of them. He has the chance to help Fantasy managers for at least the next four games with Achane now on IR.

RBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Jerome Ford RB CLE Cleveland • #34

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -6.5 O/U 37 OPP VS RB 11th PROJ PTS 12.2 RB RNK 24th YTD Stats RUYDS 186 REC 10 REYDS 77 TD 3 FPTS/G 13.6 Be patient with Ford, because after Week 6 we might have a must-start running back in all leagues. Starting in Week 7, Ford gets to face Indianapolis, Seattle and Arizona, and those are all favorable matchups after he's dealt with Tennessee, Baltimore and now San Francisco in Week 6 since he took over for the injured Nick Chubb (knee). While Ford did score 19.1 PPR points against the Titans with two touchdowns, he had just 41 total yards in that game, and he followed that up with 45 total yards against the Ravens. We'll see if Deshaun Watson (shoulder) plays against the 49ers, but San Francisco is a brutal matchup since only Kyren Williams in Week 2 has scored more than 10.8 PPR points against this defense. Ford should be considered a flex at best in most leagues for Week 6. Dameon Pierce RB HOU Houston • #31

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO NO -1.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 5th PROJ PTS 11.7 RB RNK 25th YTD Stats RUYDS 247 REC 9 REYDS 84 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.6 Despite getting 21 total touches in Week 5 at Atlanta, Pierce only scored 9.2 PPR points with 66 rushing yards and one catch for 16 yards on one target. He still has just one touchdown this season and has scored 9.2 PPR points or less in three of five games. I hate this matchup for him in Week 6 against the Saints, who are No. 5 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and no running back has scored against New Orleans this year. Keep him reserved in most leagues if you can, but buy low now because his schedule lightens up following a bye in Week 7, starting with the Panthers in Week 8. Pierce will hopefully have a strong finish after a brutal start to his sophomore campaign. Miles Sanders RB CAR Carolina • #6

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA MIA -13.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 19th PROJ PTS 10.1 RB RNK 30th YTD Stats RUYDS 190 REC 15 REYDS 81 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.8 It's clear that Sanders isn't 100 percent, and he missed practice Wednesday with a shoulder issue. He's also battled a groin injury of late, and his production has been terrible for the past two games with a combined 7.4 PPR points against Minnesota and Detroit. Chuba Hubbard played more snaps than Sanders in each of those matchups, and that might happen again in Week 6 with Sanders still ailing. It's hard to call Sanders even a flex play against the Dolphins, who have not allowed a running back to rush for more than 50 yards since Week 2, with only one touchdown allowed to the position over that span. If Hubbard starts for Sanders then he's just a flex play at best in most leagues. Javonte Williams RB DEN Denver • #33

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -10.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 6th PROJ PTS 9 RB RNK 44th YTD Stats RUYDS 138 REC 11 REYDS 51 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.5 Williams is expected to play in Week 6 at Kansas City after being out in Week 5 against the Jets with a quad injury, and we'll see how the Broncos use him in a likely committee with Jaleel McLaughlin and Samaje Perine. It's a situation you likely want to avoid, and I hope McLaughlin continues to get more work in Denver since he's the most explosive running back for the Broncos. Williams has yet to score a touchdown this season, and he's been held to 9.7 PPR points or less in every game this year. The Chiefs also haven't allowed a running back to gain more than 74 total yards this season, and only David Montgomery in Week 1 scored a rushing touchdown, with Alexander Mattison also catching a touchdown against Kansas City in Week 5.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Rachaad White RB TB Tampa Bay • #1

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET DET -3 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 3rd PROJ PTS 13.3 RB RNK 22nd YTD Stats RUYDS 206 REC 13 REYDS 86 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.6 White comes off his bye in Week 5 with a brutal matchup against the Lions, and he's a flex play at best in the majority of leagues. Detroit has yet to allow a running back to rush for more than 43 yards this season, and Bijan Robinson has the most total yards against the Lions with 60. White has one touchdown this year, and he has two games with 7.2 PPR points or less. Even though he's rested and Tampa Bay is at home, I wouldn't expect much from White in this matchup against Detroit.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Wide Receivers

