The 49ers are a mess right now due to injuries heading into Week 8 against Cincinnati. Several key players are likely out against the Bengals.

On Wednesday, quarterback Brock Purdy was placed in the concussion protocol, and he's likely out. Receiver Deebo Samuel (shoulder) was already expected to miss this game, and left tackle Trent Williams (ankle) missed practice Wednesday after sitting out Week 7 at Minnesota.

Kyle Shanahan said Williams could practice Thursday and still has the chance to play, but if he does then he'll be protecting Sam Darnold. And with Darnold starting, there are questions now regarding the main Fantasy options for the 49ers.

Thankfully, Christian McCaffrey is fine and remains a must-start Fantasy running back in all leagues. Darnold starting isn't going to negatively impact McCaffrey -- or so we hope.

I also expect Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle to do well with Darnold. You're likely not going to have a tight end better than Kittle on your bench or on the waiver wire, and Kittle has been excellent every time Aiyuk or Samuel have been out. Kittle had 16 PPR points in Week 3 against the Giants when Aiyuk was absent, and Kittle had 13 PPR points at Minnesota in Week 7 with Samuel sidelined.

The Bengals have allowed three tight ends to score at least 10.6 PPR points this season, and four tight ends have scored against Cincinnati. Kittle still has top-five upside in all leagues, even with Darnold.

Aiyuk is a little tougher to trust for a couple of reasons. First off, he's scored 11.6 PPR points or less in three games in a row against Dallas, Cleveland and Minnesota. And with Samuel out against the Vikings, Aiyuk only had five catches for 57 yards on six targets. He also hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 1.

The Bengals secondary is also solid, and only one No. 1 receiver has scored a touchdown against Cincinnati, which was Marquise Brown in Week 5 when he had 16.1 PPR points. Amari Cooper (6.7 PPR points), Zay Flowers (10.8 PPR points), Puka Nacua (12.2 PPR points), DeAndre Hopkins (10.3 PPR points) and DK Metcalf (10.9 PPR points) all had mediocre games against the Bengals, and Aiyuk might not have a standout outing.

I still like Aiyuk as a borderline starter in all leagues, and he's a definite starter in three-receiver leagues. Darnold shouldn't hinder Aiyuk from still posting a quality stat line, and you shouldn't downgrade Aiyuk because of the quarterback change.

Shanahan should get the best out of Darnold, who will hopefully bring the best out of McCaffrey, Aiyuk and Kittle. Without Purdy, we hope all the main 49ers will be fine, especially if Williams is able to secure the offensive line.

Start of the Week Projections powered by Sportsline C.J. Stroud QB HOU Houston • #7

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR HOU -3 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 14th PROJ PTS 18.2 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 1660 RUYDS 55 TD 9 INT 1 FPTS/G 20.1

There's a lot to like about C.J. Stroud in Week 8 at Carolina. He should be fresh coming off the bye. He might get Nathaniel Dell (concussion) back after he was out in Week 6. And Stroud should be motivated to show the Panthers what they missed by not selecting him at No. 1 overall.

Carolina chose Bryce Young with the top selection ahead of Stroud, but Stroud has been the better quarterback so far -- in Fantasy and reality. As a Fantasy quarterback, Stroud has scored at least 18.2 Fantasy points in four of his past five games, including three outings with at least 24.6 points. And he should add to his resume against the Panthers.

Carolina has allowed two quarterbacks in a row in Jared Goff and Tua Tagovailoa to score at least 26.1 Fantasy points. Those quarterbacks combined for 498 passing yards, seven total touchdowns and one interception. The Panthers also just placed safety Jeremy Chinn (quadriceps) and pass rusher Yetur Gross-Matos (hamstring) on injured reserve this week.

Stroud should put on a show with Nico Collins, Dell and Dalton Schultz. I like him as a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues, and he will hopefully prove to the Panthers what they missed by drafting Young with the No. 1 overall pick.

I have some more start/sit recommendations below, but if you're having trouble deciding between two specific players, check out Heath Cummings' full Week 8 Fantasy Football projections for multiple formats available at SportsLine.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Quarterbacks

QBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Jared Goff QB DET Detroit • #16

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV DET -8 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 19th PROJ PTS 21.7 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 1902 RUYDS 15 TD 13 INT 4 FPTS/G 21.1 Road Goff showed up again in Week 7 at Baltimore when he scored a season-low 9.4 Fantasy points, and he has now scored 16.0 points or less in three of four games away from Detroit this year. By comparison, Goff has scored at least 20.0 Fantasy points in all three home games, and he's averaging 27.4 points in Detroit. The Raiders have been great against opposing quarterbacks for the past three weeks, holding Jordan Love, Mac Jones and Tyson Bagent to 14.5 Fantasy points or less. But this is a step up in competition, and Goff should be fine in his own surroundings once again. I like Goff as a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in Week 8. Joe Burrow QB CIN Cincinnati • #9

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -5.5 O/U 45 OPP VS QB 5th PROJ PTS 16 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 1230 RUYDS 14 TD 7 INT 4 FPTS/G 13.8 I don't think you have to fear starting Burrow against the 49ers this week, and he remains a top-10 Fantasy option for me in Week 8. His calf injury is hopefully behind him, and he is averaging 23.6 Fantasy points in his past two outings against the Cardinals and Seahawks. San Francisco allowed Kirk Cousins to pass for 378 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in Week 7, and Burrow is rested coming off a bye week. He scored 34.7 Fantasy points after his bye in 2022 at Pittsburgh in Week 11, and hopefully he can have another strong outing in this matchup with the 49ers. Kirk Cousins QB MIN Minnesota • #8

