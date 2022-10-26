Tyler Lockett WR SEA Seattle • #16

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG SEA -3 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 3rd PROJ PTS 13.3 WR RNK 17th YTD Stats REC 41 TAR 53 REYDS 468 TD 2 FPTS/G 14 Lockett should have the chance for plenty of volume in this game if DK Metcalf (knee) is out, and Lockett has scored at least 11 PPR points in five of his past six games. He has four games with at least eight targets, and he's averaging 14.8 PPR points over that span. The Giants have a good secondary, but six receivers have scored at least 13 PPR points against them this year. I like Lockett as a top-20 receiver this week, especially if Metcalf is out. And you can consider Marquise Goodwin a sleeper in this matchup since he'll see an uptick in playing time and targets if Metcalf can't go, and Goodwin just had two touchdowns in Week 7 at the Chargers.

Gabe Davis WR BUF Buffalo • #13

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB BUF -11.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 10th PROJ PTS 14.8 WR RNK 20th YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 26 REYDS 383 TD 4 FPTS/G 15.3 Let's hope Davis stays hot coming off his bye in Week 7. Prior to his bye, Davis combined for 48 PPR points in his past two games against the Steelers and Chiefs with six catches for 245 yards and three touchdowns on 12 targets. We'd love to see a spike in targets and catches, but that's not likely going to happen given all the mouths to feed in Buffalo. That said, Davis is making plenty of big plays, and that should continue against the Packers, who should get overwhelmed defensively in this matchup. Davis has top-15 upside this week at home.

DeVonta Smith WR PHI Philadelphia • #6

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT PHI -10.5 O/U 43 OPP VS WR 31st PROJ PTS 14.5 WR RNK 18th YTD Stats REC 33 TAR 43 REYDS 397 TD 2 FPTS/G 14.1 Smith is another receiver we hope to stay hot coming off his bye in Week 7. Prior to his bye week, Smith had consecutive games of at least 15 PPR points against Arizona and Dallas with 15 catches for 131 yards and a touchdown on 16 targets. He now has at least 15 PPR points in four of his past five games, and he should stay hot against the Steelers, who will likely struggle to stop Smith and A.J. Brown. The Steelers have allowed 12 receivers to score at least 12 PPR points this season, and Smith and Brown should add to that total in this matchup at home.

Adam Thielen WR MIN Minnesota • #19

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI MIN -3.5 O/U 49 OPP VS WR 18th PROJ PTS 13.8 WR RNK 22nd YTD Stats REC 29 TAR 43 REYDS 284 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.9 Thielen went into his bye week in Week 7 on a nice roll with at least 15 PPR points in three of his past four games. In those positive outings, Thielen had at least eight targets, so hopefully, Kirk Cousins continues to feed him as the No. 2 option in Minnesota's passing game opposite Justin Jefferson. The Cardinals have allowed seven receivers to score at least 12 PPR points this year, and Thielen likes facing Arizona. In his past three meetings with the Cardinals, he has 22 catches for 227 yards and three touchdowns, and he has at least 15 PPR points in each outing over that span.