WRS to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Jakobi Meyers WR LV Las Vegas • #16

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE LV -3 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 15th PROJ PTS 14.9 WR RNK 17th YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 36 REYDS 274 TD 3 FPTS/G 17.6 I always love the narrative of players facing their former team, and Meyers, Jimmy Garoppolo and even Josh McDaniels get a return trip to Foxboro Stadium for Week 6 against the Patriots. New England would love to have Meyers back right now with how he's played this season since he's scored at least 15.5 PPR points in three of four games -- and all three starts with Garoppolo under center. With Garoppolo, Meyers is averaging 10.7 targets, 8.3 receptions, 80.3 yards and 1.0 touchdowns per game, and he should stay hot against the Patriots. Without pass rusher Matthew Judon (biceps) and cornerback Christian Gonzalez (shoulder), Meyers should have the chance for an enjoyable trip back to New England. Jordan Addison WR MIN Minnesota • #3

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI MIN -2.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 20th PROJ PTS 14.6 WR RNK 14th YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 29 REYDS 249 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.4 Justin Jefferson (hamstring) is on IR, which should allow Addison and K.J. Osborn the chance for a big game in Week 6 at Chicago. Osborn is more of a sleeper as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver, but Addison should be a standout No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. He already has three touchdowns in five games this season with Jefferson on the field, and in three games with at least six targets (Week 1, Week 3 and Week 5), Addison is averaging 15.2 PPR points per game, with two touchdowns. The Bears have allowed three receivers to score at least 18.5 PPR points this season (Romeo Doubs, Mike Evans and Curtis Samuel), and Addison could add his name to that list in Week 6. Adam Thielen WR CAR Carolina • #19

Age: 33 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA MIA -13.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 19th PROJ PTS 14.1 WR RNK 11th YTD Stats REC 38 TAR 46 REYDS 394 TD 3 FPTS/G 19.6 I'm not sure what more Thielen has to do before Fantasy managers trust him in all leagues, but his start percentage as of Wednesday afternoon was just 77 percent on CBS Sports. He's scored at least 15.2 PPR points in four games in a row, and he's averaging 23.7 PPR points per game over that span. Bryce Young is leaning on Thielen with a 24.9 percent target share, and he's No. 8 in total targets among receivers with 46. There's a good chance the Panthers will be chasing points in this matchup at Miami, and Thielen should continue to soak up targets against the Dolphins, who have allowed five receivers to score at least 13.1 PPR points this season. Thielen is a top-10 PPR receiver heading into Week 6 and should be started in all leagues. Christian Kirk WR JAC Jacksonville • #13

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND JAC -4 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 26th PROJ PTS 12.8 WR RNK 15th YTD Stats REC 30 TAR 43 REYDS 335 TD 1 FPTS/G 14 Kirk gets the chance for revenge against the only team to slow him down so far, which was the Colts in Week 1. In that game, Kirk was held to one catch for 9 yards on three targets. Since then, Kirk has scored at least 14.4 PPR points in each of his past four games, and he's averaging 10.0 targets, 7.3 catches and 81.5 receiving yards over that span, with one touchdown. We'll see what happens with Zay Jones (knee), who has been hurt during most of Kirk's hot streak and missed practice Wednesday. But even if Jones plays then you should still start Kirk in all leagues, as Indianapolis has allowed eight receivers to score at least 13.0 PPR points this season. Marquise Brown WR ARI Arizona • #2

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -7 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 7th PROJ PTS 14 WR RNK 16th YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 42 REYDS 300 TD 3 FPTS/G 15.2 Brown has been exceptional so far this season, scoring at least 16.1 PPR points in four games in a row. He should stay hot in Week 6 at the Rams, who have allowed four of five No. 1 receivers this season (DK Metcalf in Week 1, Deebo Samuel in Week 2, Ja'Marr Chase in Week 3 and A.J. Brown in Week 5) to each score at least 13.7 PPR points. Only Michael Pittman in Week 4 failed to reach that total, but Marquise Brown is worth starting as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. During his four-game hot streak, he has three outings with at least 10 targets, five catches and at least 61 receiving yards, and he's scored three touchdowns. It's been fantastic how much Joshua Dobbs has leaned on Brown, which should continue in Week 6.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Zay Flowers WR BAL Baltimore • #4