Age: 35 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB MIN -1 O/U 43 OPP VS QB 6th PROJ PTS 17.9 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 2057 RUYDS 16 TD 16 INT 5 FPTS/G 23.2 Cousins is coming off a strong game against San Francisco with 25.0 Fantasy points, and he has scored at least 23.9 points in four of his past six games. Now, his bad outings over that span have come on the road (13.6 Fantasy points at Carolina in Week 4 and 10.7 points at Chicago in Week 6), but he also attempted 31 passes or less in each of those contests. We want Cousins throwing the ball a lot (his best games this season have been at 44 pass attempts or more), and hopefully that happens at Green Bay. The Packers have allowed just one quarterback to score more than 16.5 Fantasy points this season, which was Desmond Ridder in Week 2 with 23.4 points. But I like Cousins to stay hot in this matchup on the road, and he remains a top-10 Fantasy quarterback for Week 8. Trevor Lawrence QB JAC Jacksonville • #16

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT JAC -2.5 O/U 42 OPP VS QB 12th PROJ PTS 17.2 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 1643 RUYDS 206 TD 8 INT 3 FPTS/G 17.4 Lawrence only has two games this season with more than 20.1 Fantasy points, and his best outing is just 21.7 points in Week 1. He's played well of late against the Bills, Colts and Saints, but he's struggled to score multiple touchdowns. In fact, Travis Etienne (three) has more multiple touchdown games this season than Lawrence (two). I love that Lawrence is using his legs with at least 31 rushing yards in three of his past four games. And I expect him to pick apart this secondary, which has allowed three quarterbacks this season to score at least 20.6 Fantasy points (Brock Purdy in Week 1, Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 3 and C.J. Stroud in Week 4). I'm not expecting a huge game from Lawrence, but he should finish as a borderline-No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in Week 8.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Dak Prescott QB DAL Dallas • #4

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR DAL -6.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 20th PROJ PTS 18.5 QB RNK 12th YTD Stats PAYDS 1333 RUYDS 85 TD 7 INT 4 FPTS/G 16 Prescott is coming off his best game of the season in Week 6 at the Chargers with 26.9 Fantasy points, and hopefully he's about to get hot. He's been amazing in his career after a bye, averaging 26.9 Fantasy points in six games after a break, and only once has he failed to score at least 22.9 points after a bye over that span. We'll see if he can stay successful this week against the Rams, who have allowed just two quarterbacks (Anthony Richardson and Jalen Hurts) to score more than 15.2 Fantasy points this season. But I'm hopeful Prescott's history after a bye and his recent outing against the Chargers will help him finish as a borderline No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues for Week 8. Jordan Love QB GB Green Bay • #10

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. YTD Stats PAYDS 1263 RUYDS 130 TD 12 INT 7 FPTS/G 20.9 The Vikings have only allowed one quarterback to score more than 14.8 Fantasy points in the past four games, which was Patrick Mahomes in Week 5, but that's also because Minnesota got somewhat lucky in the other three outings. The Vikings handled Bryce Young in Week 4, but Justin Fields was hurt in Week 6 and Brock Purdy was missing Deebo Samuel and Trent Williams in Week 7. I'm not expecting Love to have a huge game, but he scored just 19.6 Fantasy points in Week 4 against Detroit and 19.3 points at Denver in Week 7. He should stay in that range against the Vikings, making him a borderline No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues for Week 8. Derek Carr QB NO New Orleans • #4

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -1 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 21st PROJ PTS 16.1 QB RNK 20th YTD Stats PAYDS 1600 RUYDS 21 TD 6 INT 4 FPTS/G 13.5 Is this the week where Carr gets his first 20-point Fantasy game of the season? He's played well of late with at least 18.3 Fantasy points in three games in a row against New England, Houston and Jacksonville, including two in a row with at least 301 passing yards. He only has one game this season with multiple touchdowns (Week 5 at New England), which has been an issue, but those should come. And it could happen this week against the Colts, who have allowed four of seven quarterbacks to score at least two touchdowns, and five opposing quarterbacks have scored at least 18.2 Fantasy points. That should be the floor for Carr once again, but I'm hopeful this is his best game of the season. He should be considered a high-end No. 2 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues for Week 8.

QBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Geno Smith QB SEA Seattle • #7

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE SEA -3.5 O/U 38.5 OPP VS QB 3rd PROJ PTS 17.5 QB RNK 17th YTD Stats PAYDS 1391 RUYDS 52 TD 7 INT 4 FPTS/G 16 Smith has not been a good Fantasy quarterback this season, and he's scored 17.8 Fantasy points or less in all but one game. I'm not expecting him to have a breakout performance in Week 8 against the Browns, who allow an average of just 15.5 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. Cleveland just gave up a huge outing to Gardner Minshew in Week 7 (31.1 Fantasy points), and Lamar Jackson also had 32.9 Fantasy points against the Browns in Week 4. Both of those quarterbacks scored two rushing touchdowns against Cleveland, and Smith has done minimal damage with his legs this year (20 rushing yards or less in each game and no rushing scores). I would only start Smith in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 8. Sam Howell QB WAS Washington • #14

