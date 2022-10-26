Byes subtract just two teams from the Week 8 slate but that means we'll lose JuJu Smith-Schuster on his recent hot streak, Mike Williams (who is injured anyway) and Keenan Allen among others.
It is our objective to help you find wide receivers you'll want to move in and out of your lineups based on matchups every week. Playing matchups is key, and we're here to find you the perfect path to a winning in 2022.
- More Week 8: Waiver Wire | QB Preview | RB Preview | WR Preview | Trade Values
Wide Receivers
SEA Seattle • #16
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Lockett should have the chance for plenty of volume in this game if DK Metcalf (knee) is out, and Lockett has scored at least 11 PPR points in five of his past six games. He has four games with at least eight targets, and he's averaging 14.8 PPR points over that span. The Giants have a good secondary, but six receivers have scored at least 13 PPR points against them this year. I like Lockett as a top-20 receiver this week, especially if Metcalf is out. And you can consider Marquise Goodwin a sleeper in this matchup since he'll see an uptick in playing time and targets if Metcalf can't go, and Goodwin just had two touchdowns in Week 7 at the Chargers.
Gabe Davis WR
BUF Buffalo • #13
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Let's hope Davis stays hot coming off his bye in Week 7. Prior to his bye, Davis combined for 48 PPR points in his past two games against the Steelers and Chiefs with six catches for 245 yards and three touchdowns on 12 targets. We'd love to see a spike in targets and catches, but that's not likely going to happen given all the mouths to feed in Buffalo. That said, Davis is making plenty of big plays, and that should continue against the Packers, who should get overwhelmed defensively in this matchup. Davis has top-15 upside this week at home.
PHI Philadelphia • #6
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Smith is another receiver we hope to stay hot coming off his bye in Week 7. Prior to his bye week, Smith had consecutive games of at least 15 PPR points against Arizona and Dallas with 15 catches for 131 yards and a touchdown on 16 targets. He now has at least 15 PPR points in four of his past five games, and he should stay hot against the Steelers, who will likely struggle to stop Smith and A.J. Brown. The Steelers have allowed 12 receivers to score at least 12 PPR points this season, and Smith and Brown should add to that total in this matchup at home.
Adam Thielen WR
MIN Minnesota • #19
Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Thielen went into his bye week in Week 7 on a nice roll with at least 15 PPR points in three of his past four games. In those positive outings, Thielen had at least eight targets, so hopefully, Kirk Cousins continues to feed him as the No. 2 option in Minnesota's passing game opposite Justin Jefferson. The Cardinals have allowed seven receivers to score at least 12 PPR points this year, and Thielen likes facing Arizona. In his past three meetings with the Cardinals, he has 22 catches for 227 yards and three touchdowns, and he has at least 15 PPR points in each outing over that span.
D.J. Moore WR
CAR Carolina • #2
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Let's hope what Moore did in Week 7 against Tampa Bay wasn't a fluke, and he can start to string together some positive outcomes for the majority of the rest of the season. Moore had seven catches for 69 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets against the Buccaneers, and this is now two games with double digits in targets for Moore. He has at least 12 PPR points in each contest, and the Buccaneers game was the first one without Christian McCaffrey. We hope to see the Panthers continue to feature Moore, and he has scored at least 12 PPR points in three of his past five meetings with Atlanta. The Falcons are also likely without cornerback A.J. Terrell (hamstring) this week, and Casey Hayward (shoulder) is on injured reserve.
HOU Houston • #13
Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Cooks has now fallen into sleeper territory because of his miserable production this season, but this should be a good time to trust him again as a borderline starter in all leagues. Nico Collins (groin) is likely out this week, and Davis Mills should go back to relying on Cooks, especially if the Texans are chasing points this week. He only has two games this season with more than nine PPR points, but the Titans are No. 2 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, with nine scoring at least 12 PPR points. Cooks has also scored at least 17 PPR points in three of his past five meetings with Tennessee.