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN BAL -4 O/U 41 OPP VS WR 27th PROJ PTS 12.3 WR RNK 28th YTD Stats REC 29 TAR 40 REYDS 317 TD 0 FPTS/G 12.5 I thought Flowers would play well in Week 5 at Pittsburgh, and he had a quality stat line with five catches for 73 yards on 11 targets, although he left plenty of plays on the field, including when he slipped on what would have been a long gain and also dropped a pass. I hope Lamar Jackson doesn't lose faith in Flowers because this is another great matchup for him in Week 6 against Tennessee. The Titans are No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and eight receivers have scored at least 13.8 PPR points against Tennessee this season. Flowers should be considered a borderline starter in all leagues in Week 6. Josh Palmer WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #5

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -2.5 O/U 51 OPP VS WR 3rd PROJ PTS 8.7 WR RNK 32nd YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 21 REYDS 160 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.8 Palmer comes off his bye looking to build off his performance from the past two games when Mike Williams (ACL) was lost for the season. Palmer has 15 targets over that span for seven catches, 143 yards and a touchdown, and he should continue to be a go-to option for Justin Herbert. The Cowboys have only allowed two touchdowns to receivers this season and just four have topped at least 11.5 PPR points. But this game should be a shootout with a projected point total of 51. I like Palmer as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues for Week 6. Josh Downs WR IND Indianapolis • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC JAC -4 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 18th PROJ PTS 9 WR RNK 38th YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 33 REYDS 255 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.7 Downs seems to thrive every time Gardner Minshew plays for the Colts, and that's going to happen in Week 6 at Jacksonville with Anthony Richardson (shoulder) on IR. Minshew has appeared in three games so far for the Colts in Week 2, Week 3 and Week 5. In those games, Downs has scored 7.7 PPR points, 13.7 PPR points and 15.7 PPR points, and clearly the two have a strong connection. The Jaguars have allowed five receivers to score at least 16.0 PPR points this season, and Michael Pittman should remain the go-to option in the passing game. But Downs is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues, with his value higher in PPR. Michael Gallup WR DAL Dallas • #13

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC DAL -2.5 O/U 51 OPP VS WR 24th PROJ PTS 8.9 WR RNK 46th YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 22 REYDS 180 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.6 Prior to Week 5 at San Francisco when the Cowboys were blasted 42-10, Gallup had started to gain momentum as a potential No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. He had two games in a row with at least six targets, five catches and 60 yards, and he scored at least 11.0 PPR points in each outing against the Cardinals in Week 3 and the Patriots in Week 4. I expect him to get back on track in Week 6 at the Chargers, who are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Seven receivers have scored at least 11.2 PPR points against the Chargers in just four games, and Gallup should have success in this matchup on Monday night.

WRs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Amari Cooper WR CLE Cleveland • #2

Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -7 O/U 37 OPP VS WR 17th PROJ PTS 11 WR RNK 35th YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 31 REYDS 259 TD 1 FPTS/G 12.5 We usually like Cooper at home no matter what, but he clearly needs quality quarterback play in a tough matchup to succeed. We saw that in Week 4 against Baltimore when Dorian Thompson-Robinson started in place of Deshaun Watson (shoulder), and Cooper was held to one catch for 16 yards on six targets. Fast forward to Week 6 after Cleveland's bye, and Watson is still hurt, which means he'll either play at less than 100 percent or sit. This time, P.J. Walker would start for the Browns if Watson is out, but Cooper still has a tough matchup against the 49ers. I'd only start Cooper in three-receiver leagues in Week 6. Courtland Sutton WR DEN Denver • #14

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -10.5 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 12th PROJ PTS 9 WR RNK 41st YTD Stats REC 21 TAR 31 REYDS 229 TD 3 FPTS/G 11.6 Sutton had his worst game of the season in Week 5 against the Jets with one catch for 13 yards on three targets, and I expected him to struggle in that matchup. He should have another tough day against the Chiefs on the road, and Sutton is barely worth starting in three-receiver leagues. He now has eight targets in his past two games for four catches, 40 yards and a touchdown, and Jerry Jeudy has seemingly passed Sutton as the go-to receiver for Russell Wilson with 12 targets in his past two games for nine catches and 102 yards. I don't mind Jeudy as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in most leagues in Week 6, but I would try to bench Sutton if you can. Michael Thomas WR NO New Orleans • #13