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -6.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 25th PROJ PTS 14.9 QB RNK 15th YTD Stats PAYDS 1749 RUYDS 119 TD 10 INT 7 FPTS/G 18.2 Howell had a solid game at Philadelphia in Week 4 with 21.6 Fantasy points, but I don't expect him to do well in the rematch. The Eagles should be able to harass him in this game, and the addition of safety Kevin Byard is a huge boost to the secondary. Howell will likely struggle to avoid the Eagles pass rush, and he's been sacked 40 times already in 2023, putting him on pace to set a new NFL record. Philadelphia just held Tua Tagovailoa to 12.3 Fantasy points in Week 7, and the Eagles should make this a tough day for Howell, even at home. Howell is only worth starting in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 8. Matthew Stafford QB LAR L.A. Rams • #9

Age: 35 • Experience: 15 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -6.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 4th PROJ PTS 15.3 QB RNK 19th YTD Stats PAYDS 1908 RUYDS 59 TD 7 INT 6 FPTS/G 16.3 Once again, Stafford failed to score more than 20 Fantasy points in Week 7 against Pittsburgh (16.0 points), and he's crossed that threshold just once this season with a high of 20.9 points in Week 5 against Philadelphia. Despite one the best wide receiver duos in the NFL, Stafford has one game this season with multiple touchdowns, and it's hard to trust him in one-quarterback leagues. In Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, Stafford is still worth starting, but Dallas is also allowing just 15.7 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks this season. Stafford also scored just 12.3 Fantasy points against Dallas in Week 5 last year. Russell Wilson QB DEN Denver • #3

Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -7 O/U 46 OPP VS QB 11th PROJ PTS 14.4 QB RNK 18th YTD Stats PAYDS 1499 RUYDS 171 TD 13 INT 4 FPTS/G 20.4 The last time Wilson faced the Chiefs in Week 6 he looked overwhelmed and scored a season-low 8.9 Fantasy points with 95 passing yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, along with 31 rushing yards. He had another quiet Fantasy outing in the Week 7 victory against Green Bay with 15.9 Fantasy points, and Wilson heads into Week 8 as just an option in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. Kansas City allows an average of just 15.3 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, and the Chiefs just shut down Justin Herbert in Week 7, holding him to 12.9 Fantasy points. Wilson is likely going to have another tough outing against this defense in Week 8.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Running Backs

RBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline D'Onta Foreman RB CHI Chicago • #21

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -8.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 19th PROJ PTS 12.9 RB RNK 20th YTD Stats RUYDS 170 REC 6 REYDS 41 TD 3 FPTS/G 15 I liked Foreman in Week 7 against the Raiders, but I didn't expect him to score three total touchdowns and finish with 33.0 PPR points. What I liked the most was 19 total touches, including three catches on five targets. It appears like Tyson Bagent will lean on Foreman in the passing game, although we'll see if Roschon Johnson (concussion) is able to play this week. But Foreman should remain the lead running back for the Bears no matter what happens with Johnson against the Chargers, who have allowed a running back to score at least 13.0 PPR points in all six games this season. Foreman is worth starting as a No. 2 running back in all leagues. Rhamondre Stevenson RB NE New England • #38

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA MIA -9.5 O/U 47 OPP VS RB 18th PROJ PTS 10.3 RB RNK 19th YTD Stats RUYDS 268 REC 23 REYDS 162 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.1 The best thing for Stevenson the past two weeks has been his involvement in the passing game with 11 catches for 75 yards on 12 targets against the Raiders and Bills, and I hope that continues all season. He faced the Dolphins in Week 2 at home and had 15 carries for 50 yards and a touchdown and three catches for 10 yards on three targets. Miami has allowed a running back to score a touchdown in three of the past four games, and hopefully Stevenson can find the end zone instead of Ezekiel Elliott. But the main thing I like about Stevenson this week is the Patriots will likely be chasing points, meaning Stevenson should get a healthy amount of receptions. Darrell Henderson Jr. RB LAR L.A. Rams • #25

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -6.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 3rd PROJ PTS 11.8 RB RNK 23rd YTD Stats RUYDS 61 REC 1 REYDS 5 TD 1 FPTS/G 13.6 Henderson came off the street to reunite with the Rams in Week 7 after Kyren Williams (ankle) was placed on injured reserve, and Henderson had 18 carries for 61 yards and a touchdown and one catch for 5 yards on two targets against the Steelers. He's going to split touches with Royce Freeman again in Week 8 at Dallas, but Henderson played 57 percent of the snaps and should get the majority of touches again. It's not an easy matchup against the Cowboys, who have allowed just four running backs this season to score at least 12.6 PPR points. But the Rams have now had a running back score at least 13.6 PPR points in five of seven games this season, and Henderson is worth using as a No. 2 running back in all leagues. Gus Edwards RB BAL Baltimore • #35

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI BAL -8.5 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 30th PROJ PTS 10.1 RB RNK 24th YTD Stats RUYDS 346 REC 4 REYDS 93 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.8 It's risky to trust Edwards because the Ravens could always surprise us and make this a Justice Hill game. But Edwards has played more snaps than Hill in the past two games against the Titans and Lions, and he's coming off a great outing against Detroit with 14 carries for 64 yards and a touchdown and one catch for 80 yards on one target. You can't count on work in the passing game for Edwards (he has four catches on the season), but he should run well against the Cardinals in Week 8. Arizona has allowed a running back to gain at least 81 rushing yards in five games in a row, with four 100-yard outings and four rushing touchdowns allowed over that span. Edwards is worth using as a No. 2 running back in all leagues, and Hill can be considered a sleeper. Dameon Pierce RB HOU Houston • #31