Tyler Boyd WR
CIN Cincinnati • #83
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Prior to Week 6, Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Boyd needed to be more involved in the offense. And in the past two games, he has 15 targets for 14 catches, 221 yards and a touchdown against the Saints and Falcons. Boyd should be considered a top-30 receiver for the foreseeable future, but I like him as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues for this week. And he has at least 12 PPR points in three of his past five meetings with the Browns.
NYG N.Y. Giants • #17
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Robinson appears to be OK after dealing with some undisclosed injury in Week 7 at Jacksonville. I hope he can build off what he started against the Jaguars since he had six catches for 50 yards on eight targets in the first half, and hopefully that's a sign of things to come. The Giants need playmakers in the passing game, and Robinson could be the No. 1 receiver for Daniel Jones. This week, Robinson should be considered a starting Fantasy option in all three-receiver leagues.
NE New England • #16
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Amari Cooper should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy receiver this week, and hopefully he stays hot at home. He has scored at least 14 PPR points in all four games in Cleveland this season. But you can also use Peoples-Jones as a No. 3 receiver in deeper leagues. He has scored at least 11 PPR points in three of his past four games. He hasn't scored a touchdown this year, but his production might go up with David Njoku (ankle) now out. In deeper leagues, he could be a useful No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 8 against the Bengals, especially if the Browns are chasing points.
PIT Pittsburgh • #18
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
The targets continue to be there for Johnson, but the production has not. He has two games with at least 10 targets in his past three outings, but he hasn't scored more than 11 PPR points in any game over that span. He hasn't scored a touchdown yet this season, and rookie receiver George Pickens has shown a better connection with rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett. This week, Johnson is facing an Eagles defense led by Darius Slay that should make things difficult for him, and Philadelphia's pass rush could be a nightmare if Robert Quinn plays following his trade from Chicago on Wednesday. Even without Quinn, it will be tough for the Steelers to throw on the Eagles, and Johnson is just a No. 3 Fantasy receiver at best in Week 8.
JAC Jacksonville • #13
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Kirk was great in a tough matchup in Week 7 against the Giants, catching seven passes for 96 yards on 10 targets. We'll see if he have another quality outing against another tough defense this week against the Broncos in London. Denver is No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and the Broncos have allowed just one touchdown to the position. I expect Kirk to be heavily involved with Trevor Lawrence again, but I would only use him as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues this week.
DAL Dallas • #13
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Dak Prescott's return to action in Week 7 against Detroit did not help Gallup's Fantasy outlook. In fact, it was the opposite as he had no catches on just two targets. Things will improve for Gallup, but you can't start him this week against the Bears. Dallas isn't expected to open up the offense too much, even with Ezekiel Elliott (knee) likely out, and Chicago's defense has done well against opposing receivers. The Bears have allowed just three touchdowns to opposing receivers and only three guys to score at least 12 PPR points. CeeDee Lamb remains a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues, but Gallup should be kept on your bench.
Drake London WR
ATL Atlanta • #5
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
The Falcons just aren't throwing the ball enough for Fantasy managers to trust London as even a No. 3 receiver in most leagues. He has four catches or less in five games in a row, 40 yards or less in four games in a row, and he's combined for 18 PPR points since Week 3. He also has just five targets in his past two outings. Keep him reserved for now and hopefully better days are ahead, but you can't start him in Week 8 against the Panthers.
WAS Washington • #17
Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs.
McLaurin just had a solid game in Week 7 against the Packers with five catches for 73 yards and a touchdown on eight targets. It was great to see him perform well in the first game with Taylor Heinicke, but this is a tough matchup against the Colts, who are No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Indianapolis has allowed just four touchdowns to opposing receivers, and only four receivers have more than 53 receiving yards. And only two receivers have more than 13 PPR points against the Colts this year. I still like McLaurin as a low-end starter in all leagues, but it wouldn't surprise me to see him struggle in this matchup on the road.