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU NO -1.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 4th PROJ PTS 10.9 WR RNK 39th YTD Stats REC 26 TAR 39 REYDS 284 TD 0 FPTS/G 10.9 We now have a two-game sample size of Thomas playing with Alvin Kamara back from his three-game suspension, along with Derek Carr dealing with a shoulder injury, and it hasn't been good for Thomas. Against Tampa Bay and New England, Thomas has just eight catches for 118 yards and no touchdowns on 13 targets. He's yet to score a touchdown this season, and this is a tough matchup against the Texans. Houston is No. 4 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and the Texans have allowed just one touchdown to the position. I'm also concerned about Chris Olave, who has also struggled in the past two games with three catches for 16 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets, but I'm only downgrading him to a high-end No. 3 receiver. As for Thomas, he's someone you can try to avoid in all formats. Terry McLaurin WR WAS Washington • #17

Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -2.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 6th PROJ PTS 12.1 WR RNK 37th YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 31 REYDS 261 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.4 McLaurin is worth using in three-receiver leagues in Week 6, but I wouldn't expect a big game against Atlanta. He has now scored just one touchdown this year, and he's been held to 10.1 PPR points or less in three of five games. He also has six targets or less in four outings this season, and this is a tough matchup against the Falcons, who are No. 5 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. So far this season, Atlanta has limited No. 1 receivers in Adam Thielen, Romeo Doubs, Calvin Ridley and Nico Collins to an average of 6.7 PPR points per game. Amon-Ra St. Brown in Week 3 (19.6 PPR points) is the lone No. 1 receiver to do well against the Falcons, and McLaurin should have another minimal stat line in this matchup.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Deebo Samuel WR SF San Francisco • #19

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE SF -7 O/U 37 OPP VS WR 1st PROJ PTS 11.9 WR RNK 26th YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 31 REYDS 302 TD 2 FPTS/G 14.1 Samuel has been more running back than receiver in the past two games against Arizona and Dallas, and his Fantasy production has suffered. He has three catches for 55 yards on three targets in his past two outings against the Cardinals and Cowboys compared to eight carries for 36 yards. While he managed 11.5 PPR points against Dallas, that's not what we expect from him when healthy. He also has just one receiving touchdown this season, which came in Week 3 against the Giants when Brandon Aiyuk was out with a shoulder injury. This week, Samuel has a tough matchup against the Browns, who are No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. George Pickens in Week 2 is the lone receiver with more than 9.1 PPR points against Cleveland, which includes matchups with Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, DeAndre Hopkins and Zay Flowers. Both Samuel and Aiyuk should be considered low-end No. 2 Fantasy receivers in this matchup.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Tight End

TEs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Cole Kmet TE CHI Chicago • #85

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN MIN -2.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE 19th PROJ PTS 12.1 TE RNK 8th YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 29 REYDS 231 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.8 Is Kmet getting hot because of Justin Fields, or is Fields getting hot because of Kmet? It's a nice problem to try and solve since both have been great for the past two games. Against Denver and Washington, Kmet has 12 catches for 127 yards and three touchdowns on 14 targets, and he's become a go-to option for Fields. Kmet has scored at least 13 PPR points in two of his past three meetings with the Vikings, and Minnesota has allowed three tight ends (Dallas Goedert in Week 2, Gerald Everett in Week 3 and Travis Kelce in Week 5) to catch at least six passes this season. Logan Thomas TE WAS Washington • #82

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -2.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS TE 30th PROJ PTS 8.4 TE RNK 11th YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 25 REYDS 183 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.6 Thomas picked a good time to have a big game in Week 5 against Chicago with a dream matchup against Atlanta in Week 6. Against the Bears, Thomas had nine catches for 77 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets, and it's the second time in his past three games where he scored at least 10.2 PPR points. The Falcons are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and four guys (Hayden Hurst, Sam LaPorta, Evan Engram and Dalton Schultz) have already scored at least 12.9 PPR points against Atlanta. Thomas should be considered a No. 1 Fantasy tight end in all leagues with this matchup. Jake Ferguson TE DAL Dallas • #87