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR HOU -3 O/U 43 OPP VS RB 31st PROJ PTS 10.9 RB RNK 26th YTD Stats RUYDS 281 REC 9 REYDS 84 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.6 The last time we saw Pierce he had his worst game of the season in Week 6 against the Saints with 13 carries for 34 yards and no targets. He shared playing time with Devin Singletary, who actually played more snaps (34-21). There's a lot of risk involved with trusting Pierce, who has struggled all season with just two games above 9.2 PPR points and only one touchdown. But I'm hopeful that Pierce can take advantage of this matchup against Carolina coming off the bye. There have been seven running backs with at least 12.4 PPR points against the Panthers this season, and Carolina leads all teams with 13 total touchdowns allowed to running backs. I'm going to start Pierce as a No. 2 running back in all leagues, and I like Singletary as a sleeper.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Kareem Hunt RB CLE Cleveland • #27

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -3.5 O/U 39 OPP VS RB 10th PROJ PTS 9.7 RB RNK 28th YTD Stats RUYDS 103 REC 5 REYDS 46 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.5 Hunt will hopefully be OK despite being on the injury report Wednesday with a thigh issue, but it's likely the same scenario as Week 7 when he missed practice and still played at Indianapolis. Hunt is expected to start in Week 8 at Seattle with Jerome Ford (ankle) hurt, and I would use Hunt as a low-end No. 2 running back in all leagues. He's actually scored at least 15.1 PPR points in each of his past two games against the 49ers and Colts, and the Browns have had a running back score at least 16.1 PPR points in five of six games this season. Seattle has also allowed a running back to score at least 11.5 PPR points in five of six games this year. Rachaad White RB TB Tampa Bay • #1

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -8.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 25th PROJ PTS 10.8 RB RNK 25th YTD Stats RUYDS 266 REC 22 REYDS 163 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.5 White is coming off a solid game in Week 7 against Atlanta with 15.9 PPR points, which is his second-best outing of the year. He only had 13 carries for 34 yards, but he had season highs in targets (six), receptions (six) and receiving yards (65), which will hopefully continue all season. This week, he's facing a Bills defense that has fallen apart of late against running backs. De'Von Achane, Travis Etienne, Saquon Barkley and Rhamondre Stevenson have all scored at least 13.8 PPR points against Buffalo in the past four weeks. And the Bills have allowed at least four receptions to a running back in three games in a row. I like White as a high-end flex on Thursday night. Jaylen Warren RB PIT Pittsburgh • #30

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC JAC -2.5 O/U 42 OPP VS RB 16th PROJ PTS 10.5 RB RNK 33rd YTD Stats RUYDS 156 REC 22 REYDS 165 TD 1 FPTS/G 10 The Jaguars run defense has been solid this season, but they have struggled with pass-catching running backs and lead the NFL with 51 receptions allowed to the position. Alvin Kamara crushed Jacksonville for 12 catches on 14 targets in Week 7, but five running backs this season (Kamara, Zack Moss, Jonathan Taylor, Bijan Robinson and Deon Jackson) have already caught at least five passes against the Jaguars. Enter Warren, who has at least three catches in five of six games this season. Given the matchup and his role in the passing game, I'd lean on Warren as a high-end flex in PPR in Week 8.

RBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Brian Robinson Jr. RB WAS Washington • #8

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -6.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 1st PROJ PTS 10.7 RB RNK 30th YTD Stats RUYDS 325 REC 11 REYDS 113 TD 6 FPTS/G 13.3 Robinson scored a touchdown at the Eagles in Week 4, but he only managed 14 carries for 45 yards and two catches for 6 yards on two targets. He's scored a touchdown in three of his past four games, which has saved his Fantasy production, but he's combined for just 106 rushing yards and 59 receiving yards over that span. We'll see if he can score another touchdown against the Eagles in Week 8, but he's now sharing touches with Antonio Gibson and Chris Rodriguez Jr., which is clearly a problem. And Philadelphia just shut down Raheem Mostert in Week 7, holding him to nine carries for 45 yards and one catch for 6 yards on three targets. Miles Sanders RB CAR Carolina • #6

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU HOU -3 O/U 43 OPP VS RB 21st PROJ PTS 9 RB RNK 34th YTD Stats RUYDS 190 REC 15 REYDS 81 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.8 Sanders will return to action in Week 8 against Houston after the bye, and he missed Week 6 at Miami with an injured shoulder. Prior to sitting out, Sanders had gone two games in a row with awful production against Minnesota and Detroit, combining for 7.4 PPR points in those outings. Chuba Hubbard will continue to share touches with Sanders, and I like Hubbard as the better Fantasy option against the Texans. But none of the Panthers running backs should be considered as anything more than a flex option at best, and Sanders will be tough to trust moving forward until we see a more consistent level of production. Zack Moss RB IND Indianapolis • #21

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO IND -1 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 6th PROJ PTS 9.5 RB RNK 32nd YTD Stats RUYDS 523 REC 15 REYDS 115 TD 5 FPTS/G 18.5 Moss did more than I expected in Week 7 against Cleveland with 18 carries for 57 yards and one catch for 5 yards on two targets, but I feared that Jonathan Taylor would start to take over the Colts backfield. It was a 50-50 split in playing time, but Taylor looked like himself again with 18 carries for 75 yards and a touchdown and three catches for 45 yards on four targets. Taylor is now worth trusting again in all leagues as a must-start Fantasy quarterback, but Moss is just a flex at best. And given the opponent, I would try to sit Moss if you can since Taylor might start taking on more work. The Saints are No. 3 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and Travis Etienne in Week 7 is the lone running back to score against New Orleans this year. Najee Harris RB PIT Pittsburgh • #22

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC JAC -2.5 O/U 42 OPP VS RB 16th PROJ PTS 9.7 RB RNK 31st YTD Stats RUYDS 300 REC 8 REYDS 52 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.2 Harris had his best game of the season in Week 7 at the Rams with 15.8 PPR points because he finally scored his first touchdown. He also had 14 carries for 53 yards and three catches for 15 yards on three targets, and his work in the passing game was a season-best. But I expect Jaylen Warren to still do more as a receiver this week, and Harris should struggle on the ground against Jacksonville. The Jaguars have allowed just two rushing touchdowns to a running back all season, and Harris will likely struggle if he's not involved in the passing game against this Jacksonville defense.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Javonte Williams RB DEN Denver • #33

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -7 O/U 46 OPP VS RB 9th PROJ PTS 10.4 RB RNK 27th YTD Stats RUYDS 272 REC 14 REYDS 65 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.3 I liked Williams against the Packers in Week 7, and he had his best game of the season with 12.6 PPR points. He also had a season-high 18 touches as the Broncos had a rare 19-17 win. In Week 6 at Kansas City, Williams only had 10 carries for 52 yards, and I expect him to struggle again in the rematch at home. Williams has yet to score a touchdown this year, and he's still sharing touches with Jaleel McLaughlin and Samaje Perine. The Chiefs have only allowed three total touchdowns to running backs this season, and only three running backs have scored more than 9.9 PPR points against Kansas City in seven games. Williams is a flex option at best in Week 8.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Wide Receivers

WRs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Nico Collins WR HOU Houston • #12

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR HOU -3 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 6th PROJ PTS 13.6 WR RNK 15th YTD Stats REC 29 TAR 42 REYDS 547 TD 3 FPTS/G 17 The Panthers have struggled with No. 1 receivers for most of this season, and I expect that to continue in Week 8 against Collins. Starting in Week 2, Chris Olave (14.6 PPR points), DK Metcalf (17.2 PPR points), Justin Jefferson (26.5 PPR points), Josh Reynolds (17.6 PPR points with Amon-Ra St. Brown out) and Tyreek Hill (28.3 PPR points) have all crushed Carolina's secondary. Collins should follow suit, and he has at least 12.0 PPR points in four of six games this season. I like him as a top-15 Fantasy receiver in all leagues for Week 8. George Pickens WR PIT Pittsburgh • #14

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC JAC -2.5 O/U 42 OPP VS WR 25th PROJ PTS 14.3 WR RNK 22nd YTD Stats REC 27 TAR 48 REYDS 500 TD 2 FPTS/G 15.1 I thought the return of Diontae Johnson from his hamstring injury in Week 7 at the Rams would be a problem for Pickens, but he had another standout game with five catches for 107 yards on eight targets. He's now scored at least 15.7 PPR points in three of his past five games, and he's having a sophomore breakout campaign. He should have the chance for another quality outing in Week 8 against the Jaguars, who have allowed nine receivers to score at least 12.7 PPR points this season. Start Pickens as a solid No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Garrett Wilson WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #17

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG NYJ -3 O/U 36.5 OPP VS WR 21st PROJ PTS 12.7 WR RNK 20th YTD Stats REC 32 TAR 55 REYDS 369 TD 2 FPTS/G 13.5 The Giants have struggled to defend No. 1 receivers for most of the season, and Wilson won't be any different. Since Week 2, Marquise Brown (17.4 PPR points), Deebo Samuel (25.1 PPR points), DK Metcalf (12.4 PPR points), Tyreek Hill (32.1 PPR points), Stefon Diggs (20.0 PPR points) and Terry McLaurin (15.0 PPR points) have all crushed the Giants' secondary. Wilson has scored at least 14.4 PPR points in four of six games this season, and he's coming off a standout game against the Eagles in Week 6 with eight catches for 90 yards on 12 targets. Wilson has top-15 upside in this cross-town rivalry. Josh Palmer WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #5

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI LAC -8.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 20th PROJ PTS 12.5 WR RNK 29th YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 35 REYDS 353 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.9 I was wrong about Palmer in Week 7 at Kansas City, and he was spectacular against the Chiefs with five catches for 133 yards on seven targets. He now has at least seven targets in four games in a row, and he scored at least 14.6 PPR points in two of those outings. He's clearly become a go-to target for Justin Herbert without Mike Williams (ACL) on the field, and Palmer should be considered a borderline starter in all leagues against the Bears. Chicago just allowed two receivers in Jakobi Meyers and Davante Adams in Week 7 to score at least 12.7 PPR points, and Keenan Allen and Palmer should follow suit in Week 8. Drake London WR ATL Atlanta • #5

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN ATL -3 O/U 36 OPP VS WR 17th PROJ PTS 12.3 WR RNK 30th YTD Stats REC 32 TAR 49 REYDS 383 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.9 London had a somewhat down game in Week 7 at Tampa Bay with six catches for 54 yards on seven targets, and I like that we're now considering 11.4 PPR points a bad performance for London. Prior to that, he scored at least 14.7 PPR points in each of his past two games against Houston and Washington, and he should get back on track in Week 8 at Tennessee. The Titans are No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and nine receivers have scored at least 13.8 PPR points against Tennessee this season. London is worth starting as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Rashee Rice WR KC Kansas City • #4