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC DAL -2.5 O/U 51 OPP VS TE 8th PROJ PTS 11.5 TE RNK 12th YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 28 REYDS 175 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.7 Ferguson had a down game in Week 5 at San Francisco with three catches for 28 yards on three targets, but all the Cowboys struggled in that game with the 49ers. Prior to that, Ferguson scored at least 9.8 PPR points in three games in a row, and he has three games this year with seven targets. The Chargers have allowed four tight ends to score at least 7.4 PPR points this season in just four games, and I expect Dak Prescott to continue to lean on Ferguson in this matchup. I'm trusting him again as a low-end starter in all leagues.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Jonnu Smith TE ATL Atlanta • #81

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS ATL -2.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS TE 10th PROJ PTS 6.6 TE RNK 22nd YTD Stats REC 21 TAR 27 REYDS 246 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.7 Smith has scored at least 8.7 PPR points in four games in a row, and you can use him as a starter in deeper leagues in Week 6 against Washington. It's a tough matchup since the Commanders are No. 5 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, but I hope Desmond Ridder leans on Smith and Kyle Pitts in this matchup like what happened against the Texans in Week 5. Pitts had seven catches for 87 yards on 11 targets against Houston, and Smith had six catches for 67 yards on seven targets, with a lost fumble. I'm still using Pitts as a low-end starter in all leagues, and Smith is worth trusting as a starter in deeper formats. Dawson Knox TE BUF Buffalo • #88

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG BUF -14 O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE 14th PROJ PTS 7.3 TE RNK 19th YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 19 REYDS 75 TD 1 FPTS/G 4.9 Knox was limited in practice Wednesday with a wrist injury, so hopefully he'll play against the Giants. And Dalton Kincaid (concussion) could be out after being hurt in Week 5 against the Jaguars in London. With Kincaid potentially off the field, Knox could be a focal point for Josh Allen, and the Giants have allowed two of the past four opposing tight ends (Zach Ertz in Week 2 and George Kittle in Week 3) to score at least 11.6 PPR points. If Kincaid is out then consider Knox a low-end starting Fantasy tight end in all leagues. Hunter Henry TE NE New England • #85

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV LV -3 O/U 41.5 OPP VS TE 18th PROJ PTS 8.5 TE RNK 14th YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 25 REYDS 176 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.3 I'm going back to Henry this week as a low-end No. 1 Fantasy tight end against the Raiders, and I hope Mac Jones leans on him in this matchup. Henry has three games this season with at least 9.1 PPR points, but he failed to record a catch in Week 5 against New Orleans on just two targets. The Raiders have allowed five tight ends to score at least 8.4 PPR points this season, and Henry might benefit with JuJu Smith-Schuster and Demario Douglas both in the concussion protocol prior to Week 6.

TEs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline David Njoku TE CLE Cleveland • #85

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -7 O/U 37 OPP VS TE 12th PROJ PTS 7.2 TE RNK 17th YTD Stats REC 16 TAR 18 REYDS 138 TD 0 FPTS/G 7 Njoku actually had his best performance of the season in Week 4 against Baltimore without Deshaun Watson (shoulder) and playing despite suffering burns to his face and hand prior to the game. He caught six passes for 46 yards on seven targets, and his 10.6 PPR points were a season-high. We'll see if Watson is able to play against San Francisco in Week 6, but I would try to avoid Njoku in most leagues for this week. The 49ers have allowed one touchdown to a tight end this year, which was Pat Freiermuth in Week 1, and Zach Ertz in Week 4 is the lone tight end with more than 7.3 PPR points against this defense. Tyler Higbee TE LAR L.A. Rams • #89