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN KC -7 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 19th PROJ PTS 10.6 WR RNK 40th YTD Stats REC 26 TAR 34 REYDS 305 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.6 We said last week that Rice was on the verge of a breakout, and he had a standout outing in Week 7 against the Chargers with five catches for 60 yards and a touchdown on six targets. He's now scored at least 13.3 PPR points in two of his past three games, and he played a season-high 59 percent of the snaps against the Chargers, which shows that Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid are starting to trust him more. He had four catches for 72 yards on four targets against Denver in Week 6, and Rice should be considered a quality No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the rematch this week. Josh Downs WR IND Indianapolis • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO IND -1 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 15th PROJ PTS 10.4 WR RNK 35th YTD Stats REC 33 TAR 47 REYDS 401 TD 2 FPTS/G 12.2 Downs is working his way into must-start status, especially in three-receiver leagues, and Gardner Minshew appears to love the rookie receiver. In his past three games, Downs has scored at least 13.1 PPR points, and he has at least five catches and six targets in each outing against Tennessee, Jacksonville and Cleveland. He also has two games with at least 97 yards over that span, as well as two touchdowns, and Minshew should continue to lean on Downs in Week 8 against the Saints. While New Orleans is a tough matchup, Chris Godwin in Week 4 (19.4 PPR points), Nico Collins in Week 6 (12.0 PPR points) and Christian Kirk in Week 7 (21.0 PPR points) have all done well against this secondary in the past four weeks, so don't shy away from Downs as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Kendrick Bourne WR NE New England • #84

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA MIA -9.5 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 27th PROJ PTS 11.6 WR RNK 39th YTD Stats REC 34 TAR 51 REYDS 370 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.5 JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) returned to practice Wednesday, so we'll see if he impacts what happens with Bourne heading into Week 8 at Miami. For the past two weeks, Bourne has been the best receiver for the Patriots against the Raiders and Bills with at least 16.3 PPR points in each outing, and he has 18 targets for 16 catches, 152 yards and a touchdown over that span. This is now four games this season where Bourne has at least seven targets, and he's scored at least 16.3 PPR points in three of them. Now, he had nine targets against Miami in Week 2 and finished with just four catches for 29 yards, but I expect him to perform better if he continues to be heavily involved from Mac Jones this week. The Dolphins have also allowed Courtland Sutton (23.1 PPR points), Stefon Diggs (36.0 PPR points), Adam Thielen (28.5 PPR points) and A.J. Brown (29.7 PPR points) to have big games against them in four of the past five games, so hopefully Bourne can do something similar. Michael Thomas WR NO New Orleans • #13

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND NO -1 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 18th PROJ PTS 10.8 WR RNK 42nd YTD Stats REC 34 TAR 54 REYDS 371 TD 1 FPTS/G 11 Chris Olave remains the No. 1 receiver for the Saints, and he's worth starting in all leagues as a top-15 Fantasy option. But Thomas will hopefully take advantage of this matchup against the Colts, who have allowed nine receivers to score at least 13.0 PPR points this season. Thomas just had his best Fantasy game of the season in Week 7 against Jacksonville with 13.2 PPR points because he scored his first touchdown of the year. But he also has four games with at least 11.1 PPR points, and he should stay in that range in this matchup, making him a quality No. 3 PPR receiver for Week 8. Brandin Cooks WR DAL Dallas • #3

Age: 30 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR DAL -6.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 7th PROJ PTS 9.5 WR RNK NR YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 23 REYDS 109 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.4 I'm hopeful that Cooks finally developed a rapport with Dak Prescott in Week 6 at the Chargers prior to the bye week. Against the Chargers, Cooks caught his first touchdown of the season and finished with four receptions for 36 yards on four targets, along with one carry for 14 yards. He was making off-script plays with Prescott, and maybe there's finally a comfort factor for Cooks after a slow start. CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup and Jake Ferguson will obviously continue to command targets for the Cowboys, but hopefully Cooks can start making more plays, including in Week 8 against the Rams. I like him as a low-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver against his former team.

WRs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Amari Cooper WR CLE Cleveland • #2

Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -3.5 O/U 38 OPP VS WR 22nd PROJ PTS 11.7 WR RNK 33rd YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 47 REYDS 389 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.5 Without Deshaun Watson (shoulder), Cooper has one good reception in his past three games against Baltimore, San Francisco and Indianapolis. He had a 58-yard reception in Week 6 against San Francisco, which helped him finish with four catches for 108 yards on eight targets. Without that reception, he has six catches for 88 yards in his past three outings. P.J. Walker is starting again for the Browns at Seattle, and Cooper is just a No. 3 Fantasy receiver at best in the majority of leagues. Jerry Jeudy WR DEN Denver • #10

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -7 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 12th PROJ PTS 9.3 WR RNK 46th YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 34 REYDS 286 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.9 Jeudy is still looking for his first touchdown this season, and he struggled the last time he faced the Chiefs in Week 6 with three catches for 14 yards. Courtland Sutton has clearly emerged as the No. 1 receiver for the Broncos, and Jeudy might be on the verge of getting traded. The Chiefs are No. 10 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Jeudy isn't trustworthy enough to use in a difficult matchup, even at home. DeAndre Hopkins WR TEN Tennessee • #10

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL ATL -3 O/U 36 OPP VS WR 9th PROJ PTS 11.2 WR RNK 43rd YTD Stats REC 27 TAR 47 REYDS 376 TD 0 FPTS/G 10.8 Hopkins is coming off a miserable game against Baltimore in Week 6 prior to the Titans bye when he had one catch for 20 yards on five targets in London. Ryan Tannehill (ankle) is out for this game, and Tennessee plans to start Will Levis, while also working in Malik Willis. It seems messy, and Hopkins could suffer with even worse quarterback play. The Falcons are also No. 6 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and I would only start Hopkins in three-receiver leagues. Tyler Lockett WR SEA Seattle • #16

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE SEA -3.5 O/U 38 OPP VS WR 1st PROJ PTS 11 WR RNK 32nd YTD Stats REC 27 TAR 40 REYDS 289 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.7 With DK Metcalf (ribs/hip) out in Week 7 against Arizona, Lockett failed to step up as the No. 1 receiver for Geno Smith. Instead, it was Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Jake Bobo leading the way for the Seahawks, and Lockett finished with just four catches for 38 yards on five targets. Metcalf appears on track to return in Week 8, and now we'll see how Lockett fares if Smith-Njigba remains more of a focal point in the game plan. Along with that, the Browns secondary is tough, allowing the fewest Fantasy points to opposing receivers this year. Lockett should only be started in three-receiver leagues for Week 8.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Calvin Ridley WR JAC Jacksonville

Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT JAC -2.5 O/U 42 OPP VS WR 24th PROJ PTS 11.6 WR RNK 27th YTD Stats REC 27 TAR 48 REYDS 368 TD 2 FPTS/G 11 I hope that this matchup with the Steelers will lead to a breakout game for Ridley, who has been struggling the past two weeks against the Colts and Saints. He's combined for just 8.1 PPR points over that span with five catches for 35 yards on 12 targets, and he hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 4. I'm still starting him in three-receiver leagues, but it's hard to call him a must-start Fantasy option in all formats, especially with Christian Kirk still operating as the No. 1 receiver for Trevor Lawrence. Hopefully, Kirk and Ridley will star against the Steelers, who are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. But Ridley's recent production makes him tough to trust as a must-start Fantasy option.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Tight End

TEs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Kyle Pitts TE ATL Atlanta • #8

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN ATL -3 O/U 35.5 OPP VS TE 6th PROJ PTS 9.9 TE RNK 9th YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 42 REYDS 298 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.7 Pitts was disappointing in Week 7 at Tampa Bay with three catches for 47 yards on four targets, but I expect him to rebound against the Titans. Tennessee just traded standout safety Kevin Byard to Philadelphia, and Pitts was great prior to facing the Buccaneers, who are among the best teams at stopping tight ends. In two games prior to Week 7, Pitts scored at least 14.3 PPR points in each outing against Houston and Washington, and I expect him to get back on track in Week 8. The Titans have yet to allow a tight end to score a touchdown this season, but I'm expecting this secondary to struggle with Byard gone. Dalton Schultz TE HOU Houston • #83

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR HOU -3 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 11th PROJ PTS 9.6 TE RNK 10th YTD Stats REC 21 TAR 34 REYDS 215 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.1 While I'm excited to have Nathaniel Dell back from his one-game absence due to a concussion, I hope his return does not negatively impact Schultz, who was on fire prior to the bye. In three games prior to Week 7, Schultz scored at least 13.2 PPR points in each outing. He had three touchdowns over that span, but he also had 17 targets, 11 catches and 126 yards in his past two contests against Atlanta and New Orleans. The Panthers are down safety Jeremy Chinn (quad) and pass rusher Yetur Gross-Matos (hamstring), and Schultz should be considered a top-10 Fantasy tight end in this matchup. Jake Ferguson TE DAL Dallas • #87

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR DAL -6.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS TE 28th PROJ PTS 10.2 TE RNK 12th YTD Stats REC 21 TAR 29 REYDS 190 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.7 Ferguson opened the season with at least 9.8 PPR points in three of his first four games before struggling in his past two outings prior to the bye against San Francisco and the Chargers, combining for just 8.3 PPR points. I still believe in Ferguson and his role with the Cowboys -- he played 86 percent of the snaps against the Chargers -- and I'll start him against the Rams in Week 8. The Rams have allowed four tight ends in the past four games (Mo Alie-Cox, Kylen Grandson, Dallas Goedert and Trey McBride) to score at least 10.2 PPR points, and Ferguson will hopefully follow suit this week.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Taysom Hill QB NO New Orleans • #7

Age: 33 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND NO -1 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 21st PROJ PTS 8.1 QB RNK NR YTD Stats PAYDS 25 RUYDS 140 TD 1 INT 0 FPTS/G 6.8 I would have Hill as a must-start Fantasy tight end if we knew Juwan Johnson (calf) would remain out in Week 8 at the Colts or play in a limited role. That's something to monitor because Hill has been great in his past two games. In his past two outings against Houston and Jacksonville, Hill has 11 catches for 99 yards on 13 targets, and he also has six carries for 20 yards and a touchdown. He's scored at least 12.3 PPR points in each game, and I hope the Saints continue to lean on him as a pass catcher. We'll see what happens if Johnson is healthy this week, and the Colts have allowed four tight ends (Tyler Higbee, Evan Engram, Brenton Strange and David Njoku) to score at least 10.4 PPR points in their past four games. Jonnu Smith TE ATL Atlanta • #81