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI LAR -7 O/U 48.5 OPP VS TE 6th PROJ PTS 9.3 TE RNK 18th YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 29 REYDS 216 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.9 Cooper Kupp returned to action in Week 5 against the Eagles, and Higbee had a season-low two catches on just three targets. Prior to Week 5, Higbee had scored at least 11.4 PPR points in each of his two previous games against the Bengals and Colts, but it will be hard to trust Higbee in most leagues with Kupp and Puka Nacua dominating targets. The Cardinals also have yet to allow a tight end to score a touchdown, including matchups with Logan Thomas, Darren Waller, Jake Ferguson and George Kittle. Zach Ertz TE ARI Arizona • #86

Age: 32 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -7 O/U 48.5 OPP VS TE 28th PROJ PTS 9.3 TE RNK 16th YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 34 REYDS 146 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.5 Ertz has scored at least 8.1 PPR points in four of five games this season, but his production of late is kind of tricky. He has two games in his past three outings with four targets or less, and you got lucky with his Fantasy production in Week 5 against the Bengals when he caught his first touchdown of the year despite having just two catches for 10 yards on four targets. The matchup against the Rams isn't awful since three tight ends have scored against Los Angeles in the past two games (Andrew Ogletree, Mo Alie-Cox and Dallas Goedert), but Goedert is the lone tight end with more than 48 receiving yards against the Rams this year. Ertz is only worth starting in deep PPR leagues in Week 6.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Dalton Schultz TE HOU Houston • #83

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO NO -1.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS TE 1st PROJ PTS 8.5 TE RNK 13th YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 27 REYDS 154 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.9 Schultz has scored at least 13.2 PPR points in each of his past two games against the Steelers and Falcons, and he beat up Atlanta for seven catches for 65 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets in Week 5. But the Falcons are one of the best matchups in the NFL, while Schultz's matchup with New Orleans in Week 6 is one of the worst, especially with Saints safety Marcus Maye back from his three-game suspension. New Orleans has allowed just one tight end to score a touchdown this season, which was Cade Otton in Week 4, but no tight end has over 49 receiving yards. And the Saints just held Hunter Henry to no catches on two targets in Week 5. I would only use Schultz as a low-end starter in deeper leagues in Week 6.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM DST

DST to Start

Dolphins (vs. CAR)

The Dolphins defense just had a season-high seven sacks in Week 5 against the Giants, and Miami has held three of its past four opponents to 17 points or less. The Dolphins only have five turnovers on the season (two interceptions and three fumble recoveries), but that could change for the better in Week 6 against the Panthers. Carolina has four interceptions and four fumbles this year, and the Panthers have scored 17 points or less in three of four starts for Bryce Young. The Dolphins DST has top-five upside in Week 6 at home.

Sleepers

Falcons (vs. WAS)

Rams (vs. ARI)

Texans (vs. NO)

DST to Sit

Browns (vs. SF)

The Browns defense has played great this season, and Cleveland has held three of four opponents to 14 points or less. The Browns have eight sacks in their past two games against the Titans and Ravens, and Cleveland's defense should be rested coming off a bye. But the Browns DST will be tested against the 49ers, who have scored at least 30 points in every game this season. Brock Purdy has yet to throw an interception, and the 49ers have allowed just eight sacks this year. I don't expect the Browns DST to slow down the 49ers in Week 6, even at home, so you should find an alternate DST for this matchup.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM KICKERS

Kicker to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Blake Grupe K NO New Orleans • #19

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU NO -1.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS K 8th PROJ PTS 6.1 K RNK 14th Grupe has scored at least 10 Fantasy points in three of five games this season, and he's coming off his best game of the year in Week 5 at New England with two made field goals of 50-plus yards, along with four PATs. The Texans have allowed Chris Boswell and Younghoe Koo to each make multiple field goals in the past two games, and Grupe is worth using as a No. 1 Fantasy kicker in Week 6 on the road.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Cameron Dicker K LAC L.A. Chargers • #11

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -2.5 O/U 51 OPP VS K 3rd PROJ PTS 7.7 K RNK 12th Jason Myers K SEA Seattle • #5

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -2.5 O/U 45 OPP VS K 20th PROJ PTS 7.4 K RNK 8th Brett Maher K LAR L.A. Rams • #8

Age: 33 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI LAR -7 O/U 48.5 OPP VS K 19th PROJ PTS 7.9 K RNK 10th