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN ATL -3 O/U 35.5 OPP VS TE 6th PROJ PTS 7.8 TE RNK 13th YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 35 REYDS 309 TD 1 FPTS/G 9 Smith gets a chance to face his former team in Week 8 when the Falcons play the Titans, and it's worth using Smith as a low-end starting tight end in all leagues. It helps that he's played well this season with at least 8.7 PPR points in five of seven games, including three outings with at least 10.7 PPR points. While I still like Kyle Pitts more than Smith, he should also continue to average 5.8 targets per game, which has been the case since Week 1. And I like the matchup against Tennessee with Kevin Byard now traded to the Eagles. Donald Parham Jr. TE LAC L.A. Chargers • #89

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI LAC -8.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS TE 23rd PROJ PTS 6.5 TE RNK 21st YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 14 REYDS 61 TD 3 FPTS/G 5.5 If Gerald Everett (quad) is out in Week 8 against the Bears then Parham could be considered a low-end starter in all leagues, with his value slightly higher in non-PPR. Parham has been touchdown dependent this season when he scored three touchdowns in his first three games, but he doesn't have more than three catches or 22 yards in any game this year. Everett has scored a touchdown in each of his past two outings against the Cowboys and Chiefs, and the Bears have allowed four tight ends to score at least 10.1 PPR points this season.

TEs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Cole Kmet TE CHI Chicago • #85

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -8.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS TE 18th PROJ PTS 9.3 TE RNK 19th YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 32 REYDS 240 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.6 Kmet did not benefit from Tyson Bagent starting in place of the injured Justin Fields (thumb) in Week 7 against Las Vegas. In fact, it was awful as Kmet had no targets. Hopefully he'll have more involvement in Week 8 at the Chargers with Bagent starting again, but Kmet also had just two catches for 9 yards on three targets against Minnesota in the game where Fields was injured. Until Fields is back, keep Kmet on your bench in the majority of leagues. Tyler Higbee TE LAR L.A. Rams • #89

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -6.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS TE 17th PROJ PTS 6.9 TE RNK 24th YTD Stats REC 21 TAR 35 REYDS 241 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.4 Higbee again struggled in Week 7 against Pittsburgh with Cooper Kupp back on the field, and it's hard to trust Higbee in most formats moving forward. In three games since Kupp returned from his hamstring injury, Higbee has five catches for 45 yards on nine targets and no touchdowns. It's hard to expect anything to change as long as Matthew Stafford is leaning on Kupp and Puka Nacua, and the Cowboys have only struggled with George Kittle as an opposing tight end this season. Trey McBride TE ARI Arizona • #85

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -8.5 O/U 44 OPP VS TE 3rd PROJ PTS 6.7 TE RNK 18th YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 21 REYDS 170 TD 0 FPTS/G 4.6 McBride should be added in all leagues with Zach Ertz (quad) now on injured reserve, and McBride has the chance to be a borderline starter in most formats moving forward. But I wouldn't start him yet in Week 8 at Baltimore. The Ravens are No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and they should be able to contain McBride in the first game without Ertz. No tight end has caught a touchdown against Baltimore this season, including matchups with Dalton Schultz, David Njoku and Sam LaPorta.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Logan Thomas TE WAS Washington • #82

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -6.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 15th PROJ PTS 6.7 TE RNK 14th YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 32 REYDS 236 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.5 Thomas had three catches for 41 yards on three targets at Philadelphia in Week 4, and I expect him to have a similar stat line in the Week 8 rematch against the Eagles. Since Week 2, Thomas' 7.3 PPR points is the high for a tight end against Philadelphia, and the Eagles' secondary just got better with the addition of Kevin Byard via trade from Tennessee. Thomas can still be a low-end starter in deeper leagues in Week 8, but I don't love this matchup against the revamped Eagles defense.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM DST

DST to Start

Seahawks (vs. CLE)

P.J. Walker is starting for the Browns with Deshaun Watson (shoulder) hurt, and that's a good thing for the Seattle defense. Walker has three interceptions and four sacks in his past two outings, and he should struggle again on the road. Jerome Ford (ankle) is also hurt, and the Seahawks DST should take advantage of the battered Browns offense.

Sleepers

Lions (vs. LV)

Texans (at CAR)

Jets (vs. NYG)

Falcons (at TEN)

DST to Sit

Commanders (vs. PHI)

I liked the Commanders DST in Week 7 at the Giants, and the unit delivered a quality stat line with four sacks, two fumbles and just 14 points allowed. Washington now has at least three sacks in four games in a row, including Week 4 at Philadelphia. But the Commanders also allowed 34 points against the Eagles with no turnovers, and this defense should get shredded this week by Jalen Hurts and Co., even at home.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM KICKERS

Kicker to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Blake Grupe K NO New Orleans • #19

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND NO -1 O/U 43.5 OPP VS K 32nd PROJ PTS 6.7 K RNK 5th The Colts are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing kickers, and four kickers in a row (Brett Maher, Nick Folk, Brandon McManus and Dustin Hopkins) have scored at least 10 Fantasy points, with all four making at least three field goals. Grupe has three missed field goals in his past two games, but he's scored at least 10 Fantasy points in three of his past four outings. I like him as a No. 1 Fantasy kicker in all leagues for Week 8.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Ka'imi Fairbairn K HOU Houston • #15

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR HOU -3 O/U 43.5 OPP VS K 11th PROJ PTS 7.7 K RNK 10th Brandon Aubrey K DAL Dallas • #17

Age: 28 • Experience: 1 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR DAL -6.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS K 26th PROJ PTS 9.5 K RNK 3rd Younghoe Koo K ATL Atlanta • #6

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN ATL -3 O/U 35.5 OPP VS K 27th PROJ PTS 7.5 K RNK 7th